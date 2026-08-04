Diagnostics channels

Overview Event structure Channels Subscribing to events Typed subscribe helper Raw diagnostics_channel Tail Workers (production) Custom observability Event reference RPC events State events Message, tool, and submission events Chat recovery events Chat context events Transcript events Fiber events Agent-tool recovery events Schedule and queue events Lifecycle events Workflow events MCP events Email events Next steps

Agents publish structured events to diagnostics channels for every significant operation -- RPC calls, state changes, schedule execution, workflow transitions, MCP connections, and more. Publishing has zero overhead when nobody is listening.

Event structure

Every event has these fields:

{ type : "rpc" , // what happened agent : "MyAgent" , // which agent class emitted it name : "user-123" , // which agent instance (Durable Object name) payload : { method : "getWeather" }, // details timestamp : 1758005142787 // when (ms since epoch) }

agent and name identify the source agent — agent is the class name and name is the Durable Object instance name.

Channels

Events are routed to named channels based on their type:

Channel Event types Description agents:state state:update State sync events agents:rpc rpc , rpc:error RPC method calls and failures agents:message message:request , message:response , message:clear , message:cancel , message:error , tool:result , tool:approval , submission:create , submission:status , submission:error Chat message, tool, and Think submission lifecycle agents:chat chat:request:failed , chat:recovery:* , chat:stream:stalled , chat:context:compacted Chat request, recovery, stream-stall, and context-compaction lifecycle agents:transcript chat:transcript:repaired Transcript repair events agents:fiber fiber:run:* , fiber:recovery:* Durable fiber lifecycle agents:agent_tool agent_tool:recovery:* Parent/child agent-tool recovery agents:schedule schedule:create , schedule:execute , schedule:cancel , schedule:retry , schedule:error , schedule:duplicate_warning , queue:create , queue:retry , queue:error Scheduled and queued task lifecycle agents:lifecycle connect , disconnect , destroy Agent connection and teardown agents:workflow workflow:start , workflow:event , workflow:approved , workflow:rejected , workflow:terminated , workflow:paused , workflow:resumed , workflow:restarted Workflow state transitions agents:mcp mcp:client:preconnect , mcp:client:connect , mcp:client:authorize , mcp:client:discover MCP client operations agents:email email:receive , email:reply , email:send Email processing

Subscribing to events

The subscribe() function from agents/observability provides type-safe access to events on a specific channel:

import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsub = subscribe ( "rpc" , ( event ) => { if (event.type === "rpc" ) { console. log ( `RPC call: ${ event . payload . method }` ); } if (event.type === "rpc:error" ) { console. error ( `RPC failed: ${ event . payload . method } — ${ event . payload . error }` , ); } }); // Clean up when done unsub (); import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsub = subscribe ( "rpc" , ( event ) => { if (event.type === "rpc" ) { console. log ( `RPC call: ${ event . payload . method }` ); } if (event.type === "rpc:error" ) { console. error ( `RPC failed: ${ event . payload . method } — ${ event . payload . error }` , ); } }); // Clean up when done unsub ();

The callback is fully typed — event is narrowed to only the event types that flow through that channel.

The typed helper uses camelCase keys, so agent-tool recovery is subscribe("agentTool", ...) . Raw diagnostics channel subscribers should use the emitted channel name, agents:agent_tool .

Raw diagnostics_channel

You can also subscribe directly using the Node.js API:

import { subscribe } from "node:diagnostics_channel" ; subscribe ( "agents:schedule" , ( event ) => { console. log (event); }); import { subscribe } from "node:diagnostics_channel" ; subscribe ( "agents:schedule" , ( event ) => { console. log (event); });

Tail Workers (production)

In production, all diagnostics channel messages are automatically forwarded to Tail Workers. No subscription code is needed in the agent itself — attach a Tail Worker and access events via event.diagnosticsChannelEvents :

export default { async tail ( events ) { for ( const event of events) { for ( const msg of event.diagnosticsChannelEvents) { // msg.channel is "agents:rpc", "agents:workflow", etc. // msg.message is the typed event payload console. log (msg.timestamp, msg.channel, msg.message); } } }, }; export default { async tail ( events ) { for ( const event of events) { for ( const msg of event.diagnosticsChannelEvents) { // msg.channel is "agents:rpc", "agents:workflow", etc. // msg.message is the typed event payload console. log (msg.timestamp, msg.channel, msg.message); } } }, };

This gives you structured, filterable observability in production with zero overhead in the agent hot path.

Custom observability

You can override the default implementation by providing your own Observability interface:

import { Agent } from "agents" ; const myObservability = { emit ( event ) { // Send to your logging service, filter events, etc. if (event.type === "rpc:error" ) { console. error (event.payload.method, event.payload.error); } }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { observability = myObservability; } import { Agent } from "agents" ; import type { Observability } from "agents/observability" ; const myObservability : Observability = { emit ( event ) { // Send to your logging service, filter events, etc. if (event.type === "rpc:error" ) { console. error (event.payload.method, event.payload.error); } }, }; class MyAgent extends Agent { override observability = myObservability; }

Set observability to undefined to disable all event emission:

import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { observability = undefined ; } import { Agent } from "agents" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { override observability = undefined ; }

Event reference

RPC events

Type Payload When rpc { method, streaming? } A @callable method is invoked rpc:error { method, error } A @callable method throws

State events

Type Payload When state:update {} setState() is called

Message, tool, and submission events

These events track chat message lifecycle, client-side tool interactions, and Think durable submissions.

