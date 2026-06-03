The Session API provides persistent conversation storage for agents, with tree-structured messages (inspired by Pi ↗), context blocks, compaction, full-text search, and AI-controllable tools. By default, it uses Durable Object SQLite. External Postgres storage is also available for apps that need shared database access, analytics, or cross-Durable Object queries.

Experimental The Session API is under agents/experimental/memory/session . The API surface is stable but may evolve before graduating to the main package.

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts about the user" , maxTokens : 1100 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; async onMessage ( message ) { await this . session . appendMessage ( message ) ; const history = await this . session . getHistory () ; const system = await this . session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; const tools = await this . session . tools () ; // Pass history, system prompt, and tools to your LLM } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { Session } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; class MyAgent extends Agent { session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts about the user" , maxTokens : 1100 , } ) . withCachedPrompt () ; async onMessage ( message : unknown ) { await this . session . appendMessage ( message ) ; const history = await this . session . getHistory () ; const system = await this . session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; const tools = await this . session . tools () ; // Pass history, system prompt, and tools to your LLM } }

Creating a session

Builder API (recommended)

Use Session.create(agent) with a chainable builder. Context providers without an explicit provider option are auto-wired to SQLite.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ; TypeScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ;

Direct constructor

For full control over providers:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Session , AgentSessionProvider , AgentContextProvider , } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = new Session ( new AgentSessionProvider ( this ) , { context : [ { label : "memory" , description : "Notes" , maxTokens : 500 , provider : new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) , }, { label : "soul" , provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } }, ] , } ) ; TypeScript import { Session , AgentSessionProvider , AgentContextProvider , } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const session = new Session ( new AgentSessionProvider ( this ) , { context : [ { label : "memory" , description : "Notes" , maxTokens : 500 , provider : new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) , }, { label : "soul" , provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } }, ] , } ) ;

Builder methods

All builder methods return this for chaining. Order does not matter — providers are resolved lazily on first use.

Method Description Session.create(agent) Static factory. agent is any object with a sql tagged template method (your Agent or Durable Object). .forSession(sessionId) Namespace this session by ID. Required for multi-session isolation when not using SessionManager . .withContext(label, options?) Add a context block. Refer to Context blocks. .withCachedPrompt(provider?) Enable system prompt persistence. The prompt is frozen on first use and survives hibernation and eviction. .onCompaction(fn) Register a compaction function. Refer to Compaction. .compactAfter(tokenThreshold, options?) Auto-compact when estimated token count exceeds the threshold. Requires .onCompaction() . Pass { tokenCounter } to control how the threshold is measured. .onCompactionError(handler) Handle errors from automatic compaction. Handler failures are swallowed so message writes remain non-fatal.

Messages

Messages use the SessionMessage type — a minimal shape with id , role , parts , and optional createdAt . The AI SDK's UIMessage is structurally compatible and can be passed directly. The session stores messages in a tree structure via parent_id , enabling branching conversations.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Append — auto-parents to the latest leaf unless parentId is specified await session . appendMessage ( message ) ; await session . appendMessage ( message , parentId ) ; // Update an existing message (matched by message.id) await session . updateMessage ( message ) ; // Delete specific messages await session . deleteMessages ([ "msg-1" , "msg-2" ]) ; // Clear all messages and skill state await session . clearMessages () ; TypeScript // Append — auto-parents to the latest leaf unless parentId is specified await session . appendMessage ( message ) ; await session . appendMessage ( message , parentId ) ; // Update an existing message (matched by message.id) await session . updateMessage ( message ) ; // Delete specific messages await session . deleteMessages ([ "msg-1" , "msg-2" ]) ; // Clear all messages and skill state await session . clearMessages () ;

Note Session methods are async. SQLite-backed sessions are usually fast, but external providers may perform network I/O, and appendMessage() may also trigger auto-compaction.

