Use MCP tools with Code Mode

If your project does not already include Code Mode, install @cloudflare/codemode :

Create an MCP connector

Create the connector in its own file. It is a plain class with no special file name or import syntax.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/github-connector.js import { McpConnector } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; export class GithubConnector extends McpConnector { connection ; constructor ( ctx , env , connection ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . connection = connection ; } name () { return "github" ; } instructions () { return "Use for GitHub repositories, issues, and pull requests." ; } createConnection () { return this . connection ; } tool ( name , tool ) { if ( name === "create_issue" ) { return { ... tool , requiresApproval : true }; } return tool ; } } src/github-connector.ts import { McpConnector , type ConnectorTool , type McpConnectionLike , } from "@cloudflare/codemode" ; export class GithubConnector extends McpConnector < Env > { private connection : McpConnectionLike ; constructor ( ctx : DurableObjectState | ExecutionContext , env : Env , connection : McpConnectionLike , ) { super ( ctx , env ) ; this . connection = connection ; } override name () { return "github" ; } protected override instructions () { return "Use for GitHub repositories, issues, and pull requests." ; } protected override createConnection () { return this . connection ; } protected override tool ( name : string , tool : ConnectorTool , ) : ConnectorTool { if ( name === "create_issue" ) { return { ... tool , requiresApproval : true }; } return tool ; } }

createConnection() returns the existing Agents SDK connection. name() defines the sandbox global, so this connector exposes methods under github . Use a unique connector name within each runtime.

McpConnector creates one typed sandbox method for each discovered MCP tool. It derives the method types from the MCP schemas. Each method calls the original tool through connection.client.callTool() .

The connector sanitizes MCP tool names into valid JavaScript identifiers. For example, list-pull.requests becomes list_pull_requests , 3d-render becomes _3d_render , and delete becomes delete_ . If two source names produce the same identifier, the connector throws an error. Override toolName() to disambiguate those tools.