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Use MCP tools with Code Mode

Use McpConnector to expose tools from an existing Model Context Protocol (MCP) client connection inside the Code Mode sandbox. The connector works with the durable runtime, including discovery, approvals, and execution history.

This page covers an Agent consuming an MCP server. To publish Code Mode as an MCP server, refer to Code Mode MCP server patterns.

Prerequisites

You need:

  • A project with the durable Code Mode runtime configured. That setup provides the Worker Loader binding and the CodemodeRuntime export.
  • An existing Agents SDK MCP connection. To create and authorize the connection, refer to the McpClient API.

  1. Install Code Mode

    If your project does not already include Code Mode, install @cloudflare/codemode:

    npm i @cloudflare/codemode

  2. Create an MCP connector

    Create the connector in its own file. It is a plain class with no special file name or import syntax.

    src/github-connector.js
    import { McpConnector } from "@cloudflare/codemode";
    

    export class GithubConnector extends McpConnector {
      connection;
    

      constructor(ctx, env, connection) {
        super(ctx, env);
        this.connection = connection;
      }
    

      name() {
        return "github";
      }
    

      instructions() {
        return "Use for GitHub repositories, issues, and pull requests.";
      }
    

      createConnection() {
        return this.connection;
      }
    

      tool(name, tool) {
        if (name === "create_issue") {
          return { ...tool, requiresApproval: true };
        }
    

        return tool;
      }
    }

    createConnection() returns the existing Agents SDK connection. name() defines the sandbox global, so this connector exposes methods under github. Use a unique connector name within each runtime.

    McpConnector creates one typed sandbox method for each discovered MCP tool. It derives the method types from the MCP schemas. Each method calls the original tool through connection.client.callTool().

    The connector sanitizes MCP tool names into valid JavaScript identifiers. For example, list-pull.requests becomes list_pull_requests, 3d-render becomes _3d_render, and delete becomes delete_. If two source names produce the same identifier, the connector throws an error. Override toolName() to disambiguate those tools.

    The tool() decoration hook receives each generated method by its sanitized name. In this example, the hook marks create_issue for approval. The durable runtime pauses before executing that method and resumes the run after approval.

  3. Add the connector to the runtime

    In your Agent, find the existing MCP connection and pass it to the connector. Then include the connector when you create the Code Mode runtime:

    src/server.js
    import { Agent } from "agents";
    import {
      createCodemodeRuntime,
      DynamicWorkerExecutor,
    } from "@cloudflare/codemode";
    import { GithubConnector } from "./github-connector";
    

    export class Chat extends Agent {
      async codemodeRuntime() {
        await this.mcp.waitForConnections();
    

        const server = this.mcp
          .listServers()
          .find((server) => server.name === "github");
    

        if (!server) {
          throw new Error("GitHub MCP server is not registered.");
        }
    

        const connection = this.mcp.mcpConnections[server.id];
        if (!connection) {
          throw new Error("GitHub MCP connection is not available.");
        }
    

        return createCodemodeRuntime({
          ctx: this.ctx,
          executor: new DynamicWorkerExecutor({ loader: this.env.LOADER }),
          connectors: [new GithubConnector(this.ctx, this.env, connection)],
        });
      }
    }

    Await codemodeRuntime(), then pass runtime.tool() to your model as the codemode tool. Await the helper again before calling approval, rejection, rollback, or snippet methods. This ensures MCP connections have finished restoring after hibernation.

  4. Let the model discover and call tools

    Tell the model to use codemode.search() and codemode.describe() before calling unfamiliar methods. Model-generated sandbox code can then discover and call the generated methods:

    JavaScript
    async () => {
      const matches = await codemode.search("open pull requests");
      const docs = await codemode.describe(matches.results[0].path);
    

      const pullRequests = await github.list_pull_requests({
        owner: "cloudflare",
        repo: "agents",
        state: "open",
      });
    

      return { docs, pullRequests };
    };

    codemode.search() returns ranked connector methods. codemode.describe() returns TypeScript documentation for a connector or method. This lets the model load tool details only when needed.

When the model calls github.create_issue(), the runtime returns a paused execution. Approve that execution through the runtime to execute the MCP tool and continue the same sandbox program.

Use an AI SDK tool collection

For a smaller integration without durable approvals or codemode.search() and codemode.describe(), pass the Agents SDK tool collection directly to createCodeTool():

JavaScript
import { DynamicWorkerExecutor } from "@cloudflare/codemode";
import { createCodeTool } from "@cloudflare/codemode/ai";


await this.mcp.waitForConnections();


const executor = new DynamicWorkerExecutor({ loader: this.env.LOADER });
const codemode = createCodeTool({
  tools: this.mcp.getAITools(),
  executor,
});

This approach exposes the MCP tools under the default codemode namespace. It does not use the connector runtime's durable pause, approval, and resume flow. Use McpConnector when tools can cause side effects or when the model needs on-demand discovery.