Type Payload When message:request {} A chat message is received message:response {} A chat response stream completes message:clear {} Chat history is cleared message:cancel { requestId } A streaming request is cancelled message:error { error } A chat stream fails tool:result { toolCallId, toolName } A client tool result is received tool:approval { toolCallId, approved } A tool call is approved or rejected submission:create { submissionId } A Think submission is accepted submission:status { submissionId, status } A Think submission status changes submission:error { submissionId, error } A Think submission fails

Chat recovery events

Type Payload When chat:request:failed { requestId?, stage, messagesPersisted?, error } A Think chat request fails while parsing, persisting, running, or streaming chat:recovery:detected { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } An interrupted chat fiber is first observed chat:recovery:attempt { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } The framework begins a recovery attempt chat:recovery:scheduled { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } A retry or continuation callback is scheduled chat:recovery:completed { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind } Recovery completed successfully chat:recovery:skipped { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? } Recovery was skipped because the conversation changed or was no longer recoverable chat:recovery:failed { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason? } Recovery ran but failed chat:recovery:exhausted { incidentId, requestId, attempt, maxAttempts, recoveryKind, reason } Recovery exceeded its configured attempt budget chat:stream:stalled { requestId, timeoutMs } The inactivity watchdog fired — no stream chunk arrived within chatStreamStallTimeoutMs . With chatRecovery on, the turn routes into recovery

recoveryKind is "retry" when recovery replays an unanswered user turn and "continue" when it continues a partial assistant turn.

Chat context events

Type Payload When chat:context:compacted { reason, shortened, requestId?, attempt? } Think compacts the session to handle a context-window overflow. reason is "proactive" (the contextOverflow.proactive guard fired before a step) or "reactive" ( contextOverflow.reactive fired after an overflow). shortened is whether compaction actually reduced history — false means a retry would overflow again. Refer to Context-window overflow recovery.

Transcript events

Type Payload When chat:transcript:repaired { requestId?, removedToolCalls, normalizedInputs, toolCallIds? } Think repairs a persisted transcript before sending it to the provider. removedToolCalls counts orphaned tool calls healed; normalizedInputs counts stringified or missing tool inputs repaired

Fiber events

Type Payload When fiber:run:started { fiberId, fiberName, managed? } A durable fiber starts fiber:run:completed { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, elapsedMs? } A durable fiber completes fiber:run:failed { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, elapsedMs? } A durable fiber throws fiber:run:interrupted { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? } Startup finds an interrupted fiber fiber:recovery:detected { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, elapsedMs? } Recovery sees an interrupted fiber fiber:recovery:attempt { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason } A recovery hook starts fiber:recovery:handled { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, recoveryReason, status, elapsedMs? } Recovery handling completes fiber:recovery:skipped { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, reason, elapsedMs? } A recovery scan skips remaining work fiber:recovery:failed { fiberId, fiberName, managed?, error, reason?, elapsedMs? } A recovery hook fails

Agent-tool recovery events

Type Payload When agent_tool:recovery:begin { runCount, totalTimeoutMs? } Parent recovery starts scanning stale agent-tool runs agent_tool:recovery:row { runId, agentType, status, reason?, elapsedMs? } One stale run is reconciled agent_tool:recovery:deadline { runId, agentType, elapsedMs? } Total recovery deadline is exhausted before inspecting a row agent_tool:recovery:complete { runCount, elapsedMs? } Parent recovery finishes scanning rows agent_tool:recovery:failed { error } Parent recovery fails unexpectedly

Schedule and queue events

Type Payload When schedule:create { callback, id } A schedule is created schedule:execute { callback, id } A scheduled callback starts schedule:cancel { callback, id } A schedule is cancelled schedule:retry { callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts } A scheduled callback is retried schedule:error { callback, id, error, attempts } A scheduled callback fails after all retries schedule:duplicate_warning { callback } A non-idempotent schedule may duplicate work queue:create { callback, id } A task is enqueued queue:retry { callback, id, attempt, maxAttempts } A queued callback is retried queue:error { callback, id, error, attempts } A queued callback fails after all retries

Lifecycle events

Type Payload When connect { connectionId } A WebSocket connection is established disconnect { connectionId, code, reason } A WebSocket connection is closed destroy {} The agent is destroyed

Workflow events

Type Payload When workflow:start { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow instance is started workflow:event { workflowId, eventType? } An event is sent to a workflow workflow:approved { workflowId, reason? } A workflow is approved workflow:rejected { workflowId, reason? } A workflow is rejected workflow:terminated { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is terminated workflow:paused { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is paused workflow:resumed { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is resumed workflow:restarted { workflowId, workflowName? } A workflow is restarted

MCP events

Type Payload When mcp:client:preconnect { serverId } Before connecting to an MCP server mcp:client:connect { url, transport, state, error? } An MCP connection attempt completes or fails mcp:client:authorize { serverId, authUrl, clientId? } An MCP OAuth flow begins mcp:client:discover { url?, state?, error?, capability? } MCP capability discovery succeeds or fails

Email events

Type Payload When email:receive { from, to, subject? } An email is received email:reply { from, to, subject? } A reply email is sent email:send { from, to, subject? } An email is sent

Next steps

Tracing Trace model calls, tool runs, and approvals with Workers traces.

Configuration wrangler.jsonc setup and deployment.