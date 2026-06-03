Scheduled tasks

Use getScheduledTasks() when code should create recurring Think turns or deterministic scheduled handlers. Think reconciles the declarations on startup, stores a durable one-shot schedule for the next occurrence, and re-arms the next occurrence after each run.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think , defineScheduledTasks } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class DigestAgent extends Think { getDefaultTimezone () { return "Europe/London" ; } getScheduledTasks () { return defineScheduledTasks ( { weeklyCommitReport : { schedule : "every week on monday at 09:00" , prompt : "Compile all my GitHub commits for the last week and send a concise summary." , }, workout : { schedule : "every day at 08:00 in Europe/London" , prompt : "Start my workout." , }, customerDigest : { schedule : "every day at 09:00" , timezone : "America/New_York" , metadata : { workflowName : "customer-digest" }, retry : { maxAttempts : 3 }, handler : async ( { idempotencyKey , scheduledFor , scheduleKind , timezone , } ) => { await this . env . DIGEST_WORKFLOW . create ( { id : idempotencyKey , params : { scheduledFor , scheduleKind , timezone }, } ) ; }, }, } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Think , defineScheduledTasks } from "@cloudflare/think" ; export class DigestAgent extends Think < Env > { getDefaultTimezone () { return "Europe/London" ; } getScheduledTasks () { return defineScheduledTasks ( { weeklyCommitReport : { schedule : "every week on monday at 09:00" , prompt : "Compile all my GitHub commits for the last week and send a concise summary." , }, workout : { schedule : "every day at 08:00 in Europe/London" , prompt : "Start my workout." , }, customerDigest : { schedule : "every day at 09:00" , timezone : "America/New_York" , metadata : { workflowName : "customer-digest" }, retry : { maxAttempts : 3 }, handler : async ( { idempotencyKey , scheduledFor , scheduleKind , timezone , } ) => { await this . env . DIGEST_WORKFLOW . create ( { id : idempotencyKey , params : { scheduledFor , scheduleKind , timezone }, } ) ; }, }, } ) ; } }

The DSL supports every <n> minutes , every <n> hours , every day at HH:mm , every weekday at HH:mm , and every week on monday,wednesday at HH:mm . Wall-clock schedules require either an inline timezone, a task timezone , or getDefaultTimezone() . If an alarm is late, Think runs the intended occurrence once and schedules the next future occurrence; it does not backfill missed runs.

Each task must define exactly one of prompt or handler . Prompt tasks create a durable submission with submitMessages() . Handler tasks receive { taskId, scheduledFor, scheduledForDate, occurrenceKey, idempotencyKey, schedule, scheduleKind, timezone, metadata } and are intended for app-owned work such as creating a Workflow run or writing a run ledger. Delivery is at-least-once; use idempotencyKey or occurrenceKey for your own durable idempotency.

Static declarations reconcile on startup. If getScheduledTasks() reads product-owned data that can change while the Durable Object is live, call internal_reconcileScheduledTasks() after updating that data. During reconciliation Think records the task row before creating the underlying Agent schedule, so a missing schedule_id is only a pending reconcile state and is repaired on the next reconcile. The task retry option retries the prompt or handler action before the failure is logged. The next occurrence is still scheduled after the action succeeds or exhausts its retries, so failed occurrences do not block future runs.

When to use a workflow instead