This guide explains how requests are routed to agents, how naming works, and patterns for organizing your agents.
When a request comes in,
routeAgentRequest() examines the URL and routes it to the appropriate agent instance:
https://your-worker.dev/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name} └────┬────┘ └─────┬─────┘ Class name Unique instance ID
Example URLs:
URL Agent Class Instance
/agents/counter/user-123
Counter
user-123
/agents/chat-room/lobby
ChatRoom
lobby
/agents/my-agent/default
MyAgent
default
Agent class names are automatically converted to kebab-case for URLs:
Class Name URL Path
Counter
/agents/counter/...
MyAgent
/agents/my-agent/...
ChatRoom
/agents/chat-room/...
AIAssistant
/agents/ai-assistant/...
The router matches both the original name and kebab-case version, so you can use either:
useAgent({ agent: "Counter" }) →
/agents/counter/...
useAgent({ agent: "counter" }) →
/agents/counter/...
Using routeAgentRequest()
The
routeAgentRequest() function is the main entry point for agent routing:
import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Route to agents - returns Response or undefined const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; // No agent matched - handle other routes return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; import { routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // Route to agents - returns Response or undefined const agentResponse = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env ) ; // No agent matched - handle other routes return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
The instance name (the last part of the URL) determines which agent instance handles the request. Each unique name gets its own isolated agent with its own state.
Each user gets their own agent instance:
name : `user- ${ userId } ` , // e.g., "user-abc123" name : `user- ${ userId } ` , // e.g., "user-abc123"
/agents/user-profile/user-abc123 → User abc123's agent /agents/user-profile/user-xyz789 → User xyz789's agent (separate instance)
Multiple users share the same agent instance:
name : roomId , // e.g., "general" or "room-42" name : roomId , // e.g., "general" or "room-42"
/agents/chat-room/general → All users in "general" share this agent
A single instance for the entire application:
name : "default" , // Or any consistent name name : "default" , // Or any consistent name
Generate instance names based on context:
name : `doc- ${ documentId } ` , name : `game- ${ gameId } - ${ Date . now () } ` , name : `doc- ${ documentId } ` , name : `game- ${ gameId } - ${ Date . now () } ` ,
For advanced use cases where you need control over the URL structure, you can bypass the default
/agents/{agent}/{name} pattern.
Using basePath (client-side)
The
basePath option lets clients connect to any URL path:
// Client connects to /user instead of /agents/user-agent/... agent : "UserAgent" , // Required but ignored when basePath is set basePath : "user" , // → connects to /user // Client connects to /user instead of /agents/user-agent/... agent : "UserAgent" , // Required but ignored when basePath is set basePath : "user" , // → connects to /user
This is useful when:
You want clean URLs without the
/agents/ prefix
The instance name is determined server-side (for example, from auth/session)
You are integrating with an existing URL structure
Server-side instance selection
When using
basePath, the server must handle routing. Use
getAgentByName() to get the agent instance, then forward the request with
fetch():
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Custom routing - server determines instance from session if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/user/" )) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . UserAgent , session . userId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Forward request directly to agent // Default routing for standard /agents/... paths ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Custom routing - server determines instance from session if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/user/" )) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . UserAgent , session . userId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Forward request directly to agent // Default routing for standard /agents/... paths ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Custom path with dynamic instance
Route different paths to different instances:
// Route /chat/{room} to ChatRoom agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/chat/" )) { const roomId = url . pathname . replace ( "/chat/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . ChatRoom , roomId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Route /doc/{id} to Document agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/doc/" )) { const docId = url . pathname . replace ( "/doc/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . Document , docId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Route /chat/{room} to ChatRoom agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/chat/" )) { const roomId = url . pathname . replace ( "/chat/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . ChatRoom , roomId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ; // Route /doc/{id} to Document agent if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/doc/" )) { const docId = url . pathname . replace ( "/doc/" , "" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . Document , docId ) ; return agent . fetch ( request ) ;
Receiving the instance identity (client-side)
When using
basePath, the client does not know which instance it connected to until the server returns this information. The agent automatically sends its identity on connection:
onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { console . log ( `Connected to ${ agentType } instance: ${ name } ` ) ; // e.g., "Connected to user-agent instance: user-123" // Reactive state - re-renders when identity is received { agent . identified ? `Connected to: ${ agent . name } ` : "Connecting..." } onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { console . log ( `Connected to ${ agentType } instance: ${ name } ` ) ; // e.g., "Connected to user-agent instance: user-123" // Reactive state - re-renders when identity is received { agent . identified ? `Connected to: ${ agent . name } ` : "Connecting..." }
For
AgentClient:
const agent = new AgentClient ( { onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { // Update UI with actual instance name // Wait for identity before proceeding console . log ( agent . name ) ; // Now has the server-determined name const agent = new AgentClient ( { onIdentity : ( name , agentType ) => { // Update UI with actual instance name // Wait for identity before proceeding console . log ( agent . name ) ; // Now has the server-determined name
Handling identity changes on reconnect
If the identity changes on reconnect (for example, session expired and user logs in as someone else), you can handle it with
onIdentityChange:
onIdentityChange : ( oldName , newName , oldAgent , newAgent ) => { console . log ( `Session changed: ${ oldName } → ${ newName } ` ) ; // Refresh state, show notification, etc. onIdentityChange : ( oldName , newName , oldAgent , newAgent ) => { console . log ( `Session changed: ${ oldName } → ${ newName } ` ) ; // Refresh state, show notification, etc.
