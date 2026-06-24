Create a durable Code Mode runtime

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The plugin exports the CodemodeRuntime facet class from your Worker entry module. The runtime stores execution state in a Durable Object facet, and the Workers runtime requires facet classes to be available through ctx.exports. If you do not use the plugin, add the export manually:
Create a connector. Connectors are plain classes — they need no special file name or import syntax. This example stores notes in the Agent's Durable Object storage:
The name() result becomes the sandbox global, in this case notes. requiresApproval: true pauses before createNote executes. The optional revert function lets runtime.rollback() compensate for an applied call.
Replace the model import with the existing model setup in your application.
Verify the integration
Ask the model to list saved notes. The model receives one codemode tool and can discover connector methods inside the sandbox:
When the model calls notes.createNote(), the execution pauses. Use pendingApprovals() to show the pending action. Pass its executionId to approveExecution(), or pass both executionId and seq to rejectExecution().
Approval resumes the same script through replay. Completed calls return recorded results instead of running again. Rejection ends the paused execution without undoing earlier actions.
Call rollbackExecution() to compensate for applied calls whose currently configured connector provides revert. Save only completed executions as snippets.