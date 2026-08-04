Agents publish structured events to diagnostics channels for every significant operation -- RPC calls, state changes, schedule execution, workflow transitions, MCP connections, and more. Publishing has zero overhead when nobody is listening.
Every event has these fields:
agent and
name identify the source agent —
agent is the class name and
name is the Durable Object instance name.
Events are routed to named channels based on their type:
|Channel
|Event types
|Description
|
agents:state
|
state:update
|State sync events
|
agents:rpc
|
rpc,
rpc:error
|RPC method calls and failures
|
agents:message
|
message:request,
message:response,
message:clear,
message:cancel,
message:error,
tool:result,
tool:approval,
submission:create,
submission:status,
submission:error
|Chat message, tool, and Think submission lifecycle
|
agents:chat
|
chat:request:failed,
chat:recovery:*,
chat:stream:stalled,
chat:context:compacted
|Chat request, recovery, stream-stall, and context-compaction lifecycle
|
agents:transcript
|
chat:transcript:repaired
|Transcript repair events
|
agents:fiber
|
fiber:run:*,
fiber:recovery:*
|Durable fiber lifecycle
|
agents:agent_tool
|
agent_tool:recovery:*
|Parent/child agent-tool recovery
|
agents:schedule
|
schedule:create,
schedule:execute,
schedule:cancel,
schedule:retry,
schedule:error,
schedule:duplicate_warning,
queue:create,
queue:retry,
queue:error
|Scheduled and queued task lifecycle
|
agents:lifecycle
|
connect,
disconnect,
destroy
|Agent connection and teardown
|
agents:workflow
|
workflow:start,
workflow:event,
workflow:approved,
workflow:rejected,
workflow:terminated,
workflow:paused,
workflow:resumed,
workflow:restarted
|Workflow state transitions
|
agents:mcp
|
mcp:client:preconnect,
mcp:client:connect,
mcp:client:authorize,
mcp:client:discover
|MCP client operations
|
agents:email
|
email:receive,
email:reply,
email:send
|Email processing
The
subscribe() function from
agents/observability provides type-safe access to events on a specific channel:
The callback is fully typed —
event is narrowed to only the event types that flow through that channel.
The typed helper uses camelCase keys, so agent-tool recovery is
subscribe("agentTool", ...). Raw diagnostics channel subscribers should use the emitted channel name,
agents:agent_tool.
You can also subscribe directly using the Node.js API:
In production, all diagnostics channel messages are automatically forwarded to Tail Workers. No subscription code is needed in the agent itself — attach a Tail Worker and access events via
event.diagnosticsChannelEvents:
This gives you structured, filterable observability in production with zero overhead in the agent hot path.
You can override the default implementation by providing your own
Observability interface:
Set
observability to
undefined to disable all event emission:
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
rpc
|
{ method, streaming? }
|A
@callable method is invoked
|
rpc:error
|
{ method, error }
|A
@callable method throws
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
state:update
|
{}
|
setState() is called
These events track chat message lifecycle, client-side tool interactions, and Think durable submissions.
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
message:request
|
{}
|A chat message is received
|
message:response
|
{}
|A chat response stream completes
|
message:clear
|
{}
|Chat history is cleared
|
message:cancel
|
{ requestId }
|A streaming request is cancelled
|
message:error
|
{ error }
|A chat stream fails
|
tool:result
|
{ toolCallId, toolName }
|A client tool result is received
|
tool:approval
|
{ toolCallId, approved }
|A tool call is approved or rejected
|
submission:create
|
{ submissionId }
|A Think submission is accepted
|
submission:status
|
{ submissionId, status }
|A Think submission status changes
|
submission:error
|
{ submissionId, error }
|A Think submission fails
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
chat:request:failed
|
{ requestId?, stage, messagesPersisted?, error }
|A Think chat request fails while parsing, persisting, running, or streaming
|
chat:recovery:detected
|
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|An interrupted chat fiber is first observed
|
chat:recovery:attempt
|
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|The framework begins a recovery attempt
|
chat:recovery:scheduled
|
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|A retry or continuation callback is scheduled
|
chat:recovery:completed
|
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind }
|Recovery completed successfully
|
chat:recovery:skipped
|
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? }
|Recovery was skipped because the conversation changed or was no longer recoverable
|
chat:recovery:failed
|
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? }
|Recovery ran but failed
|
chat:recovery:exhausted
|
{ incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason }
|Recovery exceeded its configured attempt budget
|
chat:stream:stalled
|
{ requestId, timeoutMs }
|The inactivity watchdog fired — no stream chunk arrived within
chatStreamStallTimeoutMs. With
chatRecovery on, the turn routes into recovery
recoveryKind is
"retry" when recovery replays an unanswered user turn and
"continue" when it continues a partial assistant turn.
