Experimental The Channels API surface may evolve before Think graduates out of experimental.

A channel is a surface a Think agent talks over: the browser WebSocket, a messenger webhook (Telegram, Slack, and so on), voice, or your own custom transport. Channels generalize messengers into one vocabulary so you can apply per-channel policy (a different system prompt, a narrowed tool set, a step cap) and deliver out-of-band notices, regardless of the surface a turn arrived on.

Every Think agent always has an implicit web channel (the WebSocket chat your browser clients use). You declare additional channels — and override the web policy — with configureChannels() . Messengers returned from getMessengers() are automatically absorbed as messenger channels, so existing messenger apps keep working unchanged.

Configure channels

Override configureChannels() to return a map of channel id to ChannelDefinition . The id is how you select the channel on a turn:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Think , messengerChannel } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { telegram } from "@chat-adapter/telegram" ; export class Assistant extends Think { configureChannels () { return { // Override policy for the built-in web channel. web : { kind : "web" , ingress : { transport : "websocket" }, instructions : "You are chatting in a web app. Use markdown freely." , }, // A voice channel with tighter limits. voice : { kind : "voice" , ingress : { transport : "voice" }, instructions : "Keep replies short and speakable. No markdown." , maxTurns : 3 , }, // A messenger channel (Chat SDK webhook). telegram : messengerChannel ( telegram ( { /* adapter config */ } ) , ) , }; } } TypeScript import { Think , messengerChannel } from "@cloudflare/think" ; import { telegram } from "@chat-adapter/telegram" ; export class Assistant extends Think < Env > { configureChannels () { return { // Override policy for the built-in web channel. web : { kind : "web" , ingress : { transport : "websocket" }, instructions : "You are chatting in a web app. Use markdown freely." , }, // A voice channel with tighter limits. voice : { kind : "voice" , ingress : { transport : "voice" }, instructions : "Keep replies short and speakable. No markdown." , maxTurns : 3 , }, // A messenger channel (Chat SDK webhook). telegram : messengerChannel ( telegram ( { /* adapter config */ } ) , ) , }; } }

A ChannelDefinition has these fields:

Field Type Description kind "web" | "messenger" | "voice" | "custom" The surface category. ingress { transport: "websocket" | "voice" } or a webhook messenger spec How turns arrive. messengerChannel() builds the webhook form for you. instructions string | (ctx: ChannelContext) => string | Promise<string> Prepended to the system prompt for turns on this channel. tools (all: ToolSet) => ToolSet Narrow the assembled tool set for this channel (filter only — it cannot add tools). maxTurns number Per-channel cap on model steps for a turn. capabilities ChannelCapabilities Surface capabilities (streaming, message editing). Defaulted for web . conversation messenger conversation mode or resolver Messenger thread routing (see Messengers). delivery channel delivery policy Messenger delivery policy.

Use the defineChannels() helper for type inference, and messengerChannel() to wrap a Chat SDK adapter definition as a kind: "messenger" channel.

Channel kinds

Kind Ingress Notes web { transport: "websocket" } Always present. Declare it in configureChannels() only to set policy; you cannot remove it. messenger webhook ( messengerChannel(...) ) Fed into the messenger runtime. Equivalent to a getMessengers() entry. voice { transport: "voice" } Applies policy and turn context; out-of-band delivery is not yet wired. custom app-defined For your own transport. Same delivery limitations as voice today.

Per-channel policy

Channel policy is applied as an overridable default before beforeTurn runs, so a beforeTurn override still wins:

instructions is prepended to the base system prompt for the turn.

is prepended to the base system prompt for the turn. tools filters the assembled tool set (it can only remove tools — the getTools() seam adds them).

filters the assembled tool set (it can only remove tools — the seam adds them). maxTurns caps model steps: beforeTurn 's maxSteps wins, then the channel maxTurns , then the instance maxSteps default.