Reading history

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Linear history from root to the latest leaf const messages = await session . getHistory () ; // History to a specific leaf (for branching) const branch = await session . getHistory ( leafId ) ; // Get a single message const msg = await session . getMessage ( "msg-1" ) ; // Get the newest message const latest = await session . getLatestLeaf () ; // Count messages in path const count = await session . getPathLength () ; TypeScript // Linear history from root to the latest leaf const messages = await session . getHistory () ; // History to a specific leaf (for branching) const branch = await session . getHistory ( leafId ) ; // Get a single message const msg = await session . getMessage ( "msg-1" ) ; // Get the newest message const latest = await session . getLatestLeaf () ; // Count messages in path const count = await session . getPathLength () ;

Branching

Messages form a tree. When you appendMessage with a parentId that already has children, you create a branch. Use getBranches() to get all child messages branching from a given point:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Get all child messages that branch from messageId const branches = await session . getBranches ( messageId ) ; TypeScript // Get all child messages that branch from messageId const branches = await session . getBranches ( messageId ) ;

This powers features like response regeneration — pass the user message ID to get both the original and regenerated responses. getHistory(leafId) walks the chosen path.

Search

Full-text search over the conversation history using SQLite FTS5:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const results = await session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ; // Returns: Array<{ id, role, content, createdAt? }> TypeScript const results = await session . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 10 } ) ; // Returns: Array<{ id, role, content, createdAt? }>

SQLite-backed sessions use FTS5 with porter stemming and unicode tokenization. Postgres-backed sessions use the provider's Postgres full-text index. search() throws if the session provider does not support search.

Context blocks

Context blocks are persistent key-value sections injected into the system prompt. Each block has a label, optional description, and a provider that determines its behavior.

Provider types

There are four provider types, detected by duck-typing:

Provider Interface Behavior AI tool ContextProvider get() Read-only block in system prompt — WritableContextProvider get() + set() Writable via AI set_context SkillProvider get() + load() + set?() On-demand keyed documents. get() returns a metadata listing; load(key) fetches full content. load_context , unload_context , set_context SearchProvider get() + search() + set?() Full-text searchable entries. get() returns a summary; search(query) runs FTS5. search_context , set_context

Built-in providers

AgentContextProvider — SQLite-backed writable context. This is the default when using the builder without an explicit provider.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentContextProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) ; TypeScript import { AgentContextProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; new AgentContextProvider ( this , "memory" ) ;

R2SkillProvider — Cloudflare R2 bucket for on-demand document loading. Skills are listed in the system prompt as metadata; the model loads full content on demand via load_context .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { R2SkillProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "skills" , { provider : new R2SkillProvider ( env . SKILLS_BUCKET , { prefix : "skills/" } ) , } ) ;

AgentSearchProvider — SQLite FTS5 searchable context. Entries are indexed and searchable by the model via search_context .

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) , } ) ; TypeScript import { AgentSearchProvider } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new AgentSearchProvider ( this ) , } ) ;

Adding and removing context at runtime

Blocks can be added and removed dynamically after initialization:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Add a new block (auto-wires to SQLite if no provider given) await session . addContext ( "extension-notes" , { description : "From extension X" , maxTokens : 500 , } ) ; // Remove it session . removeContext ( "extension-notes" ) ; // Rebuild the system prompt to reflect changes await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; TypeScript // Add a new block (auto-wires to SQLite if no provider given) await session . addContext ( "extension-notes" , { description : "From extension X" , maxTokens : 500 , } ) ; // Remove it session . removeContext ( "extension-notes" ) ; // Rebuild the system prompt to reflect changes await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ;

Note addContext and removeContext do not automatically update the frozen system prompt. Call refreshSystemPrompt() afterward.

