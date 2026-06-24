Use MCP tools with Code Mode
Use
McpConnector to expose tools from an existing Model Context Protocol (MCP) client connection inside the Code Mode sandbox. The connector works with the durable runtime, including discovery, approvals, and execution history.
This page covers an Agent consuming an MCP server. To publish Code Mode as an MCP server, refer to Code Mode MCP server patterns.
You need:
- A project with the durable Code Mode runtime configured. That setup provides the Worker Loader binding and the
CodemodeRuntimeexport.
- An existing Agents SDK MCP connection. To create and authorize the connection, refer to the McpClient API.
-
Install Code Mode
If your project does not already include Code Mode, install
@cloudflare/codemode:
npm i @cloudflare/codemode
yarn add @cloudflare/codemode
pnpm add @cloudflare/codemode
bun add @cloudflare/codemode
-
Create an MCP connector
Create the connector in its own file. It is a plain class with no special file name or import syntax.
createConnection()returns the existing Agents SDK connection.
name()defines the sandbox global, so this connector exposes methods under
github. Use a unique connector name within each runtime.
McpConnectorcreates one typed sandbox method for each discovered MCP tool. It derives the method types from the MCP schemas. Each method calls the original tool through
connection.client.callTool().
The connector sanitizes MCP tool names into valid JavaScript identifiers. For example,
list-pull.requestsbecomes
list_pull_requests,
3d-renderbecomes
_3d_render, and
deletebecomes
delete_. If two source names produce the same identifier, the connector throws an error. Override
toolName()to disambiguate those tools.
The
tool()decoration hook receives each generated method by its sanitized name. In this example, the hook marks
create_issuefor approval. The durable runtime pauses before executing that method and resumes the run after approval.
-
Add the connector to the runtime
In your Agent, find the existing MCP connection and pass it to the connector. Then include the connector when you create the Code Mode runtime:
Await
codemodeRuntime(), then pass
runtime.tool()to your model as the
codemodetool. Await the helper again before calling approval, rejection, rollback, or snippet methods. This ensures MCP connections have finished restoring after hibernation.
-
Let the model discover and call tools
Tell the model to use
codemode.search()and
codemode.describe()before calling unfamiliar methods. Model-generated sandbox code can then discover and call the generated methods:
codemode.search()returns ranked connector methods.
codemode.describe()returns TypeScript documentation for a connector or method. This lets the model load tool details only when needed.
When the model calls
github.create_issue(), the runtime returns a paused execution. Approve that execution through the runtime to execute the MCP tool and continue the same sandbox program.
For a smaller integration without durable approvals or
codemode.search() and
codemode.describe(), pass the Agents SDK tool collection directly to
createCodeTool():
This approach exposes the MCP tools under the default
codemode namespace. It does not use the connector runtime's durable pause, approval, and resume flow. Use
McpConnector when tools can cause side effects or when the model needs on-demand discovery.