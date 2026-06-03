HTTP and Server-Sent Events

Agents can handle HTTP requests and stream responses using Server-Sent Events (SSE). This page covers the
onRequest method and SSE patterns.
Define the
onRequest method to handle HTTP requests to your agent:
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class APIAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/status" )) { return Response . json ( { status : "ok" , state : this . state } ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/action" )) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; const data = await request . json () ; await this . processAction ( data . action ) ; return Response . json ( { success : true } ) ; return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; async processAction ( action ) { import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class APIAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/status" )) { return Response . json ( { status : "ok" , state : this . state } ) ; if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/action" )) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; const data = await request . json <{ action : string }> () ; await this . processAction ( data . action ) ; return Response . json ( { success : true } ) ; return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; async processAction ( action : string ) {
SSE allows you to stream data to clients over a long-running HTTP connection. This is ideal for AI model responses that generate tokens incrementally.
Create an SSE stream manually using
ReadableStream:
export class StreamAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const stream = new ReadableStream ( { async start ( controller ) { controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Starting... \n\n " )) ; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( ( r ) => setTimeout ( r , 500 )) ; controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( `data: Step ${ i } complete \n\n ` )) ; controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Done! \n\n " )) ; return new Response ( stream , { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , Connection : "keep-alive" , export class StreamAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const stream = new ReadableStream ( { async start ( controller ) { controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Starting... \n\n " )) ; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( ( r ) => setTimeout ( r , 500 )) ; controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( `data: Step ${ i } complete \n\n ` )) ; controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Done! \n\n " )) ; return new Response ( stream , { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , Connection : "keep-alive" ,
SSE messages follow a specific format:
data: your message here\n\n
You can also include event types and IDs:
The
AI SDK provides built-in SSE streaming: ↗
import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const { prompt } = await request . json () ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , return result . toTextStreamResponse () ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const { prompt } = await request . json <{ prompt : string }> () ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , return result . toTextStreamResponse () ;
SSE connections can be long-lived. Handle client disconnects gracefully:
Persist progress — Write to agent state so clients can resume
Use agent routing — Clients can reconnect to the same agent instance without session stores
No timeout limits — Cloudflare Workers have no effective limit on SSE response duration
export class ResumeAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const lastEventId = request . headers . get ( "Last-Event-ID" ) ; // Client is resuming - send events after lastEventId return this . resumeStream ( lastEventId ) ; return this . startStream () ; // Start new stream, saving progress to this.state async resumeStream ( fromId ) { // Resume from saved state export class ResumeAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const lastEventId = request . headers . get ( "Last-Event-ID" ) ; // Client is resuming - send events after lastEventId return this . resumeStream ( lastEventId ) ; return this . startStream () ; async startStream () : Promise < Response > { // Start new stream, saving progress to this.state async resumeStream ( fromId : string ) : Promise < Response > { // Resume from saved state
Feature WebSockets SSE Direction Bi-directional Server → Client only Protocol
ws:// /
wss://
HTTP Binary data Yes No (text only) Reconnection Manual Automatic (browser) Best for Interactive apps, chat Streaming responses, notifications
Recommendation: Use WebSockets for interactive applications. Use SSE for streaming AI responses or server-push notifications.
Refer to
WebSockets for WebSocket documentation.
WebSockets Bi-directional real-time communication.