Reading and writing context

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Read a single block const block = session . getContextBlock ( "memory" ) ; // { label, description?, content, tokens, maxTokens?, writable, isSkill, isSearchable } // Read all blocks const blocks = session . getContextBlocks () ; // Replace content entirely await session . replaceContextBlock ( "memory" , "User likes coffee." ) ; // Append content await session . appendContextBlock ( "memory" , "

User prefers dark roast." ) ; TypeScript // Read a single block const block = session . getContextBlock ( "memory" ) ; // { label, description?, content, tokens, maxTokens?, writable, isSkill, isSearchable } // Read all blocks const blocks = session . getContextBlocks () ; // Replace content entirely await session . replaceContextBlock ( "memory" , "User likes coffee." ) ; // Append content await session . appendContextBlock ( "memory" , "

User prefers dark roast." ) ;

System prompt

The system prompt is built from all context blocks with headers and metadata:

══════════════════════════════════════════════ SOUL (Identity) [readonly] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ You are a helpful assistant. ══════════════════════════════════════════════ MEMORY (Learned facts) [45% — 495/1100 tokens] ══════════════════════════════════════════════ User likes coffee. User prefers dark roast.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Freeze — first call renders and persists; subsequent calls return cached value const prompt = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Refresh — re-render from current block state and persist const updated = await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ; TypeScript // Freeze — first call renders and persists; subsequent calls return cached value const prompt = await session . freezeSystemPrompt () ; // Refresh — re-render from current block state and persist const updated = await session . refreshSystemPrompt () ;

The frozen prompt survives Durable Object hibernation and eviction when withCachedPrompt() is enabled.

Session automatically generates tools based on the provider types of your context blocks. Pass these to your LLM alongside your own tools.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const tools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... tools , ... myTools }; TypeScript const tools = await session . tools () ; const allTools = { ... tools , ... myTools };

Generated when any writable block exists. Writes to regular blocks, skill blocks (keyed), or search blocks (keyed). Enforces maxTokens limits.

Generated when any skill block exists. Loads full content by key from a SkillProvider .

Generated alongside load_context . Frees context space by unloading a previously loaded skill. The skill remains available for re-loading.

Generated when any search block exists. Full-text search within a searchable context block. Returns top 10 results by FTS5 rank.

Available on SessionManager only. Searches across all sessions.

Compaction

Compaction summarizes older messages to keep conversations within token limits. Original messages are preserved in SQLite — the summary is a non-destructive overlay applied at read time.

Setup

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( createCompactFunction ( { summarize : ( prompt ) => generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ) , protectHead : 3 , tailTokenBudget : 20000 , minTailMessages : 2 , tokenCounter : async ( messages ) => estimateWithYourTokenizer ( { messages } ) , } ) , ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ; TypeScript import { createCompactFunction } from "agents/experimental/memory/utils/compaction-helpers" ; const session = Session . create ( this ) . withContext ( "memory" , { maxTokens : 1100 } ) . onCompaction ( createCompactFunction ( { summarize : ( prompt ) => generateText ( { model : myModel , prompt } ) . then ( ( r ) => r . text ) , protectHead : 3 , tailTokenBudget : 20000 , minTailMessages : 2 , tokenCounter : async ( messages ) => estimateWithYourTokenizer ( { messages } ) , } ) , ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) ;

How compaction works

Protect head — first N messages are never compacted (default 3) Protect tail — walk backward from the end, accumulating tokens up to a budget (default 20K tokens) Align boundaries — shift boundaries to avoid splitting tool call/result pairs Summarize middle — send the middle section to an LLM with a structured format (Topic, Key Points, Current State, Open Items) Store overlay — saved in the assistant_compactions table, keyed by fromMessageId and toMessageId Iterative — on subsequent compactions, the existing summary is passed to the LLM to update rather than replace

When getHistory() is called, compaction overlays are applied transparently — the compacted range is replaced by a synthetic summary message.

Manual compaction

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await session . compact () ; // Or manage overlays directly await session . addCompaction ( "Summary of messages 1-50" , "msg-1" , "msg-50" ) ; const overlays = await session . getCompactions () ; TypeScript const result = await session . compact () ; // Or manage overlays directly await session . addCompaction ( "Summary of messages 1-50" , "msg-1" , "msg-50" ) ; const overlays = await session . getCompactions () ;

When .compactAfter(threshold) is set, appendMessage() checks the estimated token count after each write. If it exceeds the threshold, compact() is called automatically. Auto-compaction failure is non-fatal — the message is already saved.

