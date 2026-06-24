Create a durable Code Mode runtime

This guide adds a durable Code Mode runtime to an Agents SDK application. The runtime stores execution history, pending approvals, and snippets across Durable Object hibernation.

Warning Code Mode is experimental and may introduce breaking changes. Use caution in production.

Prerequisites

You need an existing Agents SDK application that uses AIChatAgent , Vite, and the AI SDK.

Integrate Code Mode

Install the Code Mode package: npm yarn pnpm bun npm i @cloudflare/codemode yarn add @cloudflare/codemode pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode bun add @cloudflare/codemode Add a Worker Loader binding. DynamicWorkerExecutor uses this binding to run model-generated code in isolated Workers: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-24" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ] } TOML # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-24" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER" Add the Agents and Code Mode plugins to vite.config.ts : JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript vite.config.js import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import codemode from "@cloudflare/codemode/vite" ; import agents from "agents/vite" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ agents () , codemode () , cloudflare ()] , } ) ; vite.config.ts import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; import codemode from "@cloudflare/codemode/vite" ; import agents from "agents/vite" ; import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ agents () , codemode () , cloudflare ()] , } ) ; The plugin exports the CodemodeRuntime facet class from your Worker entry module. The runtime stores execution state in a Durable Object facet, and the Workers runtime requires facet classes to be available through ctx.exports . If you do not use the plugin, add the export manually: TypeScript export { CodemodeRuntime } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; Create a connector. Connectors are plain classes — they need no special file name or import syntax. This example stores notes in the Agent's Durable Object storage: JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/notes-connector.js import { CodemodeConnector } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; export class NotesConnector extends CodemodeConnector { storage ; constructor ( ctx , env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . storage = ctx . storage ; } name () { return "notes" ; } instructions () { return "Use this connector to list and create saved notes." ; } tools () { return { listNotes : { description : "List saved notes." , execute : async () => ( await this . storage . get ( "notes" )) ?? [] , }, createNote : { description : "Create a saved note." , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { text : { type : "string" } }, required : [ "text" ] , }, requiresApproval : true , execute : async ( input ) => { const { text } = input ; const note = { id : crypto . randomUUID () , text }; const notes = ( await this . storage . get ( "notes" )) ?? [] ; await this . storage . put ( "notes" , [ ... notes , note ]) ; return note ; }, revert : async ( _input , result ) => { const { id } = result ; const notes = ( await this . storage . get ( "notes" )) ?? [] ; await this . storage . put ( "notes" , notes . filter ( ( note ) => note . id !== id ) , ) ; }, }, }; } } src/notes-connector.ts import { CodemodeConnector , type ConnectorTools , } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; type Note = { id : string ; text : string }; export class NotesConnector extends CodemodeConnector < Env > { private storage : DurableObjectStorage ; constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState , env : Env ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . storage = ctx . storage ; } override name () { return "notes" ; } protected override instructions () { return "Use this connector to list and create saved notes." ; } protected override tools () : ConnectorTools { return { listNotes : { description : "List saved notes." , execute : async () => ( await this . storage . get < Note [] > ( "notes" )) ?? [] , }, createNote : { description : "Create a saved note." , inputSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { text : { type : "string" } }, required : [ "text" ] , }, requiresApproval : true , execute : async ( input ) => { const { text } = input as { text : string }; const note = { id : crypto . randomUUID () , text }; const notes = ( await this . storage . get < Note [] > ( "notes" )) ?? [] ; await this . storage . put ( "notes" , [ ... notes , note ]) ; return note ; }, revert : async ( _input , result ) => { const { id } = result as Note ; const notes = ( await this . storage . get < Note [] > ( "notes" )) ?? [] ; await this . storage . put ( "notes" , notes . filter ( ( note ) => note . id !