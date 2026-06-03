Schedule tasks to run in the future — whether that is seconds from now, at a specific date/time, or on a recurring cron schedule. Scheduled tasks survive agent restarts and are persisted to SQLite.
Scheduled tasks can do anything a request or message from a user can: make requests, query databases, send emails, read and write state. Scheduled tasks can invoke any regular method on your Agent.
The scheduling system supports four modes:
Mode Syntax Use case Delayed
this.schedule(60, ...)
Run in 60 seconds Scheduled
this.schedule(new Date(...), ...)
Run at specific time Cron
this.schedule("0 8 * * *", ...)
Run on recurring schedule Interval
this.scheduleEvery(30, ...)
Run every 30 seconds
Under the hood, scheduling uses
Durable Object alarms to wake the agent at the right time. Tasks are stored in a SQLite table and executed in order.
import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Schedule in 30 seconds await this . schedule ( 30 , "sendReminder" , { message : "Check your email" , // Schedule at specific time await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-02-01T09:00:00Z" ) , "sendReminder" , { message : "Monthly report due" , // Schedule recurring (every day at 8am) await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyDigest" , { userId : url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) , return new Response ( "Scheduled!" ) ; async sendReminder ( payload ) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ; // Send notification, email, etc. async dailyDigest ( payload ) { console . log ( `Sending daily digest to ${ payload . userId } ` ) ; // Generate and send digest import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Schedule in 30 seconds await this . schedule ( 30 , "sendReminder" , { message : "Check your email" , // Schedule at specific time await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-02-01T09:00:00Z" ) , "sendReminder" , { message : "Monthly report due" , // Schedule recurring (every day at 8am) await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyDigest" , { userId : url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) , return new Response ( "Scheduled!" ) ; async sendReminder ( payload : { message : string }) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ; // Send notification, email, etc. async dailyDigest ( payload : { userId : string }) { console . log ( `Sending daily digest to ${ payload . userId } ` ) ; // Generate and send digest
Pass a number to schedule a task to run after a delay in
seconds:
await this . schedule ( 10 , "processTask" , { taskId : "123" } ) ; // Run in 5 minutes (300 seconds) await this . schedule ( 300 , "sendFollowUp" , { email : "user@example.com" } ) ; await this . schedule ( 3600 , "checkStatus" , { orderId : "abc" } ) ; await this . schedule ( 10 , "processTask" , { taskId : "123" } ) ; // Run in 5 minutes (300 seconds) await this . schedule ( 300 , "sendFollowUp" , { email : "user@example.com" } ) ; await this . schedule ( 3600 , "checkStatus" , { orderId : "abc" } ) ;
Use cases:
Debouncing rapid events
Delayed notifications ("You left items in your cart")
Retry with backoff
Rate limiting
Pass a
Date object to schedule a task at a specific time:
const tomorrow = new Date () ; tomorrow . setDate ( tomorrow . getDate () + 1 ) ; tomorrow . setHours ( 12 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; await this . schedule ( tomorrow , "sendReminder" , { message : "Meeting time!" } ) ; // Run at a specific timestamp await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-06-15T14:30:00Z" ) , "triggerEvent" , { eventId : "conference-2025" , // Run in 2 hours using Date math const twoHoursFromNow = new Date ( Date . now () + 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ; await this . schedule ( twoHoursFromNow , "checkIn" , {} ) ; const tomorrow = new Date () ; tomorrow . setDate ( tomorrow . getDate () + 1 ) ; tomorrow . setHours ( 12 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; await this . schedule ( tomorrow , "sendReminder" , { message : "Meeting time!" } ) ; // Run at a specific timestamp await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-06-15T14:30:00Z" ) , "triggerEvent" , { eventId : "conference-2025" , // Run in 2 hours using Date math const twoHoursFromNow = new Date ( Date . now () + 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ; await this . schedule ( twoHoursFromNow , "checkIn" , {} ) ;