By default, the estimate includes stored message parts plus the Session-managed frozen system prompt, so context blocks and cached prompts managed by Session contribute to the threshold. It does not include framework-specific prompt additions or tool schema serialization that happen outside Session .

There are two token-counting decisions:

.compactAfter(threshold, { tokenCounter }) controls when automatic compaction is triggered after writes.

controls automatic compaction is triggered after writes. createCompactFunction({ tokenCounter }) controls which tail messages are protected from summarization. Use this when tool-heavy histories are much larger than the Workers-safe heuristic can estimate.

You usually only need to configure one counter. The .compactAfter() counter also flows into createCompactFunction 's boundary walk (via CompactContext ) when no explicit createCompactFunction({ tokenCounter }) is given, so a single counter drives both "should we compact?" and "what should we compact?".

Warning The flowed counter is invoked per message during the boundary walk. A tokenizer-style counter budgets accurately; a usage-only counter that returns a fixed whole-prompt total (for example usage.inputTokens regardless of which messages are passed) degrades the tail budget to minTailMessages — compaction still runs and context stays bounded, but the byte budget is effectively ignored. Pass an explicit per-message createCompactFunction({ tokenCounter }) for precise tail budgeting.

Use a custom counter when you have model-reported usage or your own tokenizer:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 , { tokenCounter : async ({ messages , systemPrompt , contextBlocks }) => { return estimateWithYourTokenizer ( { messages , systemPrompt , contextBlocks , } ) ; }, } ) . onCompactionError ( ( err ) => { console . warn ( "Auto-compaction failed" , err ) ; } ) ; TypeScript const session = Session . create ( this ) . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 , { tokenCounter : async ({ messages , systemPrompt , contextBlocks }) => { return estimateWithYourTokenizer ( { messages , systemPrompt , contextBlocks , } ) ; }, } ) . onCompactionError ( ( err ) => { console . warn ( "Auto-compaction failed" , err ) ; } ) ;

Note The default token estimation is heuristic (not tiktoken). It uses max(chars/4, words*1.3) with 4 tokens per-message overhead, and also applies the string heuristic to the Session-managed system prompt. Tiktoken would add 80–120 MB heap overhead, which exceeds Cloudflare Workers' 128 MB limit.

SessionManager

SessionManager is a registry for multiple named sessions within a single Durable Object. It provides lifecycle management, convenience methods, and cross-session search.

Creating a SessionManager

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { SessionManager } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const manager = SessionManager . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) . withSearchableHistory ( "history" ) ; TypeScript import { SessionManager } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; const manager = SessionManager . create ( this ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are helpful." } } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Learned facts" , maxTokens : 1100 } ) . withCachedPrompt () . onCompaction ( myCompactFn ) . compactAfter ( 100_000 ) . withSearchableHistory ( "history" ) ;

Context blocks, prompt caching, and compaction settings are propagated to all sessions created through the manager. Provider keys are automatically namespaced by session ID.

Builder methods

Method Description SessionManager.create(agent) Static factory. .withContext(label, options?) Add context block template for all sessions. .withCachedPrompt(provider?) Enable prompt persistence for all sessions. .onCompaction(fn) Register compaction function for all sessions. .compactAfter(tokenThreshold, options?) Auto-compact threshold for all sessions. Supports the same tokenCounter option as Session . .onCompactionError(handler) Handle automatic compaction errors for managed sessions. .withSearchableHistory(label) Add a cross-session searchable history block. The model can search past conversations from any session.

Session lifecycle

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Create a new session const info = await manager . create ( "My Chat" ) ; // Create with metadata const info2 = await manager . create ( "My Chat" , { parentSessionId : "parent-id" , model : "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , source : "web" , } ) ; // Get session metadata (null if not found) const session = await manager . get ( sessionId ) ; // List all sessions (ordered by updated_at DESC) const sessions = await manager . list () ; // Rename await manager . rename ( sessionId , "New Name" ) ; // Delete (clears messages too) await manager . delete ( sessionId ) ; TypeScript // Create a new session const info = await manager . create ( "My Chat" ) ; // Create with metadata const info2 = await manager . create ( "My Chat" , { parentSessionId : "parent-id" , model : "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , source : "web" , } ) ; // Get session metadata (null if not found) const session = await manager . get ( sessionId ) ; // List all sessions (ordered by updated_at DESC) const sessions = await manager . list () ; // Rename await manager . rename ( sessionId , "New Name" ) ; // Delete (clears messages too) await manager . delete ( sessionId ) ;