== id ) , ) ; }, }, }; } } The name() result becomes the sandbox global, in this case notes . requiresApproval: true pauses before createNote executes. The optional revert function lets runtime.rollback() compensate for an applied call. Use McpConnector for MCP tools or OpenApiConnector for OpenAPI operations. For MCP-specific setup, refer to Use MCP tools with Code Mode. Import the connector and create a runtime in your Agent: JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/server.js import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createCodemodeRuntime , DynamicWorkerExecutor , } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { callable } from "agents" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { NotesConnector } from "./notes-connector" ; import { model } from "./model" ; export class Chat extends AIChatAgent { # runtime () { return createCodemodeRuntime ( { ctx : this . ctx , executor : new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER } ) , connectors : [ new NotesConnector ( this . ctx , this . env )] , } ) ; } async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { codemode : this . #runtime () . tool () }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } @ callable () async pendingApprovals () { return this . #runtime () . pending () ; } @ callable () async approveExecution ( executionId ) { return this . #runtime () . approve ( { executionId } ) ; } @ callable () async rejectExecution ( executionId , seq ) { return this . #runtime () . reject ( { executionId , seq } ) ; } @ callable () async rollbackExecution ( executionId ) { await this . #runtime () . rollback ( { executionId } ) ; } @ callable () async executionHistory () { return this . #runtime () . executions ( 20 ) ; } @ callable () async saveSnippet ( name , description , executionId ) { const runtime = this . #runtime () ; const execution = ( await runtime . executions ()) . find ( ( item ) => item . id === executionId , ) ; if ( execution ?. status !== "completed" ) { throw new Error ( "Only completed executions can be saved as snippets." ) ; } return runtime . saveSnippet ( name , { description , executionId } ) ; } @ callable () async snippets () { return this . #runtime () . snippets () ; } } src/server.ts import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { createCodemodeRuntime , DynamicWorkerExecutor , type CodemodeRuntimeHandle , type ExecutionState , type PendingAction , type Snippet , } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; import { callable } from "agents" ; import { convertToModelMessages , stepCountIs , streamText } from "ai" ; import { NotesConnector } from "./notes-connector" ; import { model } from "./model" ; export class Chat extends AIChatAgent < Env > { # runtime () : CodemodeRuntimeHandle { return createCodemodeRuntime ( { ctx : this . ctx , executor : new DynamicWorkerExecutor ( { loader : this . env . LOADER } ) , connectors : [ new NotesConnector ( this . ctx , this . env )] , } ) ; } async onChatMessage () { const result = streamText ( { model , messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , tools : { codemode : this . #runtime () . tool () }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 10 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } @ callable () async pendingApprovals () : Promise < PendingAction [] > { return this . #runtime () . pending () ; } @ callable () async approveExecution ( executionId : string ) { return this . #runtime () . approve ( { executionId } ) ; } @ callable () async rejectExecution ( executionId : string , seq : number ) : Promise < boolean > { return this . #runtime () . reject ( { executionId , seq } ) ; } @ callable () async rollbackExecution ( executionId : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . #runtime () . rollback ( { executionId } ) ; } @ callable () async executionHistory () : Promise < ExecutionState [] > { return this . #runtime () . executions ( 20 ) ; } @ callable () async saveSnippet ( name : string , description : string , executionId : string , ) : Promise < Snippet > { const runtime = this . #runtime () ; const execution = ( await runtime . executions ()) . find ( ( item ) => item . id === executionId , ) ; if ( execution ?. status !== "completed" ) { throw new Error ( "Only completed executions can be saved as snippets." ) ; } return runtime . saveSnippet ( name , { description , executionId } ) ; } @ callable () async snippets () : Promise < Snippet [] > { return this . #runtime () . snippets () ; } } Replace the model import with the existing model setup in your application.

Verify the integration

Ask the model to list saved notes. The model receives one codemode tool and can discover connector methods inside the sandbox:

JavaScript async () => { const matches = await codemode . search ( "list saved notes" ) ; const docs = await codemode . describe ( matches . results [ 0 ] . path ) ; const savedNotes = await notes . listNotes () ; return { docs , savedNotes }; };

When the model calls notes.createNote() , the execution pauses. Use pendingApprovals() to show the pending action. Pass its executionId to approveExecution() , or pass both executionId and seq to rejectExecution() .

Approval resumes the same script through replay. Completed calls return recorded results instead of running again. Rejection ends the paused execution without undoing earlier actions.