Use cases:
Appointment reminders
Deadline notifications
Scheduled content publishing
Time-based triggers
Pass a cron expression string for recurring schedules:
await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyReport" , {} ) ; await this . schedule ( "0 * * * *" , "hourlyCheck" , {} ) ; // Every Monday at 9:00 AM await this . schedule ( "0 9 * * 1" , "weeklySync" , {} ) ; await this . schedule ( "*/15 * * * *" , "pollForUpdates" , {} ) ; // First day of every month at midnight await this . schedule ( "0 0 1 * *" , "monthlyCleanup" , {} ) ; await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyReport" , {} ) ; await this . schedule ( "0 * * * *" , "hourlyCheck" , {} ) ; // Every Monday at 9:00 AM await this . schedule ( "0 9 * * 1" , "weeklySync" , {} ) ; await this . schedule ( "*/15 * * * *" , "pollForUpdates" , {} ) ; // First day of every month at midnight await this . schedule ( "0 0 1 * *" , "monthlyCleanup" , {} ) ;
Cron syntax:
minute hour day month weekday
Field Values Special characters Minute 0-59
*
,
-
/
Hour 0-23
*
,
-
/
Day of Month 1-31
*
,
-
/
Month 1-12
*
,
-
/
Day of Week 0-6 (0=Sunday)
*
,
-
/
Common patterns:
"* * * * *" ; // Every minute "*/5 * * * *" ; // Every 5 minutes "0 * * * *" ; // Every hour (on the hour) "0 0 * * *" ; // Every day at midnight "0 8 * * 1-5" ; // Weekdays at 8am "0 0 * * 0" ; // Every Sunday at midnight "0 0 1 * *" ; // First of every month "* * * * *" ; // Every minute "*/5 * * * *" ; // Every 5 minutes "0 * * * *" ; // Every hour (on the hour) "0 0 * * *" ; // Every day at midnight "0 8 * * 1-5" ; // Weekdays at 8am "0 0 * * 0" ; // Every Sunday at midnight "0 0 1 * *" ; // First of every month
Use cases:
Daily/weekly reports
Periodic cleanup jobs
Polling external services
Health checks
Subscription renewals
Cron schedules are idempotent by default — calling
schedule() with the same cron expression, callback, and payload multiple times returns the existing schedule instead of creating a duplicate. This makes cron schedules safe to set up in
onStart().
Use
scheduleEvery() to run a task at fixed intervals (in seconds). Unlike cron, intervals support sub-minute precision and arbitrary durations:
await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ; // Health check every 45 seconds await this . scheduleEvery ( 45 , "healthCheck" , {} ) ; // Sync every 90 seconds (1.5 minutes - cannot be expressed in cron) await this . scheduleEvery ( 90 , "syncData" , { destination : "warehouse" } ) ; await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ; // Health check every 45 seconds await this . scheduleEvery ( 45 , "healthCheck" , {} ) ; // Sync every 90 seconds (1.5 minutes - cannot be expressed in cron) await this . scheduleEvery ( 90 , "syncData" , { destination : "warehouse" } ) ;
Key differences from cron:
Feature Cron Interval Minimum granularity 1 minute 1 second Arbitrary intervals No (must fit cron pattern) Yes Fixed schedule Yes (for example, "every day at 8am") No (relative to start) Overlap prevention No Yes (built-in)
Idempotency:
scheduleEvery() is idempotent on the combination of callback name, interval, and payload — calling it multiple times with the same arguments does not create duplicate schedules. This makes it safe to call in
onStart(), which runs on every Durable Object wake:
class MyAgent extends Agent { // Safe to call on every wake — only one schedule is created await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { // Safe to call on every wake — only one schedule is created await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ;
A different interval or payload creates a new, independent schedule.