Accessing sessions

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Get or create the Session instance for an ID // Lazy — creates on first access, caches for subsequent calls const session = manager . getSession ( sessionId ) ; TypeScript // Get or create the Session instance for an ID // Lazy — creates on first access, caches for subsequent calls const session = manager . getSession ( sessionId ) ;

Message convenience methods

These delegate to the underlying Session and update the session's updated_at timestamp:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Append a single message await manager . append ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Add or update (upsert) await manager . upsert ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Batch append (auto-chains parent IDs) await manager . appendAll ( sessionId , messages , parentId ) ; // Read history const history = await manager . getHistory ( sessionId , leafId ) ; // Message count const count = await manager . getMessageCount ( sessionId ) ; // Clear messages await manager . clearMessages ( sessionId ) ; // Delete specific messages await manager . deleteMessages ( sessionId , [ "msg-1" ]) ; TypeScript // Append a single message await manager . append ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Add or update (upsert) await manager . upsert ( sessionId , message , parentId ) ; // Batch append (auto-chains parent IDs) await manager . appendAll ( sessionId , messages , parentId ) ; // Read history const history = await manager . getHistory ( sessionId , leafId ) ; // Message count const count = await manager . getMessageCount ( sessionId ) ; // Clear messages await manager . clearMessages ( sessionId ) ; // Delete specific messages await manager . deleteMessages ( sessionId , [ "msg-1" ]) ;

Forking

Fork a session at a specific message — copies history up to that point into a new session:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const forked = await manager . fork ( sessionId , atMessageId , "Forked Chat" ) ; // forked.parent_session_id === sessionId TypeScript const forked = await manager . fork ( sessionId , atMessageId , "Forked Chat" ) ; // forked.parent_session_id === sessionId

Compaction helpers

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Add a compaction overlay await manager . addCompaction ( sessionId , summary , fromId , toId ) ; // Get overlays const compactions = await manager . getCompactions ( sessionId ) ; // Compact and split — marks old session as ended, creates a continuation const continuation = await manager . compactAndSplit ( sessionId , summary , "Continued Chat" , ) ; TypeScript // Add a compaction overlay await manager . addCompaction ( sessionId , summary , fromId , toId ) ; // Get overlays const compactions = await manager . getCompactions ( sessionId ) ; // Compact and split — marks old session as ended, creates a continuation const continuation = await manager . compactAndSplit ( sessionId , summary , "Continued Chat" , ) ;

compactAndSplit() creates a new session with a summary message instead of an in-place overlay. The original session is marked with end_reason: "compaction" .

Usage tracking

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript await manager . addUsage ( sessionId , inputTokens , outputTokens , cost ) ; TypeScript await manager . addUsage ( sessionId , inputTokens , outputTokens , cost ) ;

Cross-session search

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Search across all sessions (FTS5) const results = await manager . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 20 } ) ; // Get tools for the model (includes session_search) const tools = await manager . tools () ; TypeScript // Search across all sessions (FTS5) const results = await manager . search ( "deployment Friday" , { limit : 20 } ) ; // Get tools for the model (includes session_search) const tools = await manager . tools () ;

Custom providers

Implement any of the four provider interfaces to plug in your own storage:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Read-only context const myProvider = { get : async () => "Static content here" , }; // Writable context (enables set_context tool) const myWritable = { get : async () => fetchFromMyDB () , set : async ( content ) => saveToMyDB ( content ) , }; // Skill provider (enables load_context tool) const mySkills = { get : async () => "- api-ref: API Reference

