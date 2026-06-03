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HTTP and Server-Sent Events

Agents can handle HTTP requests and stream responses using Server-Sent Events (SSE). This page covers the onRequest method and SSE patterns.

Handling HTTP requests

Define the onRequest method to handle HTTP requests to your agent:

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


export class APIAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Route based on path
    if (url.pathname.endsWith("/status")) {
      return Response.json({ status: "ok", state: this.state });
    }


    if (url.pathname.endsWith("/action")) {
      if (request.method !== "POST") {
        return new Response("Method not allowed", { status: 405 });
      }
      const data = await request.json();
      await this.processAction(data.action);
      return Response.json({ success: true });
    }


    return new Response("Not found", { status: 404 });
  }


  async processAction(action) {
    // Handle the action
  }
}

Server-Sent Events (SSE)

SSE allows you to stream data to clients over a long-running HTTP connection. This is ideal for AI model responses that generate tokens incrementally.

Manual SSE

Create an SSE stream manually using ReadableStream:

JavaScript
export class StreamAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const encoder = new TextEncoder();


    const stream = new ReadableStream({
      async start(controller) {
        // Send events
        controller.enqueue(encoder.encode("data: Starting...\n\n"));


        for (let i = 1; i <= 5; i++) {
          await new Promise((r) => setTimeout(r, 500));
          controller.enqueue(encoder.encode(`data: Step ${i} complete\n\n`));
        }


        controller.enqueue(encoder.encode("data: Done!\n\n"));
        controller.close();
      },
    });


    return new Response(stream, {
      headers: {
        "Content-Type": "text/event-stream",
        "Cache-Control": "no-cache",
        Connection: "keep-alive",
      },
    });
  }
}

SSE message format

SSE messages follow a specific format:

data: your message here\n\n

You can also include event types and IDs:

event: update\n
id: 123\n
data: {"count": 42}\n\n

With AI SDK

The AI SDK provides built-in SSE streaming:

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";
import { streamText } from "ai";
import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";


export class ChatAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const { prompt } = await request.json();


    const workersai = createWorkersAI({ binding: this.env.AI });


    const result = streamText({
      model: workersai("@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash"),
      prompt: prompt,
    });


    return result.toTextStreamResponse();
  }
}

Connection handling

SSE connections can be long-lived. Handle client disconnects gracefully:

  • Persist progress — Write to agent state so clients can resume
  • Use agent routing — Clients can reconnect to the same agent instance without session stores
  • No timeout limits — Cloudflare Workers have no effective limit on SSE response duration
JavaScript
export class ResumeAgent extends Agent {
  async onRequest(request) {
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const lastEventId = request.headers.get("Last-Event-ID");


    if (lastEventId) {
      // Client is resuming - send events after lastEventId
      return this.resumeStream(lastEventId);
    }


    return this.startStream();
  }


  async startStream() {
    // Start new stream, saving progress to this.state
  }


  async resumeStream(fromId) {
    // Resume from saved state
  }
}

WebSockets vs SSE

FeatureWebSocketsSSE
DirectionBi-directionalServer → Client only
Protocolws:// / wss://HTTP
Binary dataYesNo (text only)
ReconnectionManualAutomatic (browser)
Best forInteractive apps, chatStreaming responses, notifications

Recommendation: Use WebSockets for interactive applications. Use SSE for streaming AI responses or server-push notifications.

Refer to WebSockets for WebSocket documentation.

Next steps

WebSockets Bi-directional real-time communication.
State management Persist stream progress and agent state.
Build a chat agent Streaming responses with AI chat.