Overlap prevention:
If a callback takes longer than the interval, the next execution is skipped (not queued). This prevents runaway resource usage:
class PollingAgent extends Agent { // If this takes 45 seconds and interval is 30 seconds, // the next poll is skipped (with a warning logged) const data = await slowExternalApi () ; await this . processData ( data ) ; // Set up 30-second interval await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , {} ) ; class PollingAgent extends Agent { // If this takes 45 seconds and interval is 30 seconds, // the next poll is skipped (with a warning logged) const data = await slowExternalApi () ; await this . processData ( data ) ; // Set up 30-second interval await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , {} ) ;
When a skip occurs, you will see a warning in logs:
Skipping interval schedule abc123: previous execution still running
Error resilience:
If the callback throws an error, the interval continues — only that execution fails:
class SyncAgent extends Agent { // Even if this throws, the interval keeps running const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( "Sync failed" ) ; class SyncAgent extends Agent { // Even if this throws, the interval keeps running const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( "Sync failed" ) ;
Use cases:
Sub-minute polling (every 10, 30, 45 seconds)
Intervals that do not map to cron (every 90 seconds, every 7 minutes)
Rate-limited API polling with precise control
Real-time data synchronization
Retrieve a scheduled task by its ID:
const schedule = await this . getScheduleById ( scheduleId ) ; `Task ${ schedule . id } will run at ${ new Date ( schedule . time * 1000 ) } ` , console . log ( `Callback: ${ schedule . callback } ` ) ; console . log ( `Type: ${ schedule . type } ` ) ; // "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" console . log ( "Schedule not found" ) ; const schedule = await this . getScheduleById ( scheduleId ) ; `Task ${ schedule . id } will run at ${ new Date ( schedule . time * 1000 ) } ` , console . log ( `Callback: ${ schedule . callback } ` ) ; console . log ( `Type: ${ schedule . type } ` ) ; // "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" console . log ( "Schedule not found" ) ;
Query scheduled tasks with optional filters:
// Get all scheduled tasks const allSchedules = await this . listSchedules () ; const cronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "cron" } ) ; // Get tasks in the next hour const upcoming = await this . listSchedules ( { end : new Date ( Date . now () + 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Get a specific task by ID const specific = await this . listSchedules ( { id : "abc123" } ) ; const upcomingCronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { end : new Date ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Get all scheduled tasks const allSchedules = await this . listSchedules () ; const cronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "cron" } ) ; // Get tasks in the next hour const upcoming = await this . listSchedules ( { end : new Date ( Date . now () + 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , // Get a specific task by ID const specific = await this . listSchedules ( { id : "abc123" } ) ; const upcomingCronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { end : new Date ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ,
Remove a scheduled task before it executes:
const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; console . log ( "Schedule cancelled successfully" ) ; console . log ( "Schedule not found (may have already executed)" ) ; const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; console . log ( "Schedule cancelled successfully" ) ; console . log ( "Schedule not found (may have already executed)" ) ;
Example: Cancellable reminders
class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async setReminder ( userId , message , delaySeconds ) { const schedule = await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "sendReminder" , { // Store the schedule ID so user can cancel later INSERT INTO user_reminders (user_id, schedule_id, message) VALUES ( ${ userId } , ${ schedule . id } , ${ message } ) async cancelReminder ( scheduleId ) { const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE schedule_id = ${ scheduleId } ` ; async sendReminder ( payload ) { this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE user_id = ${ payload . userId } ` ; class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async setReminder ( userId : string , message : string , delaySeconds : number ) { const schedule = await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "sendReminder" , { // Store the schedule ID so user can cancel later INSERT INTO user_reminders (user_id, schedule_id, message) VALUES ( ${ userId } , ${ schedule . id } , ${ message } ) async cancelReminder ( scheduleId : string ) { const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE schedule_id = ${ scheduleId } ` ; async sendReminder ( payload : { userId : string ; message : string }) { this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE user_id = ${ payload . userId } ` ;