Select a channel on a turn

Pass channel to runTurn() (or chat() ) to run a turn on a specific channel. The channel id is stamped onto the user message, so a continued or recovered turn re-resolves the same channel and re-applies its policy:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Assistant extends Think { async speak () { await this . runTurn ( { input : "Read this out loud" , channel : "voice" } ) ; } } TypeScript export class Assistant extends Think < Env > { async speak () { await this . runTurn ( { input : "Read this out loud" , channel : "voice" } ) ; } }

Inside a turn, the active channel is available as this.activeChannel (a ChannelContext with channelId , kind , and messenger details when relevant). A turn with no channel runs without a channel context and applies no channel policy.

Deliver out of band

deliverNotice() sends a message to a channel without starting a model turn. Use it for status updates ("your import finished") or to surface an action's reply attachment — it does not run inference, does not enter the turn queue, and is therefore safe to call from inside a tool's execute :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export class Assistant extends Think { async notify () { await this . deliverNotice ( "Your export is ready to download." ) ; await this . deliverNotice ( "Background research finished." , { informModel : true , // also record it in the transcript so the next turn knows } ) ; } } TypeScript export class Assistant extends Think < Env > { async notify () { await this . deliverNotice ( "Your export is ready to download." ) ; await this . deliverNotice ( "Background research finished." , { informModel : true , // also record it in the transcript so the next turn knows } ) ; } }

TypeScript type DeliverNoticeOptions = { channel ?: string ; // defaults to the active turn's channel, else "web" informModel ?: boolean ; // also write to the model-visible transcript (default false) kind ?: "final" | "interim" | "notice" | "command" ; // wire tag (default "notice") thread ?: string ; // required for out-of-turn delivery to a multi-thread messenger };

Behavior depends on the target channel:

web — the notice is always appended to the transcript (that is its only render path). informModel then only controls the phrasing.

— the notice is always appended to the transcript (that is its only render path). then only controls the phrasing. messenger — the notice is posted to the provider. Out of turn, pass thread to target a conversation. With informModel: true , it is also written to the transcript.

— the notice is posted to the provider. Out of turn, pass to target a conversation. With , it is also written to the transcript. voice / custom — out-of-turn delivery throws, because these surfaces have no delivery target yet.

Override renderAttachment(attachment) to turn an action reply attachment into a notice; Think calls it at the end of a turn and delivers the rendered text as a trailing interim notice. Return undefined to skip an attachment type.

Relationship to messengers

configureChannels() wraps getMessengers() — it does not replace it. Each getMessengers() entry becomes a kind: "messenger" channel, and everything in the Messengers guide (Telegram setup, webhook routing, conversation targets, delivery and recovery) continues to apply. A channel id in configureChannels() that collides with a getMessengers() id is an error. Keep using getMessengers() for messenger-only apps; reach for configureChannels() when you also want web / voice / custom policy or out-of-band notices.

Observability

Channel activity is reported on the channel observability channel:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsubscribe = subscribe ( "channel" , ( event ) => { // event.type is one of: // "channel:resolved" — a turn resolved a registered channel // "channel:delivered" — a turn's final reply was delivered // "notice:delivered" — deliverNotice() succeeded // "notice:failed" — deliverNotice() threw } ) ; TypeScript import { subscribe } from "agents/observability" ; const unsubscribe = subscribe ( "channel" , ( event ) => { // event.type is one of: // "channel:resolved" — a turn resolved a registered channel // "channel:delivered" — a turn's final reply was delivered // "notice:delivered" — deliverNotice() succeeded // "notice:failed" — deliverNotice() threw } ) ;

Reference

Member Description configureChannels() Return the channel map. Defaults to {} (the implicit web channel only). deliverNotice(text, options?) Send an out-of-band message to a channel with no model turn. activeChannel The ChannelContext for the in-flight turn, or undefined . renderAttachment(attachment) Map a reply attachment to channel notice text (or undefined to skip). defineChannels(channels) Identity helper for channel-map type inference. messengerChannel(definition) Wrap a Chat SDK adapter as a kind: "messenger" channel.

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