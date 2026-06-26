Channels
A channel is a surface a Think agent talks over: the browser WebSocket, a messenger webhook (Telegram, Slack, and so on), voice, or your own custom transport. Channels generalize messengers into one vocabulary so you can apply per-channel policy (a different system prompt, a narrowed tool set, a step cap) and deliver out-of-band notices, regardless of the surface a turn arrived on.
Every Think agent always has an implicit
web channel (the WebSocket chat your browser clients use). You declare additional channels — and override the
web policy — with
configureChannels(). Messengers returned from
getMessengers() are automatically absorbed as
messenger channels, so existing messenger apps keep working unchanged.
Override
configureChannels() to return a map of channel id to
ChannelDefinition. The id is how you select the channel on a turn:
A
ChannelDefinition has these fields:
|Field
|Type
|Description
kind
"web" | "messenger" | "voice" | "custom"
|The surface category.
ingress
{ transport: "websocket" | "voice" } or a webhook messenger spec
|How turns arrive.
messengerChannel() builds the webhook form for you.
instructions
string | (ctx: ChannelContext) => string | Promise<string>
|Prepended to the system prompt for turns on this channel.
tools
(all: ToolSet) => ToolSet
|Narrow the assembled tool set for this channel (filter only — it cannot add tools).
maxTurns
number
|Per-channel cap on model steps for a turn.
capabilities
ChannelCapabilities
|Surface capabilities (streaming, message editing). Defaulted for
web.
conversation
|messenger conversation mode or resolver
|Messenger thread routing (see Messengers).
delivery
|channel delivery policy
|Messenger delivery policy.
Use the
defineChannels() helper for type inference, and
messengerChannel() to wrap a Chat SDK adapter definition as a
kind: "messenger" channel.
|Kind
|Ingress
|Notes
web
{ transport: "websocket" }
|Always present. Declare it in
configureChannels() only to set policy; you cannot remove it.
messenger
|webhook (
messengerChannel(...))
|Fed into the messenger runtime. Equivalent to a
getMessengers() entry.
voice
{ transport: "voice" }
|Applies policy and turn context; out-of-band delivery is not yet wired.
custom
|app-defined
|For your own transport. Same delivery limitations as
voice today.
Channel policy is applied as an overridable default before
beforeTurn runs, so a
beforeTurn override still wins:
instructionsis prepended to the base system prompt for the turn.
toolsfilters the assembled tool set (it can only remove tools — the
getTools()seam adds them).
maxTurnscaps model steps:
beforeTurn's
maxStepswins, then the channel
maxTurns, then the instance
maxStepsdefault.
Pass
channel to
runTurn() (or
chat()) to run a turn on a specific channel. The channel id is stamped onto the user message, so a continued or recovered turn re-resolves the same channel and re-applies its policy:
Inside a turn, the active channel is available as
this.activeChannel (a
ChannelContext with
channelId,
kind, and messenger details when relevant). A turn with no
channel runs without a channel context and applies no channel policy.
deliverNotice() sends a message to a channel without starting a model turn. Use it for status updates ("your import finished") or to surface an action's reply attachment — it does not run inference, does not enter the turn queue, and is therefore safe to call from inside a tool's
execute:
Behavior depends on the target channel:
web— the notice is always appended to the transcript (that is its only render path).
informModelthen only controls the phrasing.
messenger— the notice is posted to the provider. Out of turn, pass
threadto target a conversation. With
informModel: true, it is also written to the transcript.
voice/
custom— out-of-turn delivery throws, because these surfaces have no delivery target yet.
Override
renderAttachment(attachment) to turn an action reply attachment into a notice; Think calls it at the end of a turn and delivers the rendered text as a trailing
interim notice. Return
undefined to skip an attachment type.
configureChannels() wraps
getMessengers() — it does not replace it. Each
getMessengers() entry becomes a
kind: "messenger" channel, and everything in the Messengers guide (Telegram setup, webhook routing, conversation targets, delivery and recovery) continues to apply. A channel id in
configureChannels() that collides with a
getMessengers() id is an error. Keep using
getMessengers() for messenger-only apps; reach for
configureChannels() when you also want
web/
voice/
custom policy or out-of-band notices.
Channel activity is reported on the
channel observability channel:
|Member
|Description
configureChannels()
|Return the channel map. Defaults to
{} (the implicit
web channel only).
deliverNotice(text, options?)
|Send an out-of-band message to a channel with no model turn.
activeChannel
|The
ChannelContext for the in-flight turn, or
undefined.
renderAttachment(attachment)
|Map a reply attachment to channel notice text (or
undefined to skip).
defineChannels(channels)
|Identity helper for channel-map type inference.
messengerChannel(definition)
|Wrap a Chat SDK adapter as a
kind: "messenger" channel.
- Messengers — Chat SDK webhook setup and delivery in depth.
- Actions — record reply attachments for
renderAttachment().
- Voice — real-time speech surfaces.