When you create or retrieve a schedule, you get a
Schedule object:
id : string ; // Unique identifier callback : string ; // Method name to call payload : T ; // Data passed to the callback time : number ; // Unix timestamp (seconds) of next execution | { type : "scheduled" } // One-time at specific date | { type : "delayed" ; delayInSeconds : number } // One-time after delay | { type : "cron" ; cron : string } // Recurring (cron expression) | { type : "interval" ; intervalSeconds : number } // Recurring (fixed interval)
Example:
const schedule = await this . schedule ( 60 , "myTask" , { foo : "bar" } ) ; // payload: { foo: "bar" }, const schedule = await this . schedule ( 60 , "myTask" , { foo : "bar" } ) ; // payload: { foo: "bar" },
Rescheduling from callbacks
For dynamic recurring schedules, schedule the next run from within the callback:
class PollingAgent extends Agent { async startPolling ( intervalSeconds ) { await this . schedule ( intervalSeconds , "poll" , { interval : intervalSeconds } ) ; const data = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/updates" ) ; await this . processUpdates ( await data . json ()) ; console . error ( "Polling failed:" , error ) ; // Schedule the next poll (regardless of success/failure) await this . schedule ( payload . interval , "poll" , payload ) ; // Cancel all polling schedules const schedules = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "delayed" } ) ; for ( const schedule of schedules ) { if ( schedule . callback === "poll" ) { await this . cancelSchedule ( schedule . id ) ; class PollingAgent extends Agent { async startPolling ( intervalSeconds : number ) { await this . schedule ( intervalSeconds , "poll" , { interval : intervalSeconds } ) ; async poll ( payload : { interval : number }) { const data = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/updates" ) ; await this . processUpdates ( await data . json ()) ; console . error ( "Polling failed:" , error ) ; // Schedule the next poll (regardless of success/failure) await this . schedule ( payload . interval , "poll" , payload ) ; // Cancel all polling schedules const schedules = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "delayed" } ) ; for ( const schedule of schedules ) { if ( schedule . callback === "poll" ) { await this . cancelSchedule ( schedule . id ) ;
Exponential backoff retry
class RetryAgent extends Agent { async attemptTask ( payload ) { await this . doWork ( payload . taskId ) ; `Task ${ payload . taskId } succeeded on attempt ${ payload . attempt } ` , if ( payload . attempt >= payload . maxAttempts ) { `Task ${ payload . taskId } failed after ${ payload . maxAttempts } attempts` , // Exponential backoff: 2^attempt seconds (2s, 4s, 8s, 16s...) const delaySeconds = Math . pow ( 2 , payload . attempt ) ; await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "attemptTask" , { attempt : payload . attempt + 1 , console . log ( `Retrying task ${ payload . taskId } in ${ delaySeconds } s` ) ; class RetryAgent extends Agent { async attemptTask ( payload : { await this . doWork ( payload . taskId ) ; `Task ${ payload . taskId } succeeded on attempt ${ payload . attempt } ` , if ( payload . attempt >= payload . maxAttempts ) { `Task ${ payload . taskId } failed after ${ payload . maxAttempts } attempts` , // Exponential backoff: 2^attempt seconds (2s, 4s, 8s, 16s...) const delaySeconds = Math . pow ( 2 , payload . attempt ) ; await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "attemptTask" , { attempt : payload . attempt + 1 , console . log ( `Retrying task ${ payload . taskId } in ${ delaySeconds } s` ) ; async doWork ( taskId : string ) {
You can safely call
this.destroy() from within a scheduled callback:
class TemporaryAgent extends Agent { // Self-destruct in 24 hours await this . schedule ( 24 * 60 * 60 , "cleanup" , {} ) ; console . log ( "Agent lifetime expired, cleaning up..." ) ; // This is safe to call from a scheduled callback class TemporaryAgent extends Agent { // Self-destruct in 24 hours await this . schedule ( 24 * 60 * 60 , "cleanup" , {} ) ; console . log ( "Agent lifetime expired, cleaning up..." ) ; // This is safe to call from a scheduled callback
The SDK includes utilities for parsing natural language scheduling requests with AI.