If
onIdentityChange is not provided and identity changes, a warning is logged to help catch unexpected session changes.
Disabling identity for security
If your instance names contain sensitive data (session IDs, internal user IDs), you can disable identity sending:
class SecureAgent extends Agent { // Do not expose instance names to clients static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; class SecureAgent extends Agent { // Do not expose instance names to clients static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false };
When identity is disabled:
agent.identified stays
false
agent.ready never resolves (use state updates instead)
onIdentity and
onIdentityChange are never called
When to use custom routing
Scenario Approach Standard agent access Default
/agents/{agent}/{name}
Instance from auth/session
basePath +
getAgentByName +
fetch
Clean URLs (no
/agents/ prefix)
basePath + custom routing
Legacy URL structure
basePath + custom routing
Complex routing logic Custom routing in Worker
Both
routeAgentRequest() and
getAgentByName() accept options for customizing routing behavior.
For cross-origin requests (common when your frontend is on a different domain):
const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true , // Enable default CORS headers const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { cors : true , // Enable default CORS headers
Or with custom CORS headers:
const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "https://myapp.com" , "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET, POST, OPTIONS" , "Access-Control-Allow-Headers" : "Content-Type, Authorization" , const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin" : "https://myapp.com" , "Access-Control-Allow-Methods" : "GET, POST, OPTIONS" , "Access-Control-Allow-Headers" : "Content-Type, Authorization" ,
For latency-sensitive applications, hint where the agent should run:
const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { locationHint : "enam" , // Eastern North America // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { locationHint : "enam" , // Eastern North America // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , {
Available location hints:
wnam,
enam,
sam,
weur,
eeur,
apac,
oc,
afr,
me
For data residency requirements:
const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { jurisdiction : "eu" , // EU jurisdiction // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { jurisdiction : "eu" , // EU jurisdiction // With routeAgentRequest (applies to all matched agents) const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , {
Since agents are instantiated by the runtime rather than constructed directly,
props provides a way to pass initialization arguments:
const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { config : { maxRetries : 3 }, const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { config : { maxRetries : 3 },
Props are passed to the agent's
onStart lifecycle method:
class MyAgent extends Agent { this . userId = props ?. userId ; this . config = props ?. config ; class MyAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { private config ?: { maxRetries : number }; async onStart ( props ?: { userId : string ; config : { maxRetries : number } }) { this . userId = props ?. userId ; this . config = props ?. config ;
When using
props with
routeAgentRequest, the same props are passed to whichever agent matches the URL. This works well for universal context like authentication:
async fetch ( request , env ) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; return routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { props : { userId : session . userId , role : session . role }, async fetch ( request , env ) { const session = await getSession ( request ) ; return routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { props : { userId : session . userId , role : session . role }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
For agent-specific initialization, use
getAgentByName instead where you control exactly which agent receives the props.
Use
routingRetry with
getAgentByName() when server-side code should retry transient Durable Object routing failures:
const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , { const agent = await getAgentByName ( env . MyAgent , "instance-name" , {
This option is useful for request forwarding and RPC paths where a short-lived routing failure should be retried before returning an error to the caller.
routeAgentRequest supports hooks for intercepting requests before they reach agents:
const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { onBeforeConnect : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before WebSocket connections // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue onBeforeRequest : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before HTTP requests // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue const response = await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { onBeforeConnect : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before WebSocket connections // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue onBeforeRequest : ( req , lobby ) => { // Called before HTTP requests // Return a Response to reject, Request to modify, or void to continue
These hooks are useful for authentication and validation. Refer to
Cross-domain authentication for detailed examples.