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
chat:context:compacted
|
{ reason, shortened, requestId?, attempt? }
|Think compacts the session to handle a context-window overflow.
reason is
"proactive" (the
contextOverflow.proactive guard fired before a step) or
"reactive" (
contextOverflow.reactive fired after an overflow).
shortened is whether compaction actually reduced history —
false means a retry would overflow again. Refer to Context-window overflow recovery.
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
chat:transcript:repaired
|
{ requestId?, removedToolCalls, normalizedInputs, toolCallIds? }
|Think repairs a persisted transcript before sending it to the provider.
removedToolCalls counts orphaned tool calls healed;
normalizedInputs counts stringified or missing tool inputs repaired
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
fiber:run:started
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed? }
|A durable fiber starts
|
fiber:run:completed
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, elapsedMs? }
|A durable fiber completes
|
fiber:run:failed
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, elapsedMs? }
|A durable fiber throws
|
fiber:run:interrupted
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? }
|Startup finds an interrupted fiber
|
fiber:recovery:detected
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? }
|Recovery sees an interrupted fiber
|
fiber:recovery:attempt
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason }
|A recovery hook starts
|
fiber:recovery:handled
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, status, elapsedMs? }
|Recovery handling completes
|
fiber:recovery:skipped
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, reason, elapsedMs? }
|A recovery scan skips remaining work
|
fiber:recovery:failed
|
{ fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, reason?, elapsedMs? }
|A recovery hook fails
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
agent_tool:recovery:begin
|
{ runCount, totalTimeoutMs? }
|Parent recovery starts scanning stale agent-tool runs
|
agent_tool:recovery:row
|
{ runId, agentType, status, reason?, elapsedMs? }
|One stale run is reconciled
|
agent_tool:recovery:deadline
|
{ runId, agentType, elapsedMs? }
|Total recovery deadline is exhausted before inspecting a row
|
agent_tool:recovery:complete
|
{ runCount, elapsedMs? }
|Parent recovery finishes scanning rows
|
agent_tool:recovery:failed
|
{ error }
|Parent recovery fails unexpectedly
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
schedule:create
|
{ callback, id }
|A schedule is created
|
schedule:execute
|
{ callback, id }
|A scheduled callback starts
|
schedule:cancel
|
{ callback, id }
|A schedule is cancelled
|
schedule:retry
|
{ callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts }
|A scheduled callback is retried
|
schedule:error
|
{ callback, id, error, attempts }
|A scheduled callback fails after all retries
|
schedule:duplicate_warning
|
{ callback }
|A non-idempotent schedule may duplicate work
|
queue:create
|
{ callback, id }
|A task is enqueued
|
queue:retry
|
{ callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts }
|A queued callback is retried
|
queue:error
|
{ callback, id, error, attempts }
|A queued callback fails after all retries
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
connect
|
{ connectionId }
|A WebSocket connection is established
|
disconnect
|
{ connectionId, code, reason }
|A WebSocket connection is closed
|
destroy
|
{}
|The agent is destroyed
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
workflow:start
|
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow instance is started
|
workflow:event
|
{ workflowId, eventType? }
|An event is sent to a workflow
|
workflow:approved
|
{ workflowId, reason? }
|A workflow is approved
|
workflow:rejected
|
{ workflowId, reason? }
|A workflow is rejected
|
workflow:terminated
|
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is terminated
|
workflow:paused
|
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is paused
|
workflow:resumed
|
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is resumed
|
workflow:restarted
|
{ workflowId, workflowName? }
|A workflow is restarted
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
mcp:client:preconnect
|
{ serverId }
|Before connecting to an MCP server
|
mcp:client:connect
|
{ url, transport, state, error? }
|An MCP connection attempt completes or fails
|
mcp:client:authorize
|
{ serverId, authUrl, clientId? }
|An MCP OAuth flow begins
|
mcp:client:discover
|
{ url?, state?, error?, capability? }
|MCP capability discovery succeeds or fails
|Type
|Payload
|When
|
email:receive
|
{ from, to, subject? }
|An email is received
|
email:reply
|
{ from, to, subject? }
|A reply email is sent
|
email:send
|
{ from, to, subject? }
|An email is sent