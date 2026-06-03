Build a chat agent that streams AI responses, calls server-side tools, executes client-side tools in the browser, and asks for user approval before sensitive actions.

What you will build: A chat agent powered by Workers AI with three tool types — automatic, client-side, and approval-gated.

Time: ~15 minutes

This tutorial starts from a minimal Hello World Worker so you can see each moving part. If you want a complete starter app with the same core pieces already wired together, start with the quick start and then return here to understand how the chat pieces fit together.

Prerequisites:

Node.js 18+

A Cloudflare account (free tier works)

1. Create the project

Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest chat-agent

Select "Hello World" Worker when prompted. Then install the dependencies:

Terminal window cd chat-agent npm install agents @cloudflare/ai-chat ai workers-ai-provider zod

2. Configure Wrangler

Replace your wrangler.jsonc with:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " name " : "chat-agent" , " main " : "src/server.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" }, " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [{ " name " : "ChatAgent" , " class_name " : "ChatAgent" }], }, " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ChatAgent" ] }], } TOML name = "chat-agent" main = "src/server.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [ ai ] binding = "AI" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "ChatAgent" class_name = "ChatAgent" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "ChatAgent" ]

Key settings:

ai binds Workers AI — no API key needed

binds Workers AI — no API key needed durable_objects registers your chat agent class

registers your chat agent class new_sqlite_classes enables SQLite storage for message persistence

3. Write the server

Create src/server.ts . This is where your agent lives:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , pruneMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/meta/llama-4-scout-17b-16e-instruct" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant. You can check the weather, " + "get the user's timezone, and run calculations." , messages : pruneMessages ( { messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , tools : { // Server-side tool: runs automatically on the server getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { // Replace with a real weather API in production const conditions = [ "sunny" , "cloudy" , "rainy" ] ; const temp = Math . floor ( Math . random () * 30 ) + 5 ; return { city , temperature : temp , condition : conditions [ Math . floor ( Math . random () * conditions . length )] , }; }, } ) , // Client-side tool: no execute function — the browser handles it getUserTimezone : tool ( { description : "Get the user's timezone from their browser" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , } ) , // Approval tool: requires user confirmation before executing calculate : tool ( { description : "Perform a math calculation with two numbers. " + "Requires user approval for large numbers." , inputSchema : z . object ( { a : z . number () . describe ( "First number" ) , b : z . number () . describe ( "Second number" ) , operator : z . enum ([ "+" , "-" , "*" , "/" , "%" ]) . describe ( "Arithmetic operator" ) , } ) , needsApproval : async ({ a , b }) => Math . abs ( a ) > 1000 || Math . abs ( b ) > 1000 , execute : async ({ a , b , operator }) => { const ops = { "+" : ( x , y ) => x + y , "-" : ( x , y ) => x - y , "*" : ( x , y ) => x * y , "/" : ( x , y ) => x / y , "%" : ( x , y ) => x % y , }; if ( operator === "/" && b === 0 ) { return { error : "Division by zero" }; } return { expression : ` ${ a } ${ operator } ${ b } ` , result : ops [ operator ]( a , b ) , }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { AIChatAgent } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat" ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider" ; import { streamText , convertToModelMessages , pruneMessages , tool , stepCountIs , } from "ai" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class ChatAgent extends AIChatAgent { async onChatMessage () { const workersai = createWorkersAI ( { binding : this . env . AI } ) ; const result = streamText ( { model : workersai ( "@cf/meta/llama-4-scout-17b-16e-instruct" ) , system : "You are a helpful assistant. You can check the weather, " + "get the user's timezone, and run calculations." , messages : pruneMessages ( { messages : await convertToModelMessages ( this . messages ) , toolCalls : "before-last-2-messages" , } ) , tools : { // Server-side tool: runs automatically on the server getWeather : tool ( { description : "Get the current weather for a city" , inputSchema : z . object ( { city : z . string () . describe ( "City name" ) , } ) , execute : async ({ city }) => { // Replace with a real weather API in production const conditions = [ "sunny" , "cloudy" , "rainy" ] ; const temp = Math . floor ( Math . random () * 30 ) + 5 ; return { city , temperature : temp , condition : conditions [ Math . floor ( Math . random () * conditions . length )] , }; }, } ) , // Client-side tool: no execute function — the browser handles it getUserTimezone : tool ( { description : "Get the user's timezone from their browser" , inputSchema : z . object ( {} ) , } ) , // Approval tool: requires user confirmation before executing calculate : tool ( { description : "Perform a math calculation with two numbers. " + "Requires user approval for large numbers." , inputSchema : z . object ( { a : z . number () . describe ( "First number" ) , b : z . number () . describe ( "Second number" ) , operator : z . enum ([ "+" , "-" , "*" , "/" , "%" ]) . describe ( "Arithmetic operator" ) , } ) , needsApproval : async ({ a , b }) => Math . abs ( a ) > 1000 || Math . abs ( b ) > 1000 , execute : async ({ a , b , operator }) => { const ops : Record < string , ( x : number , y : number ) => number > = { "+" : ( x , y ) => x + y , "-" : ( x , y ) => x - y , "*" : ( x , y ) => x * y , "/" : ( x , y ) => x / y , "%" : ( x , y ) => x % y , }; if ( operator === "/" && b === 0 ) { return { error : "Division by zero" }; } return { expression : ` ${ a } ${ operator } ${ b } ` , result : ops [ operator ]( a , b ) , }; }, } ) , }, stopWhen : stepCountIs ( 5 ) , } ) ; return result . toUIMessageStreamResponse () ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { return ( ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) || new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

