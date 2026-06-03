Schedule tasks to run in the future — whether that is seconds from now, at a specific date/time, or on a recurring cron schedule. Scheduled tasks survive agent restarts and are persisted to SQLite.

Scheduled tasks can do anything a request or message from a user can: make requests, query databases, send emails, read and write state. Scheduled tasks can invoke any regular method on your Agent.

Overview

The scheduling system supports four modes:

Mode Syntax Use case Delayed this.schedule(60, ...) Run in 60 seconds Scheduled this.schedule(new Date(...), ...) Run at specific time Cron this.schedule("0 8 * * *", ...) Run on recurring schedule Interval this.scheduleEvery(30, ...) Run every 30 seconds

Under the hood, scheduling uses Durable Object alarms to wake the agent at the right time. Tasks are stored in a SQLite table and executed in order.

Quick start

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Schedule in 30 seconds await this . schedule ( 30 , "sendReminder" , { message : "Check your email" , } ) ; // Schedule at specific time await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-02-01T09:00:00Z" ) , "sendReminder" , { message : "Monthly report due" , } ) ; // Schedule recurring (every day at 8am) await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyDigest" , { userId : url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) , } ) ; return new Response ( "Scheduled!" ) ; } async sendReminder ( payload ) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ; // Send notification, email, etc. } async dailyDigest ( payload ) { console . log ( `Sending daily digest to ${ payload . userId } ` ) ; // Generate and send digest } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request : Request ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Schedule in 30 seconds await this . schedule ( 30 , "sendReminder" , { message : "Check your email" , } ) ; // Schedule at specific time await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-02-01T09:00:00Z" ) , "sendReminder" , { message : "Monthly report due" , } ) ; // Schedule recurring (every day at 8am) await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyDigest" , { userId : url . searchParams . get ( "userId" ) , } ) ; return new Response ( "Scheduled!" ) ; } async sendReminder ( payload : { message : string }) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ; // Send notification, email, etc. } async dailyDigest ( payload : { userId : string }) { console . log ( `Sending daily digest to ${ payload . userId } ` ) ; // Generate and send digest } }

Scheduling modes

Delayed execution

Pass a number to schedule a task to run after a delay in seconds:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Run in 10 seconds await this . schedule ( 10 , "processTask" , { taskId : "123" } ) ; // Run in 5 minutes (300 seconds) await this . schedule ( 300 , "sendFollowUp" , { email : "user@example.com" } ) ; // Run in 1 hour await this . schedule ( 3600 , "checkStatus" , { orderId : "abc" } ) ; TypeScript // Run in 10 seconds await this . schedule ( 10 , "processTask" , { taskId : "123" } ) ; // Run in 5 minutes (300 seconds) await this . schedule ( 300 , "sendFollowUp" , { email : "user@example.com" } ) ; // Run in 1 hour await this . schedule ( 3600 , "checkStatus" , { orderId : "abc" } ) ;

Use cases:

Debouncing rapid events

Delayed notifications ("You left items in your cart")

Retry with backoff

Rate limiting

Scheduled execution

Pass a Date object to schedule a task at a specific time:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Run tomorrow at noon const tomorrow = new Date () ; tomorrow . setDate ( tomorrow . getDate () + 1 ) ; tomorrow . setHours ( 12 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; await this . schedule ( tomorrow , "sendReminder" , { message : "Meeting time!" } ) ; // Run at a specific timestamp await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-06-15T14:30:00Z" ) , "triggerEvent" , { eventId : "conference-2025" , } ) ; // Run in 2 hours using Date math const twoHoursFromNow = new Date ( Date . now () + 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ; await this . schedule ( twoHoursFromNow , "checkIn" , {} ) ; TypeScript // Run tomorrow at noon const tomorrow = new Date () ; tomorrow . setDate ( tomorrow . getDate () + 1 ) ; tomorrow . setHours ( 12 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; await this . schedule ( tomorrow , "sendReminder" , { message : "Meeting time!" } ) ; // Run at a specific timestamp await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-06-15T14:30:00Z" ) , "triggerEvent" , { eventId : "conference-2025" , } ) ; // Run in 2 hours using Date math const twoHoursFromNow = new Date ( Date . now () + 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) ; await this . schedule ( twoHoursFromNow , "checkIn" , {} ) ;