- guide: User Guide" , load : async ( key ) => fetchDocument ( key ) , set : async ( key , content , description ) => saveDocument ( key , content , description ) , }; // Search provider (enables search_context tool) const mySearch = { get : async () => "42 entries indexed" , search : async ( query ) => searchMyIndex ( query ) , set : async ( key , content ) => indexContent ( key , content ) , }; TypeScript // Read-only context const myProvider : ContextProvider = { get : async () => "Static content here" , }; // Writable context (enables set_context tool) const myWritable : WritableContextProvider = { get : async () => fetchFromMyDB () , set : async ( content ) => saveToMyDB ( content ) , }; // Skill provider (enables load_context tool) const mySkills : SkillProvider = { get : async () => "- api-ref: API Reference

- guide: User Guide" , load : async ( key ) => fetchDocument ( key ) , set : async ( key , content , description ) => saveDocument ( key , content , description ) , }; // Search provider (enables search_context tool) const mySearch : SearchProvider = { get : async () => "42 entries indexed" , search : async ( query ) => searchMyIndex ( query ) , set : async ( key , content ) => indexContent ( key , content ) , };

You can also implement SessionProvider to replace the SQLite storage entirely:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const myStorage = { async getMessage ( id ) { /* ... */ }, async getHistory ( leafId ) { /* ... */ }, async getLatestLeaf () { /* ... */ }, async getBranches ( messageId ) { /* ... */ }, async getPathLength ( leafId ) { /* ... */ }, async appendMessage ( message , parentId ) { /* ... */ }, async updateMessage ( message ) { /* ... */ }, async deleteMessages ( messageIds ) { /* ... */ }, async clearMessages () { /* ... */ }, async addCompaction ( summary , fromId , toId ) { /* ... */ }, async getCompactions () { /* ... */ }, async searchMessages ( query , limit ) { /* ... */ }, }; TypeScript const myStorage : SessionProvider = { async getMessage ( id ) { /* ... */ }, async getHistory ( leafId ? ) { /* ... */ }, async getLatestLeaf () { /* ... */ }, async getBranches ( messageId ) { /* ... */ }, async getPathLength ( leafId ? ) { /* ... */ }, async appendMessage ( message , parentId ? ) { /* ... */ }, async updateMessage ( message ) { /* ... */ }, async deleteMessages ( messageIds ) { /* ... */ }, async clearMessages () { /* ... */ }, async addCompaction ( summary , fromId , toId ) { /* ... */ }, async getCompactions () { /* ... */ }, async searchMessages ( query , limit ) { /* ... */ }, };

Postgres providers

By default, Session storage uses Durable Object SQLite and creates tables lazily. If you need session data in an external Postgres database for cross-agent queries, analytics, or shared storage, use PostgresSessionProvider , PostgresContextProvider , and PostgresSearchProvider .

These providers work with Postgres-compatible databases through Hyperdrive for connection pooling.

1. Create a Hyperdrive config

Create a Hyperdrive config for your Postgres database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create my-session-db \ --connection-string="postgresql://user:password@host:port/dbname"

Then add the Hyperdrive binding to wrangler.jsonc :

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id>" } ], " placement " : { " mode " : "smart" } } TOML compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id>" [ placement ] mode = "smart"

If you know your database region, configure placement close to the database to reduce query latency.

2. Create the tables

The Postgres user may not have permission to create tables at runtime. Run the schema once in your database console:

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS assistant_messages ( id TEXT NOT NULL , session_id TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT '' , parent_id TEXT , role TEXT NOT NULL , content TEXT NOT NULL , text_content TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT '' , created_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW () , content_tsv TSVECTOR GENERATED ALWAYS AS (to_tsvector( 'english' , text_content)) STORED, PRIMARY KEY (session_id, id) ); CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_assistant_msg_parent ON assistant_messages (parent_id); CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_assistant_msg_session ON assistant_messages (session_id); CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_assistant_msg_fts ON assistant_messages USING GIN (content_tsv); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS assistant_compactions ( id TEXT PRIMARY KEY , session_id TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT '' , summary TEXT NOT NULL , from_message_id TEXT NOT NULL , to_message_id TEXT NOT NULL , created_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW () ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS cf_agents_context_blocks ( label TEXT PRIMARY KEY , content TEXT NOT NULL , updated_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW () ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS cf_agents_search_entries ( label TEXT NOT NULL , key TEXT NOT NULL , content TEXT NOT NULL , content_tsv TSVECTOR GENERATED ALWAYS AS (to_tsvector( 'english' , content)) STORED, created_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW () , updated_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW () , PRIMARY KEY (label, key ) ); CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS idx_search_entries_fts ON cf_agents_search_entries USING GIN (content_tsv);

