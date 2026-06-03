Sub-agent RPC and programmatic turns
Think works as both a top-level agent and a sub-agent. When used as a sub-agent, the
chat() method runs a full turn and streams events via a callback.
For durable acceptance with idempotent retry and later status inspection, refer to Programmatic submissions. For recovery after eviction, refer to Durable recovery.
|Method
|When it fires
onStart(event)
|Before work starts; exposes the request ID for cancellation
onEvent(json)
|For each streaming chunk (JSON-serialized
UIMessageChunk)
onDone()
|After the turn completes and the assistant message is persisted
onError(message)
|On error during the turn
onInterrupted()
|Optional. The attempt was interrupted and a scheduled continuation (in a later isolate) owns the final outcome — not done, not a terminal error. Defaults to a no-op
onInterrupted matters for a
chat()-driven turn that is interrupted and recovers: the RPC promise resolves cleanly (the isolate is still alive), so a consumer that keys off the clean resolve would mis-read it as success and finalize whatever partial it had streamed. Treat it as "not done, not failed — a continuation owns the answer": keep the channel open, show a recovering state, or re-attach, rather than finalizing the partial. A deploy or eviction interruption kills the isolate before this can fire (the caller sees a transport break instead);
onInterrupted covers the in-isolate stall-into-recovery path.
|Field
|Description
signal
AbortSignal to cancel the turn mid-stream
Tools belong to the child agent. Define durable capabilities with the child's
getTools(), extensions, MCP tools, or client tool schemas. Legacy callers that pass
options.tools to
chat() receive a warning and the value is ignored.
Use
onStart and
cancelChat() for RPC-safe cancellation across a sub-agent boundary:
If the caller and callee are not separated by Workers RPC, you can also pass an
AbortSignal to cancel mid-stream:
cancelChat(requestId, reason?) is a no-op if the turn already completed or the request ID is unknown. When aborted, the partial assistant message is still persisted.
Inject messages and trigger a model turn without a WebSocket connection. Use for scheduled responses, webhook-triggered turns, proactive agents, or chaining from
onChatResponse.
Returns
{ requestId, status, error? } where
status is
"completed",
"error",
"skipped", or
"aborted".
status
|When
"completed"
|Turn ran to completion.
"error"
|Turn started but the stream reported an error.
error contains the stream error message when available.
"skipped"
|Turn invalidated mid-flight, for example by
chat-clear; user message persisted, no model run.
"aborted"
|Turn cancelled before completion via
options.signal or
chat-request-cancel. Partial assistant chunks still persisted.
Pass
options.signal to cancel a programmatic turn from the Durable Object that starts it.
AbortSignal cannot cross Durable Object RPC boundaries, and the signal is not persisted across hibernation.
When multiple
saveMessages calls queue up, the function form runs with the latest messages when the turn actually starts:
Trigger a recurring prompt turn with
getScheduledTasks():
Start a follow-up turn after the current one completes:
Run another model call after the latest assistant message without injecting a new user message. Think persists the result as a new assistant message with
continuation: true; it does not append chunks to the existing assistant message.
Returns
{ requestId, status: "skipped" } if the last message is not an assistant message. The optional
body parameter overrides the stored body for this continuation. Pass
options.signal to cancel the continuation while it is running.
Cancel in-flight chat turns from inside the Durable Object:
Use
abortRequest() when you know the request ID. Use
abortAllRequests() for single-purpose helpers that should cancel whatever turn is currently running. Prefer
SaveMessagesOptions.signal for programmatic turns when you can pass a signal at the call site.