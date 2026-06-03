Lifecycle hooks
Think owns the
streamText call and provides hooks at each stage of the chat turn. Hooks fire on every turn regardless of entry path — WebSocket chat, sub-agent
chat(),
saveMessages(), durable
submitMessages() execution,
continueLastTurn(), and auto-continuation after tool results.
|Hook
|When it fires
|Return
|Async
configureSession(session)
|Once during
onStart
Session
|yes
beforeTurn(ctx)
|Before
streamText
TurnConfig or void
|yes
beforeStep(ctx)
|Before each model step
StepConfig or void
|yes
beforeToolCall(ctx)
|Before a server-side tool executes
ToolCallDecision or void
|yes
afterToolCall(ctx)
|After a tool outcome is known
|void
|yes
onStepFinish(ctx)
|After each step completes
|void
|yes
onChunk(ctx)
|Per streaming chunk
|void
|yes
onChatResponse(result)
|After turn completes and message is persisted
|void
|yes
onChatError(error, ctx?)
|On error during a turn
|error to propagate
|no
For a turn with two tool calls:
flowchart TD cfg["configureSession() — once at startup, not per-turn"] --> bt["beforeTurn() — inspect context, override model/tools/prompt"] bt --> bs subgraph loop ["streamText (repeats per step)"] bs["beforeStep()"] --> chunk["onChunk() — per streaming chunk"] chunk --> btc["beforeToolCall()"] btc --> exec["tool executes"] exec --> atc["afterToolCall()"] atc --> sf["onStepFinish()"] sf -->|"more steps"| bs end sf -->|"turn complete"| ocr["onChatResponse() — message persisted, turn lock released"]
Called before
streamText. Receives the fully assembled context — system prompt, converted messages, merged tools, and model. Return a
TurnConfig to override any part, or void to accept defaults.
|Field
|Type
|Description
system
string
|Assembled system prompt (from context blocks or
getSystemPrompt())
messages
ModelMessage[]
|Assembled model messages (truncated, pruned)
tools
ToolSet
|Merged tool set (workspace + getTools + session + extensions + MCP + client)
model
LanguageModel
|The model from
getModel()
continuation
boolean
|Whether this is a continuation turn (auto-continue after tool result)
body
Record<string, unknown>
|Custom body fields from the client request
All fields are optional. Return only what you want to change.
|Field
|Type
|Description
model
LanguageModel
|Override the model for this turn
system
string
|Override the system prompt
messages
ModelMessage[]
|Override the assembled messages
tools
ToolSet
|Extra tools to merge (additive)
activeTools
string[]
|Limit which tools the model can call
toolChoice
ToolChoice
|Force a specific tool call
maxSteps
number
|Override
maxSteps for this turn
sendReasoning
boolean
|Send reasoning chunks for this turn
chatStreamStallTimeoutMs
number
|Override the stream-stall watchdog for this turn (
0 disables it); auto-resets after the turn. Useful for a turn with a known-slow tool — refer to Durable recovery
output
Output
|Request structured output for this turn
providerOptions
Record<string, unknown>
|Provider-specific options
experimental_telemetry
object
|AI SDK telemetry settings for this turn
Switch to a cheaper model for continuation turns:
Restrict which tools the model can call:
Add per-turn context from the client body:
Hide reasoning for internal continuation turns:
Force structured output for a turn:
output is a turn-level setting only. The AI SDK's
prepareStep does not accept an
output override, so
beforeStep cannot toggle structured output on a single step.
Called before each AI SDK step in the agentic loop. Think forwards this hook to
streamText as
prepareStep, so it receives the AI SDK's full prepare-step context and can return per-step overrides. Use
beforeTurn for turn-wide assembly and
beforeStep when the decision depends on the step number or previous step results.
Called before a server-side tool's
execute function runs. Think wraps each server-side tool so the hook can allow, modify, block, or substitute the call before the model receives the tool result.
|Field
|Type
|Description
toolName
string
|Name of the tool being called
input
unknown
|Input the model provided
toolCallId
string
|ID for this tool call
messages
ModelMessage[]
|Messages visible at tool execution time
abortSignal
AbortSignal | undefined
|Signal that aborts if the turn is canceled
Return a
ToolCallDecision to control execution:
|Decision
|Behavior
void or
{ action: "allow" }
|Run the original tool with the original input
{ action: "allow", input }
|Run the original tool with modified input
{ action: "block", reason }
|Skip the original tool and return
reason as the tool result
{ action: "substitute", output }
|Skip the original tool and return
output as the tool result
If a wrapped tool returns an
AsyncIterable for preliminary tool results, Think collapses the iterable to its final yielded value after
beforeToolCall runs. If you need true preliminary streaming from that tool, avoid intercepting it with
beforeToolCall.
Called after a tool outcome is known. This includes real executions, blocked calls, substituted calls, and thrown tool errors.
|Field
|Type
|Description
toolName
string
|Name of the tool that was called
input
unknown
|Input the model provided
toolCallId
string
|ID for this tool call
messages
ModelMessage[]
|Messages visible at tool execution time
durationMs
number
|Tool execution duration in milliseconds
success
boolean
|Whether the model received a successful tool outcome
output
unknown
|Present when
success is
true
error
unknown
|Present when
success is
false
For blocked and substituted tool calls,
success is
true because the model receives a valid tool result. Only thrown errors from the original tool execution surface as
success: false.
Called after each step completes in the agentic loop.
StepContext is the AI SDK's step-finish event, so it includes the full step record: generated text, reasoning, files, sources, typed tool calls and results, usage, warnings, request and response metadata, and provider metadata.
|Field
|Description
stepNumber
|Zero-based index of the step
text
|Text generated in this step
reasoning
|Reasoning parts emitted by the model
files
|Files generated during the step
sources
|Citations or sources used by the model
toolCalls
|Typed tool calls made in this step
toolResults
|Typed tool results received in this step
finishReason
|Why the step ended
usage
|Token usage, including cache and reasoning tokens
providerMetadata
|Provider-specific metadata
Called for each streaming chunk. High-frequency — fires per token. Use for streaming analytics, progress indicators, or token counting. Observational only.
Called after a chat turn produces and persists an assistant message. The turn lock is released before this hook runs, so it is safe to call
saveMessages or other methods from inside.
Fires for all turn paths that persist an assistant message: WebSocket, sub-agent RPC,
saveMessages, and auto-continuation. If a turn fails before producing any assistant parts,
onChatError handles the error instead.
|Field
|Type
|Description
message
UIMessage
|The persisted assistant message
requestId
string
|Unique ID for this turn
continuation
boolean
|Whether this was a continuation turn
status
"completed" | "error" | "aborted"
|How the turn ended
error
string?
|Error message (when
status is
"error")
Called when an error occurs during a chat turn. Return the error to propagate it, or return a different error. The optional context describes where the failure happened and whether user messages were already persisted. The partial assistant message (if any) is persisted before this hook fires.
ChatErrorContext includes:
|Field
|Type
|Description
requestId
string | undefined
|Chat request ID, when available
stage
"parse" | "persist" | "turn" | "stream" | "recovery" | "transcript"
|Failure stage
messagesPersisted
boolean
|Whether incoming user messages were already stored
Think also emits
chat:request:failed on the
agents:chat observability channel with the same stage and persistence information.