Returns a system prompt for parsing natural language into scheduling parameters:
import { getSchedulePrompt , scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; import { generateObject } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; class SmartScheduler extends Agent { async parseScheduleRequest ( userInput ) { const result = await generateObject ( { system : getSchedulePrompt ( { date : new Date () } ) , async handleUserRequest ( input ) { // Parse: "remind me to call mom tomorrow at 3pm" const parsed = await this . parseScheduleRequest ( input ) ; // description: "call mom", // date: "2025-01-30T15:00:00Z" if ( parsed . when . type === "scheduled" && parsed . when . date ) { await this . schedule ( new Date ( parsed . when . date ) , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } else if ( parsed . when . type === "delayed" && parsed . when . delayInSeconds ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . delayInSeconds , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } else if ( parsed . when . type === "cron" && parsed . when . cron ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . cron , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , async sendReminder ( payload ) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ; import { getSchedulePrompt , scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; import { generateObject } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; class SmartScheduler extends Agent { async parseScheduleRequest ( userInput : string ) { const result = await generateObject ( { system : getSchedulePrompt ( { date : new Date () } ) , async handleUserRequest ( input : string ) { // Parse: "remind me to call mom tomorrow at 3pm" const parsed = await this . parseScheduleRequest ( input ) ; // description: "call mom", // date: "2025-01-30T15:00:00Z" if ( parsed . when . type === "scheduled" && parsed . when . date ) { await this . schedule ( new Date ( parsed . when . date ) , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } else if ( parsed . when . type === "delayed" && parsed . when . delayInSeconds ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . delayInSeconds , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } else if ( parsed . when . type === "cron" && parsed . when . cron ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . cron , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , async sendReminder ( payload : { message : string }) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ;
A Zod schema for validating parsed scheduling data. Uses a discriminated union on
when.type so each variant only contains the fields it needs:
import { scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; // The schema is a discriminated union: // | { type: "scheduled", date: string } // ISO 8601 date string // | { type: "delayed", delayInSeconds: number } // | { type: "cron", cron: string } // | { type: "no-schedule" } import { scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; // The schema is a discriminated union: // | { type: "scheduled", date: string } // ISO 8601 date string // | { type: "delayed", delayInSeconds: number } // | { type: "cron", cron: string } // | { type: "no-schedule" }
Scheduling vs Queue vs Workflows
Feature Queue Scheduling Workflows When Immediately (FIFO) Future time Future time Execution Sequential At scheduled time Multi-step Retries Built-in Built-in Automatic Persistence SQLite SQLite Workflow engine Recurring No Yes (cron) No (use scheduling) Complex logic No No Yes Human approval No No Yes
Use Queue when:
You need background processing without blocking the response
Tasks should run ASAP but do not need to block
Order matters (FIFO)
Use Scheduling when:
Tasks need to run at a specific time
You need recurring jobs (cron)
Delayed execution (debouncing, retries)
Use Workflows when:
Multi-step processes with dependencies
Automatic retries with backoff
Human-in-the-loop approvals
Long-running tasks (minutes to hours)
when : Date | string | number , options ?: { retry? : RetryOptions ; idempotent ?: boolean }
Schedule a task for future execution.
Parameters:
when - When to execute:
number (seconds delay),
Date (specific time), or
string (cron expression)
callback - Name of the method to call
payload - Data to pass to the callback (must be JSON-serializable)
options.retry - Optional retry configuration. Refer to
Retries for details
options.idempotent - Deduplicate by callback + payload. Defaults to
true for cron schedules,
false for delayed and Date-based schedules
Returns: A
Schedule object with the task details
Idempotency:
Cron schedules are idempotent by default — calling
schedule("0 * * * *", "tick") multiple times with the same callback, cron expression, and payload returns the existing schedule instead of creating a duplicate. Set
idempotent: false to override this.
For delayed and Date-based schedules, set
idempotent: true to opt in to the same dedup behavior (matched on callback + payload). This is especially useful when calling
schedule() in
onStart() to avoid accumulating duplicate rows across Durable Object restarts:
class MyAgent extends Agent { // Without idempotent: true, this creates a new row on every DO restart await this . schedule ( 3600 , "hourlyCleanup" , {}, { idempotent : true } ) ; class MyAgent extends Agent { // Without idempotent: true, this creates a new row on every DO restart await this . schedule ( 3600 , "hourlyCleanup" , {}, { idempotent : true } ) ;
options ?: { retry? : RetryOptions }
Schedule a task to run repeatedly at a fixed interval.
Parameters:
intervalSeconds - Number of seconds between executions (must be greater than 0)
callback - Name of the method to call
payload - Data to pass to the callback (must be JSON-serializable)
options.retry - Optional retry configuration. Refer to
Retries for details.