You can access agents from your Worker code using
getAgentByName() for RPC calls:
import { getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // API endpoint that interacts with an agent if ( url . pathname === "/api/increment" ) { const counter = await getAgentByName ( env . Counter , "global-counter" ) ; const newCount = await counter . increment () ; return Response . json ( { count : newCount } ) ; ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { getAgentByName , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // API endpoint that interacts with an agent if ( url . pathname === "/api/increment" ) { const counter = await getAgentByName ( env . Counter , "global-counter" ) ; const newCount = await counter . increment () ; return Response . json ( { count : newCount } ) ; ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
For options like
locationHint,
jurisdiction, and
props, refer to
Routing options.
Sub-paths and HTTP methods
Requests can include sub-paths after the instance name. These are passed to your agent's
onRequest() handler:
/agents/api/v1/users → agent: "api", instance: "v1", path: "/users" /agents/api/v1/users/123 → agent: "api", instance: "v1", path: "/users/123"
Handle sub-paths in your agent:
export class API extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // url.pathname contains the full path including /agents/api/v1/... // Extract the sub-path after your agent's base path const path = url . pathname . replace ( / ^ \/agents\/api\/ [ ^ / ] + / , "" ) ; if ( request . method === "GET" && path === "/users" ) { return Response . json ( await this . getUsers ()) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && path === "/users" ) { const data = await request . json () ; return Response . json ( await this . createUser ( data )) ; return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; export class API extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // url.pathname contains the full path including /agents/api/v1/... // Extract the sub-path after your agent's base path const path = url . pathname . replace ( / ^ \/agents\/api\/ [ ^ / ] + / , "" ) ; if ( request . method === "GET" && path === "/users" ) { return Response . json ( await this . getUsers ()) ; if ( request . method === "POST" && path === "/users" ) { const data = await request . json () ; return Response . json ( await this . createUser ( data )) ; return new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) ;
You can have multiple agent classes in one project. Each gets its own namespace:
export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export { ChatRoom } from "./agents/chat-room" ; export { UserProfile } from "./agents/user-profile" ; async fetch ( request , env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) export { Counter } from "./agents/counter" ; export { ChatRoom } from "./agents/chat-room" ; export { UserProfile } from "./agents/user-profile" ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
{ " name " : "Counter" , " class_name " : "Counter" }, { " name " : "ChatRoom" , " class_name " : "ChatRoom" }, { " name " : "UserProfile" , " class_name " : "UserProfile" }, " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "Counter" , "ChatRoom" , "UserProfile" ], [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "UserProfile" new_sqlite_classes = [ "Counter" , "ChatRoom" , "UserProfile" ]
Each agent is accessed via its own path:
Here is how a request flows through the system:
flowchart TD
A["HTTP Request<br/>or WebSocket"] --> B["routeAgentRequest<br/>Parse URL path"]
B --> C["Find binding in<br/>env by name"]
C --> D["Get/create DO<br/>by instance ID"]
D --> E["Agent Instance"]
E --> F{"Protocol?"}
F -->|WebSocket| G["onConnect(), onMessage"]
F -->|HTTP| H["onRequest()"]
Routing with authentication
There are several ways to authenticate requests before they reach your agent.
Using authentication hooks
The
routeAgentRequest() function provides
onBeforeConnect and
onBeforeRequest hooks for authentication:
import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request , env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { // Run before WebSocket connections onBeforeConnect : async ( request ) => { const token = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; if ( ! ( await verifyToken ( token , env ))) { // Return a response to reject the connection return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Return nothing to allow the connection // Run before HTTP requests onBeforeRequest : async ( request ) => { const auth = request . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ; if ( ! auth || ! ( await verifyAuth ( auth , env ))) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Optional: prepend a prefix to agent instance names } )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) import { Agent , routeAgentRequest } from "agents" ; async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env , { // Run before WebSocket connections onBeforeConnect : async ( request ) => { const token = new URL ( request . url ) . searchParams . get ( "token" ) ; if ( ! ( await verifyToken ( token , env ))) { // Return a response to reject the connection return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Return nothing to allow the connection // Run before HTTP requests onBeforeRequest : async ( request ) => { const auth = request . headers . get ( "Authorization" ) ; if ( ! auth || ! ( await verifyAuth ( auth , env ))) { return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Optional: prepend a prefix to agent instance names } )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
Check authentication before calling
routeAgentRequest():