3. Wire it up

Install pg , then create a client from the Hyperdrive connection string and pass it to the Postgres providers:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i pg yarn add pg pnpm add pg bun add pg

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { PostgresContextProvider , PostgresSearchProvider , PostgresSessionProvider , Session , } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; import { Client } from "pg" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { session ; pgClient ; async onStart () { const client = new Client ( { connectionString : this . env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , } ) ; await client . connect () ; this . pgClient = client ; const sessionId = this . ctx . id . toString () ; this . session = Session . create ( new PostgresSessionProvider ( client , sessionId ) , ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." , }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Short facts" , maxTokens : 1100 , provider : new PostgresContextProvider ( client , `memory_ ${ sessionId } ` ) , } ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new PostgresSearchProvider ( client ) , } ) . withCachedPrompt ( new PostgresContextProvider ( client , `_prompt_ ${ sessionId } ` ) , ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { PostgresContextProvider , PostgresSearchProvider , PostgresSessionProvider , Session , } from "agents/experimental/memory/session" ; import { Client } from "pg" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent < Env > { private session ?: Session ; private pgClient ?: Client ; async onStart () : Promise < void > { const client = new Client ( { connectionString : this . env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , } ) ; await client . connect () ; this . pgClient = client ; const sessionId = this . ctx . id . toString () ; this . session = Session . create ( new PostgresSessionProvider ( client , sessionId ) , ) . withContext ( "soul" , { provider : { get : async () => "You are a helpful assistant." , }, } ) . withContext ( "memory" , { description : "Short facts" , maxTokens : 1100 , provider : new PostgresContextProvider ( client , `memory_ ${ sessionId } ` ) , } ) . withContext ( "knowledge" , { description : "Searchable knowledge base" , provider : new PostgresSearchProvider ( client ) , } ) . withCachedPrompt ( new PostgresContextProvider ( client , `_prompt_ ${ sessionId } ` ) , ) ; } }

Behavior differences

When Session.create() receives a SessionProvider instead of a SQLite-backed provider, it skips SQLite auto-wiring:

Context blocks need explicit providers. Each withContext() call that should persist data needs a provider option.

Each call that should persist data needs a option. withCachedPrompt() needs an explicit provider. Pass a PostgresContextProvider to persist the frozen system prompt.

Pass a to persist the frozen system prompt. Session methods are async. Use await for reads and writes so the same code works with local SQLite and external storage.

Use for reads and writes so the same code works with local SQLite and external storage. Broadcaster support is skipped. WebSocket status broadcasts for Session events only work with SQLite-backed sessions.

System prompt lifecycle

freezeSystemPrompt() returns the cached prompt from storage. On first call, it loads context blocks from providers, renders the prompt, and persists it. Subsequent calls return the stored value without re-rendering.

Use refreshSystemPrompt() to force reload context blocks, re-render the prompt, and update the stored value.

Storage tables

By default, storage is in Durable Object SQLite and tables are created lazily on first use. Postgres-backed sessions use the external tables shown in the Postgres providers section.

Table Purpose assistant_messages Tree-structured messages with id , session_id , parent_id , role , content (JSON), created_at assistant_compactions Compaction overlays with summary , from_message_id , to_message_id assistant_fts FTS5 virtual table for message search (porter stemming, unicode tokenization) assistant_sessions Session registry (SessionManager only) with name , parent_session_id , model , source , token/cost counters cf_agents_context_blocks Persistent context block storage ( AgentContextProvider ) cf_agents_search_entries / cf_agents_search_fts Searchable context entries and FTS5 index ( AgentSearchProvider )

Acknowledgments

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