What each tool type does

Tool execute ? needsApproval ? Behavior getWeather Yes No Runs on the server automatically getUserTimezone No No Sent to the client; browser provides the result calculate Yes Yes (large numbers) Pauses for user approval, then runs on server

4. Write the client

Create src/client.tsx :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , clearHistory , addToolApprovalResponse , status , } = useAgentChat ( { agent , // Handle client-side tools (tools with no server execute function) onToolCall : async ({ toolCall , addToolOutput }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "getUserTimezone" ) { addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : toolCall . toolCallId , output : { timezone : Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone , localTime : new Date () . toLocaleTimeString () , }, } ) ; } }, } ) ; return ( < div > < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg . id }> < strong >{ msg . role }:</ strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => { if ( part . type === "text" ) { return < span key = { i }>{ part . text }</ span >; } // Render approval UI for tools that need confirmation if ( part . type === "tool" && part . state === "approval-required" ) { return ( < div key = { part . toolCallId }> < p > Approve < strong >{ part . toolName }</ strong >? </ p > < pre >{ JSON . stringify ( part . input , null , 2 )}</ pre > < button onClick = {() => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id: part . toolCallId , approved: true , }) } > Approve </ button > < button onClick = {() => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id: part . toolCallId , approved: false , }) } > Reject </ button > </ div > ); } // Show completed tool results if ( part . type === "tool" && part . state === "output-available" ) { return ( < details key = { part . toolCallId }> < summary >{ part . toolName } result</ summary > < pre >{ JSON . stringify ( part . output , null , 2 )}</ pre > </ details > ); } return null ; })} </ div > ))} </ div > < form onSubmit = {( e ) => { e . preventDefault (); const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "message" ) ; sendMessage ({ text: input . value }); input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "message" placeholder = "Try: What's the weather in Paris?" /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { status === "streaming" }> Send </ button > </ form > < button onClick = { clearHistory }>Clear history</ button > </ div > ) ; } export default function App () { return < Chat />; } TypeScript import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; import { useAgentChat } from "@cloudflare/ai-chat/react" ; function Chat () { const agent = useAgent ( { agent : "ChatAgent" } ) ; const { messages , sendMessage , clearHistory , addToolApprovalResponse , status } = useAgentChat ( { agent , // Handle client-side tools (tools with no server execute function) onToolCall : async ({ toolCall , addToolOutput }) => { if ( toolCall . toolName === "getUserTimezone" ) { addToolOutput ( { toolCallId : toolCall . toolCallId , output : { timezone : Intl . DateTimeFormat () . resolvedOptions () . timeZone , localTime : new Date () . toLocaleTimeString () , }, } ) ; } }, } ) ; return ( < div > < div > { messages . map (( msg ) => ( < div key = { msg. id } > < strong > { msg. role } : < / strong > { msg . parts . map (( part , i ) => { if ( part.type === "text" ) { return < span key = { i } > { part. text } </ span > ; } // Render approval UI for tools that need confirmation if ( part.type === "tool" && part.state === "approval-required" ) { return ( < div key = { part. toolCallId } > < p > Approve < strong > { part. toolName } </ strong >? </ p > < pre > { JSON.stringify(part. input , null , 2 ) } </ pre > < button onClick = { () => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id : part . toolCallId , approved : true , }) } > Approve </ button > < button onClick = { () => addToolApprovalResponse ({ id : part . toolCallId , approved : false , }) } > Reject </ button > </ div > ); } // Show completed tool results if ( part . type === "tool" && part . state === "output-available" ) { return ( < details key = { part. toolCallId } > < summary > { part . toolName } result </ summary > < pre > { JSON . stringify ( part . output , null , 2) } </ pre > </ details > ) ; } return null ; })} </ div > ))} </ div > < form onSubmit = { (e) => { e . preventDefault () ; const input = e . currentTarget . elements . namedItem ( "message" , ) as HTMLInputElement ; sendMessage ( { text : input . value } ) ; input . value = "" ; }} > < input name = "message" placeholder = "Try: What's the weather in Paris?" /> < button type = "submit" disabled = { status === "streaming" } > Send </ button > </ form > < button onClick = { clearHistory } > Clear history </ button > </ div > ); } export default function App () { return < Chat /> ; }

Key client concepts

useAgent connects to your ChatAgent over WebSocket

connects to your over WebSocket useAgentChat manages the chat lifecycle (messages, streaming, tools)

manages the chat lifecycle (messages, streaming, tools) onToolCall handles client-side tools — when the LLM calls getUserTimezone , the browser provides the result and the conversation auto-continues

handles client-side tools — when the LLM calls , the browser provides the result and the conversation auto-continues addToolApprovalResponse approves or rejects tools that have needsApproval

approves or rejects tools that have Messages, streaming, and resumption are all handled automatically

5. Run locally

Generate types and start the dev server:

Terminal window npx wrangler types npm run dev

Try these prompts:

"What is the weather in Tokyo?" — calls the server-side getWeather tool

— calls the server-side tool "What timezone am I in?" — calls the client-side getUserTimezone tool (the browser provides the answer)

— calls the client-side tool (the browser provides the answer) "What is 5000 times 3?" — triggers the approval UI before executing (numbers over 1000)

6. Deploy

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Your agent is now live on Cloudflare's global network. Messages persist in SQLite, streams resume on disconnect, and the agent hibernates when idle to save resources.

What you built

Your chat agent has:

Streaming AI responses via Workers AI (no API keys)

via Workers AI (no API keys) Message persistence in SQLite — conversations survive restarts

in SQLite — conversations survive restarts Server-side tools that execute automatically

that execute automatically Client-side tools that run in the browser and feed results back to the LLM

that run in the browser and feed results back to the LLM Human-in-the-loop approval for sensitive operations

for sensitive operations Resumable streaming — if a client disconnects mid-stream, it picks up where it left off

Next steps

Chat agents API reference Full reference for AIChatAgent and useAgentChat — providers, storage, advanced patterns.

Store and sync state Add real-time state beyond chat messages.

Callable methods Expose agent methods as typed RPC for your client.