Chat agent
Build a chat agent that streams AI responses, calls server-side tools, executes client-side tools in the browser, and asks for user approval before sensitive actions.
What you will build: A chat agent powered by Workers AI with three tool types — automatic, client-side, and approval-gated.
Time: ~15 minutes
This tutorial starts from a minimal Hello World Worker so you can see each moving part. If you want a complete starter app with the same core pieces already wired together, start with the quick start and then return here to understand how the chat pieces fit together.
Prerequisites:
- Node.js 18+
- A Cloudflare account (free tier works)
Select "Hello World" Worker when prompted. Then install the dependencies:
Replace your
wrangler.jsonc with:
Key settings:
aibinds Workers AI — no API key needed
durable_objectsregisters your chat agent class
new_sqlite_classesenables SQLite storage for message persistence
Create
src/server.ts. This is where your agent lives:
|Tool
execute?
needsApproval?
|Behavior
getWeather
|Yes
|No
|Runs on the server automatically
getUserTimezone
|No
|No
|Sent to the client; browser provides the result
calculate
|Yes
|Yes (large numbers)
|Pauses for user approval, then runs on server
Create
src/client.tsx:
useAgentconnects to your
ChatAgentover WebSocket
useAgentChatmanages the chat lifecycle (messages, streaming, tools)
onToolCallhandles client-side tools — when the LLM calls
getUserTimezone, the browser provides the result and the conversation auto-continues
addToolApprovalResponseapproves or rejects tools that have
needsApproval
- Messages, streaming, and resumption are all handled automatically
Generate types and start the dev server:
Try these prompts:
- "What is the weather in Tokyo?" — calls the server-side
getWeathertool
- "What timezone am I in?" — calls the client-side
getUserTimezonetool (the browser provides the answer)
- "What is 5000 times 3?" — triggers the approval UI before executing (numbers over 1000)
Your agent is now live on Cloudflare's global network. Messages persist in SQLite, streams resume on disconnect, and the agent hibernates when idle to save resources.
Your chat agent has:
- Streaming AI responses via Workers AI (no API keys)
- Message persistence in SQLite — conversations survive restarts
- Server-side tools that execute automatically
- Client-side tools that run in the browser and feed results back to the LLM
- Human-in-the-loop approval for sensitive operations
- Resumable streaming — if a client disconnects mid-stream, it picks up where it left off