Use cases:

Appointment reminders

Deadline notifications

Scheduled content publishing

Time-based triggers

Recurring (cron)

Pass a cron expression string for recurring schedules:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Every day at 8:00 AM await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyReport" , {} ) ; // Every hour await this . schedule ( "0 * * * *" , "hourlyCheck" , {} ) ; // Every Monday at 9:00 AM await this . schedule ( "0 9 * * 1" , "weeklySync" , {} ) ; // Every 15 minutes await this . schedule ( "*/15 * * * *" , "pollForUpdates" , {} ) ; // First day of every month at midnight await this . schedule ( "0 0 1 * *" , "monthlyCleanup" , {} ) ; TypeScript // Every day at 8:00 AM await this . schedule ( "0 8 * * *" , "dailyReport" , {} ) ; // Every hour await this . schedule ( "0 * * * *" , "hourlyCheck" , {} ) ; // Every Monday at 9:00 AM await this . schedule ( "0 9 * * 1" , "weeklySync" , {} ) ; // Every 15 minutes await this . schedule ( "*/15 * * * *" , "pollForUpdates" , {} ) ; // First day of every month at midnight await this . schedule ( "0 0 1 * *" , "monthlyCleanup" , {} ) ;

Cron syntax: minute hour day month weekday

Field Values Special characters Minute 0-59 * , - / Hour 0-23 * , - / Day of Month 1-31 * , - / Month 1-12 * , - / Day of Week 0-6 (0=Sunday) * , - /

Common patterns:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript "* * * * *" ; // Every minute "*/5 * * * *" ; // Every 5 minutes "0 * * * *" ; // Every hour (on the hour) "0 0 * * *" ; // Every day at midnight "0 8 * * 1-5" ; // Weekdays at 8am "0 0 * * 0" ; // Every Sunday at midnight "0 0 1 * *" ; // First of every month TypeScript "* * * * *" ; // Every minute "*/5 * * * *" ; // Every 5 minutes "0 * * * *" ; // Every hour (on the hour) "0 0 * * *" ; // Every day at midnight "0 8 * * 1-5" ; // Weekdays at 8am "0 0 * * 0" ; // Every Sunday at midnight "0 0 1 * *" ; // First of every month

Use cases:

Daily/weekly reports

Periodic cleanup jobs

Polling external services

Health checks

Subscription renewals

Cron schedules are idempotent by default — calling schedule() with the same cron expression, callback, and payload multiple times returns the existing schedule instead of creating a duplicate. This makes cron schedules safe to set up in onStart() .

Interval

Use scheduleEvery() to run a task at fixed intervals (in seconds). Unlike cron, intervals support sub-minute precision and arbitrary durations:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Poll every 30 seconds await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ; // Health check every 45 seconds await this . scheduleEvery ( 45 , "healthCheck" , {} ) ; // Sync every 90 seconds (1.5 minutes - cannot be expressed in cron) await this . scheduleEvery ( 90 , "syncData" , { destination : "warehouse" } ) ; TypeScript // Poll every 30 seconds await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ; // Health check every 45 seconds await this . scheduleEvery ( 45 , "healthCheck" , {} ) ; // Sync every 90 seconds (1.5 minutes - cannot be expressed in cron) await this . scheduleEvery ( 90 , "syncData" , { destination : "warehouse" } ) ;

Key differences from cron:

Feature Cron Interval Minimum granularity 1 minute 1 second Arbitrary intervals No (must fit cron pattern) Yes Fixed schedule Yes (for example, "every day at 8am") No (relative to start) Overlap prevention No Yes (built-in)

Idempotency:

scheduleEvery() is idempotent on the combination of callback name, interval, and payload — calling it multiple times with the same arguments does not create duplicate schedules. This makes it safe to call in onStart() , which runs on every Durable Object wake:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Safe to call on every wake — only one schedule is created await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Safe to call on every wake — only one schedule is created await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , { source : "api" } ) ; } }

A different interval or payload creates a new, independent schedule.

