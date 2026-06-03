Scheduled tasks
Use
getScheduledTasks() when code should create recurring Think turns or deterministic scheduled handlers. Think reconciles the declarations on startup, stores a durable one-shot schedule for the next occurrence, and re-arms the next occurrence after each run.
The DSL supports
every <n> minutes,
every <n> hours,
every day at HH:mm,
every weekday at HH:mm, and
every week on monday,wednesday at HH:mm. Wall-clock schedules require either an inline timezone, a task
timezone, or
getDefaultTimezone(). If an alarm is late, Think runs the intended occurrence once and schedules the next future occurrence; it does not backfill missed runs.
Each task must define exactly one of
prompt or
handler. Prompt tasks create a durable submission with
submitMessages(). Handler tasks receive
{ taskId, scheduledFor, scheduledForDate, occurrenceKey, idempotencyKey, schedule, scheduleKind, timezone, metadata } and are intended for app-owned work such as creating a Workflow run or writing a run ledger. Delivery is at-least-once; use
idempotencyKey or
occurrenceKey for your own durable idempotency.
Static declarations reconcile on startup. If
getScheduledTasks() reads product-owned data that can change while the Durable Object is live, call
internal_reconcileScheduledTasks() after updating that data. During reconciliation Think records the task row before creating the underlying Agent schedule, so a missing
schedule_id is only a pending reconcile state and is repaired on the next reconcile. The task
retry option retries the prompt or handler action before the failure is logged. The next occurrence is still scheduled after the action succeeds or exhausts its retries, so failed occurrences do not block future runs.
For a recurring job whose steps matter — multiple deterministic steps, long waits, or human approval — use a handler task to create a Think Workflow run. Keep simple recurring prompts as prompt tasks, and keep one-off background turns on
submitMessages().