async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/agents/" )) { const user = await authenticate ( request , env ) ; return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Optionally, enforce that users can only access their own agents const instanceName = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; if ( instanceName !== `user- ${ user . id } ` ) { return new Response ( "Forbidden" , { status : 403 } ) ; ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/agents/" )) { const user = await authenticate ( request , env ) ; return new Response ( "Unauthorized" , { status : 401 } ) ; // Optionally, enforce that users can only access their own agents const instanceName = url . pathname . split ( "/" )[ 3 ] ; if ( instanceName !== `user- ${ user . id } ` ) { return new Response ( "Forbidden" , { status : 403 } ) ; ( await routeAgentRequest ( request , env )) ?? new Response ( "Not found" , { status : 404 } ) } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;
If you are using a framework like
Hono, authenticate in middleware before calling the agent: ↗
import { Agent , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; import { Hono } from "hono" ; // Authentication middleware app . use ( "/agents/*" , async ( c , next ) => { const token = c . req . header ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ; if ( ! token || ! ( await verifyToken ( token , c . env ))) { return c . json ( { error : "Unauthorized" }, 401 ) ; // Route to a specific agent app . all ( "/agents/code-review/:id/*" , async ( c ) => { const id = c . req . param ( "id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( c . env . CodeReviewAgent , id ) ; return agent . fetch ( c . req . raw ) ; import { Agent , getAgentByName } from "agents" ; import { Hono } from "hono" ; const app = new Hono <{ Bindings : Env }> () ; // Authentication middleware app . use ( "/agents/*" , async ( c , next ) => { const token = c . req . header ( "Authorization" ) ?. replace ( "Bearer " , "" ) ; if ( ! token || ! ( await verifyToken ( token , c . env ))) { return c . json ( { error : "Unauthorized" }, 401 ) ; // Route to a specific agent app . all ( "/agents/code-review/:id/*" , async ( c ) => { const id = c . req . param ( "id" ) ; const agent = await getAgentByName ( c . env . CodeReviewAgent , id ) ; return agent . fetch ( c . req . raw ) ;
For WebSocket authentication patterns (tokens in URLs, JWT refresh), refer to
Cross-domain authentication.
Agent namespace not found
The error message lists available agents. Check:
Agent class is exported from your entry point.
Class name in code matches
class_name in
wrangler.jsonc.
URL uses correct kebab-case name.
Verify the URL pattern:
/agents/{agent-name}/{instance-name}.
Check that
routeAgentRequest() is called before your 404 handler.
Ensure the response from
routeAgentRequest() is returned (not just called).
WebSocket connection fails
Do not modify the response from
routeAgentRequest() for WebSocket upgrades.
Ensure CORS is enabled if connecting from a different origin.
Check browser dev tools for the actual error.
Ensure your Worker handles the custom path and forwards to the agent.
Use
getAgentByName() +
agent.fetch(request) to forward requests.
The
agent parameter is still required but ignored when
basePath is set.
Check that the server-side route matches the client's
basePath.
routeAgentRequest(request, env, options?)
Routes a request to the appropriate agent.
Parameter Type Description
request
Request
The incoming request
env
Env
Environment with agent bindings
options.cors
boolean | HeadersInit
Enable CORS headers
options.props
Record<string, unknown>
Props passed to whichever agent handles request
options.locationHint
string
Preferred location for agent instances
options.jurisdiction
string
Data jurisdiction for agent instances
options.onBeforeConnect
Function
Callback before WebSocket connections
options.onBeforeRequest
Function
Callback before HTTP requests
Returns:
Promise<Response | undefined> - Response if matched, undefined if no agent route.
getAgentByName(namespace, name, options?)
Get an agent instance by name for server-side RPC or request forwarding.
Parameter Type Description
namespace
DurableObjectNamespace<T>
Agent binding from env
name
string
Instance name
options.locationHint
string
Preferred location
options.jurisdiction
string
Data jurisdiction
options.props
Record<string, unknown>
Initialization properties for onStart
options.routingRetry
object
Retry configuration for transient Durable Object routing failures
Returns:
Promise<DurableObjectStub<T>> - Typed stub for calling agent methods or forwarding requests.
useAgent(options) /
AgentClient options
Client connection options for custom routing:
Option Type Description
agent
string
Agent class name (required)
name
string
Instance name (default:
"default")
basePath
string
Full URL path - bypasses agent/name URL construction
path
string
Additional path to append to the URL
onIdentity
(name, agent) => void
Called when server sends identity
onIdentityChange
(oldName, newName, oldAgent, newAgent) => void
Called when identity changes on reconnect
Return value properties (React hook):
Property Type Description
name
string
Current instance name (reactive)
agent
string
Current agent class name (reactive)
identified
boolean
Whether identity has been received (reactive)
ready
Promise<void>
Resolves when identity is received
Static options for agent configuration:
Option Type Default Description
hibernate
boolean
true
Whether the agent should hibernate when inactive
sendIdentityOnConnect
boolean
true
Whether to send identity to clients on connect
hungScheduleTimeoutSeconds
number
30
Timeout before a running schedule is considered hung
class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false }; class SecureAgent extends Agent { static options = { sendIdentityOnConnect : false };
Client SDK Connect from browsers with useAgent and AgentClient.