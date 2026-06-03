MCP tools are functions that an
MCP server exposes for clients to call. When an LLM decides it needs to take an action — look up data, run a calculation, call an API — it invokes a tool. The MCP server executes the tool and returns the result.
Tools are defined using the
@modelcontextprotocol/sdk package. The Agents SDK handles transport and lifecycle; the tool definitions are the same regardless of whether you use
or
createMcpHandler
.
McpAgent
Experimental WebMCP adapter
The Agents SDK also includes the experimental
agents/experimental/webmcp adapter for bridging
McpAgent tools to Chrome's native
navigator.modelContext API. This API is under active development and may change between releases.
WebMCP example Bridge MCP tools from a Cloudflare McpAgent into Chrome's experimental WebMCP API.
Use
server.tool() to register a tool on an
McpServer instance. Each tool has a name, a description (used by the LLM to decide when to call it), an input schema defined with
Zod, and a handler function. ↗
import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Math" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; "Add two numbers together" , { a : z . number () , b : z . number () }, content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( a + b ) } ] , import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "Math" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; "Add two numbers together" , { a : z . number () , b : z . number () }, content : [ { type : "text" , text : String ( a + b ) } ] ,
The tool handler receives the validated input and must return an object with a
content array. Each content item has a
type (typically
"text") and the corresponding data.
Tool results are returned as an array of content parts. The most common type is
text, but you can also return images and embedded resources.
const user = await db . getUser ( userId ) ; content : [ { type : "text" , text : `User ${ userId } not found` } ] , content : [ { type : "text" , text : JSON . stringify ( user , null , 2 ) } ] , const user = await db . getUser ( userId ) ; content : [ { type : "text" , text : `User ${ userId } not found` } ] , content : [ { type : "text" , text : JSON . stringify ( user , null , 2 ) } ] ,
Set
isError: true to signal that the tool call failed. The LLM receives the error message and can decide how to proceed.
The
description parameter is critical — it is what the LLM reads to decide whether and when to call your tool. Write descriptions that are:
Specific about what the tool does: "Get the current weather for a city" is better than "Weather tool"
Clear about inputs: "Requires a city name as a string" helps the LLM format the call correctly
Honest about limitations: "Only supports US cities" prevents the LLM from calling it with unsupported inputs
Input validation with Zod
Tool inputs are defined as Zod schemas and validated automatically before the handler runs. Use Zod's
.describe() method to give the LLM context about each parameter.
"Search for documents by query" , query : z . string () . describe ( "The search query" ) , . describe ( "Maximum number of results to return" ) , . enum ([ "docs" , "blog" , "api" ]) . describe ( "Filter by content category" ) , async ({ query , limit , category }) => { const results = await searchIndex ( query , { limit , category } ) ; content : [ { type : "text" , text : JSON . stringify ( results ) } ] , "Search for documents by query" , query : z . string () . describe ( "The search query" ) , . describe ( "Maximum number of results to return" ) , . enum ([ "docs" , "blog" , "api" ]) . describe ( "Filter by content category" ) , async ({ query , limit , category }) => { const results = await searchIndex ( query , { limit , category } ) ; content : [ { type : "text" , text : JSON . stringify ( results ) } ] ,
For stateless MCP servers, define tools inside a factory function and pass the server to
:
createMcpHandler
import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "My Tools" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; server . tool ( "ping" , "Check if the server is alive" , {}, async () => ( { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "pong" } ] , fetch : ( request , env , ctx ) => { const server = createServer () ; return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; import { createMcpHandler } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; function createServer () { const server = new McpServer ( { name : "My Tools" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; server . tool ( "ping" , "Check if the server is alive" , {}, async () => ( { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "pong" } ] , fetch : ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) => { const server = createServer () ; return createMcpHandler ( server )( request , env , ctx ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Using tools with
McpAgent
For stateful MCP servers, define tools in the
init() method of an
. Tools have access to the agent instance via
McpAgent
this, which means they can read and write state.
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Stateful Tools" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; "Increment and return a counter" , const count = ( this . state ?. count ?? 0 ) + 1 ; this . setState ( { count } ) ; content : [ { type : "text" , text : `Counter: ${ count } ` } ] , import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; export class MyMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "Stateful Tools" , version : "1.0.0" } ) ; "Increment and return a counter" , const count = ( this . state ?. count ?? 0 ) + 1 ; this . setState ( { count } ) ; content : [ { type : "text" , text : `Counter: ${ count } ` } ] ,