Returns: A
Schedule object with
type: "interval"
Behavior:
First execution occurs after
intervalSeconds (not immediately)
If callback is still running when next execution is due, it is skipped (overlap prevention)
If callback throws an error, the interval continues
Cancel with
cancelSchedule(id) to stop the entire interval
async getScheduleById ( id : string ): Promise < Schedule < unknown > | undefined >
Get a scheduled task by ID. Returns
undefined if not found. This method works in both top-level agents and sub-agents.
async listSchedules ( criteria ?: { type ?: "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" ; timeRange ?: { start? : Date ; end ?: Date } ; } ): Promise < Schedule < unknown > [] >
Get scheduled tasks matching the criteria. This method works in both top-level agents and sub-agents.
getSchedule < T > ( id : string ): Schedule < T > | undefined
Deprecated. Get a scheduled task by ID synchronously. This method only works in top-level agents. Use
await this.getScheduleById(id) instead.
getSchedules < T > ( criteria ?: { type ?: "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" ; timeRange ?: { start? : Date ; end ?: Date } ;
Deprecated. Get scheduled tasks matching the criteria synchronously. This method only works in top-level agents. Use
await this.listSchedules(criteria) instead.
async cancelSchedule ( id : string ): Promise < boolean >
Cancel a scheduled task. Returns
true if cancelled,
false if not found.
async keepAlive (): Promise < () => void>
Prevent the Durable Object from being evicted due to inactivity by holding a 30-second alarm-backed heartbeat reference. Returns a disposer function that releases the heartbeat when called. The disposer is idempotent — calling it multiple times is safe.
Always call the disposer when the work is done — otherwise the heartbeat continues indefinitely.
const dispose = await this . keepAlive () ; // Long-running work that must not be interrupted const result = await longRunningComputation () ; await sendResults ( result ) ; const dispose = await this . keepAlive () ; // Long-running work that must not be interrupted const result = await longRunningComputation () ; await sendResults ( result ) ;
async keepAliveWhile < T > ( fn : () => Promise < T > ): Promise < T >
Run an async function while keeping the Durable Object alive. The heartbeat is automatically started before the function runs and stopped when it completes (whether it succeeds or throws). Returns the value returned by the function.
This is the recommended way to use
keepAlive — it guarantees cleanup.
const result = await this . keepAliveWhile ( async () => { const data = await longRunningComputation () ; const result = await this . keepAliveWhile ( async () => { const data = await longRunningComputation () ;
Durable Objects are evicted after a period of inactivity (typically 70-140 seconds with no incoming requests, WebSocket messages, or alarms). During long-running operations — streaming LLM responses, waiting on external APIs, running multi-step computations — the agent can be evicted mid-flight.
keepAlive() prevents this by holding an in-memory heartbeat reference and using the Durable Object alarm system directly. The alarm firing itself resets the inactivity timer.
The heartbeat does not conflict with your own schedules because the alarm system multiplexes through a single alarm slot.
No schedule rows are created, and the heartbeat is invisible to
listSchedules().
Multiple concurrent
keepAlive() calls use a reference count, so one disposer does not release another caller's heartbeat.
Inside sub-agents,
keepAlive() delegates that heartbeat reference to the top-level parent because facets do not have independent alarm slots.
Multiple concurrent callers
Each
keepAlive() call returns an independent disposer:
const dispose1 = await this . keepAlive () ; const dispose2 = await this . keepAlive () ; // Both heartbeats are active dispose1 () ; // Only cancels the first heartbeat // Agent is still alive via dispose2's heartbeat dispose2 () ; // Now the agent can go idle const dispose1 = await this . keepAlive () ; const dispose2 = await this . keepAlive () ; // Both heartbeats are active dispose1 () ; // Only cancels the first heartbeat // Agent is still alive via dispose2's heartbeat dispose2 () ; // Now the agent can go idle
AIChatAgent automatically calls
keepAlive() during streaming responses. You do not need to add it yourself when using
AIChatAgent — every LLM stream is protected from idle eviction by default.
Scenario Use keepAlive? Streaming LLM responses via
AIChatAgent
No — already built in Long-running computation in a custom Agent Yes Waiting on a slow external API call Yes Multi-step tool execution Yes Short request-response handlers No — not needed Background work via scheduling or workflows No — alarms already keep the DO active
Maximum tasks: Limited by SQLite storage (each task is a row). Practical limit is tens of thousands per agent.
Task size: Each task (including payload) can be up to 2MB.
Minimum delay: 0 seconds (runs on next alarm tick)
Cron precision: Minute-level (not seconds)
Interval precision: Second-level
Cron jobs: After execution, automatically rescheduled for the next occurrence
Interval jobs: After execution, rescheduled for
now + intervalSeconds; skipped if still running
Agents API Complete API reference for the Agents SDK.