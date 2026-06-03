HTTP and Server-Sent Events

Agents can handle HTTP requests and stream responses using Server-Sent Events (SSE). This page covers the onRequest method and SSE patterns.

Handling HTTP requests

Define the onRequest method to handle HTTP requests to your agent:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class APIAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route based on path if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/status" )) { return Response . json ( { status : "ok" , state : this . state } ) ; } if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/action" )) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } const data = await request . json () ; await this . processAction ( data . action ) ; return Response . json ( { success : true } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } async processAction ( action ) { // Handle the action } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class APIAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Route based on path if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/status" )) { return Response . json ( { status : "ok" , state : this . state } ) ; } if ( url . pathname . endsWith ( "/action" )) { if ( request . method !== "POST" ) { return new Response ( "Method not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } const data = await request . json <{ action : string }> () ; await this . processAction ( data . action ) ; return Response . json ( { success : true } ) ; } return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } async processAction ( action : string ) { // Handle the action } }

Server-Sent Events (SSE)

SSE allows you to stream data to clients over a long-running HTTP connection. This is ideal for AI model responses that generate tokens incrementally.

Manual SSE

Create an SSE stream manually using ReadableStream :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class StreamAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const stream = new ReadableStream ( { async start ( controller ) { // Send events controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Starting...



" )) ; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( ( r ) => setTimeout ( r , 500 )) ; controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( `data: Step ${ i } complete



` )) ; } controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Done!



" )) ; controller . close () ; }, } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , Connection : "keep-alive" , }, } ) ; } } TypeScript export class StreamAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const encoder = new TextEncoder () ; const stream = new ReadableStream ( { async start ( controller ) { // Send events controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Starting...



" )) ; for ( let i = 1 ; i <= 5 ; i ++ ) { await new Promise ( ( r ) => setTimeout ( r , 500 )) ; controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( `data: Step ${ i } complete



` )) ; } controller . enqueue ( encoder . encode ( "data: Done!



" )) ; controller . close () ; }, } ) ; return new Response ( stream , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "text/event-stream" , "Cache-Control" : "no-cache" , Connection : "keep-alive" , }, } ) ; } }

SSE message format

SSE messages follow a specific format:

data: your message here





You can also include event types and IDs:

event: update

id: 123

data: {"count": 42}





With AI SDK

The AI SDK ↗ provides built-in SSE streaming:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; export class ChatAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const { prompt } = await request . json () ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , prompt : prompt , } ) ; return result . toTextStreamResponse () ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { streamText } from "ai" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; interface Env { AI : Ai ; } export class ChatAgent extends Agent < Env > { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const { prompt } = await request . json <{ prompt : string }> () ; const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/zai-org/glm-4.7-flash" ) , prompt : prompt , } ) ; return result . toTextStreamResponse () ; } }

Connection handling

SSE connections can be long-lived. Handle client disconnects gracefully:

Persist progress — Write to agent state so clients can resume

— Write to agent state so clients can resume Use agent routing — Clients can reconnect to the same agent instance without session stores

— Clients can reconnect to the same agent instance without session stores No timeout limits — Cloudflare Workers have no effective limit on SSE response duration

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class ResumeAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const lastEventId = request . headers . get ( "Last-Event-ID" ) ; if ( lastEventId ) { // Client is resuming - send events after lastEventId return this . resumeStream ( lastEventId ) ; } return this . startStream () ; } async startStream () { // Start new stream, saving progress to this.state } async resumeStream ( fromId ) { // Resume from saved state } } TypeScript export class ResumeAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const lastEventId = request . headers . get ( "Last-Event-ID" ) ; if ( lastEventId ) { // Client is resuming - send events after lastEventId return this . resumeStream ( lastEventId ) ; } return this . startStream () ; } async startStream () : Promise < Response > { // Start new stream, saving progress to this.state } async resumeStream ( fromId : string ) : Promise < Response > { // Resume from saved state } }

WebSockets vs SSE

Feature WebSockets SSE Direction Bi-directional Server → Client only Protocol ws:// / wss:// HTTP Binary data Yes No (text only) Reconnection Manual Automatic (browser) Best for Interactive apps, chat Streaming responses, notifications

Recommendation: Use WebSockets for interactive applications. Use SSE for streaming AI responses or server-push notifications.

Refer to WebSockets for WebSocket documentation.

Next steps

State management Persist stream progress and agent state.