Overlap prevention:

If a callback takes longer than the interval, the next execution is skipped (not queued). This prevents runaway resource usage:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class PollingAgent extends Agent { async poll () { // If this takes 45 seconds and interval is 30 seconds, // the next poll is skipped (with a warning logged) const data = await slowExternalApi () ; await this . processData ( data ) ; } } // Set up 30-second interval await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , {} ) ; TypeScript class PollingAgent extends Agent { async poll () { // If this takes 45 seconds and interval is 30 seconds, // the next poll is skipped (with a warning logged) const data = await slowExternalApi () ; await this . processData ( data ) ; } } // Set up 30-second interval await this . scheduleEvery ( 30 , "poll" , {} ) ;

When a skip occurs, you will see a warning in logs:

Skipping interval schedule abc123: previous execution still running

Error resilience:

If the callback throws an error, the interval continues — only that execution fails:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class SyncAgent extends Agent { async syncData () { // Even if this throws, the interval keeps running const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( "Sync failed" ) ; // ... } } TypeScript class SyncAgent extends Agent { async syncData () { // Even if this throws, the interval keeps running const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) throw new Error ( "Sync failed" ) ; // ... } }

Use cases:

Sub-minute polling (every 10, 30, 45 seconds)

Intervals that do not map to cron (every 90 seconds, every 7 minutes)

Rate-limited API polling with precise control

Real-time data synchronization

Managing scheduled tasks

Get a schedule

Retrieve a scheduled task by its ID:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const schedule = await this . getScheduleById ( scheduleId ) ; if ( schedule ) { console . log ( `Task ${ schedule . id } will run at ${ new Date ( schedule . time * 1000 ) } ` , ) ; console . log ( `Callback: ${ schedule . callback } ` ) ; console . log ( `Type: ${ schedule . type } ` ) ; // "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" } else { console . log ( "Schedule not found" ) ; } TypeScript const schedule = await this . getScheduleById ( scheduleId ) ; if ( schedule ) { console . log ( `Task ${ schedule . id } will run at ${ new Date ( schedule . time * 1000 ) } ` , ) ; console . log ( `Callback: ${ schedule . callback } ` ) ; console . log ( `Type: ${ schedule . type } ` ) ; // "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" } else { console . log ( "Schedule not found" ) ; }

List schedules

Query scheduled tasks with optional filters:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Get all scheduled tasks const allSchedules = await this . listSchedules () ; // Get only cron jobs const cronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "cron" } ) ; // Get tasks in the next hour const upcoming = await this . listSchedules ( { timeRange : { start : new Date () , end : new Date ( Date . now () + 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , }, } ) ; // Get a specific task by ID const specific = await this . listSchedules ( { id : "abc123" } ) ; // Combine filters const upcomingCronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "cron" , timeRange : { start : new Date () , end : new Date ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , }, } ) ; TypeScript // Get all scheduled tasks const allSchedules = await this . listSchedules () ; // Get only cron jobs const cronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "cron" } ) ; // Get tasks in the next hour const upcoming = await this . listSchedules ( { timeRange : { start : new Date () , end : new Date ( Date . now () + 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , }, } ) ; // Get a specific task by ID const specific = await this . listSchedules ( { id : "abc123" } ) ; // Combine filters const upcomingCronJobs = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "cron" , timeRange : { start : new Date () , end : new Date ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) , }, } ) ;

Cancel a schedule

Remove a scheduled task before it executes:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; if ( cancelled ) { console . log ( "Schedule cancelled successfully" ) ; } else { console . log ( "Schedule not found (may have already executed)" ) ; } TypeScript const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; if ( cancelled ) { console . log ( "Schedule cancelled successfully" ) ; } else { console . log ( "Schedule not found (may have already executed)" ) ; }

Example: Cancellable reminders

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async setReminder ( userId , message , delaySeconds ) { const schedule = await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "sendReminder" , { userId , message , } ) ; // Store the schedule ID so user can cancel later this . sql ` INSERT INTO user_reminders (user_id, schedule_id, message) VALUES ( ${ userId } , ${ schedule . id } , ${ message } ) ` ; return schedule . id ; } async cancelReminder ( scheduleId ) { const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; if ( cancelled ) { this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE schedule_id = ${ scheduleId } ` ; } return cancelled ; } async sendReminder ( payload ) { // Send the reminder... // Clean up the record this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE user_id = ${ payload . userId } ` ; } } TypeScript class ReminderAgent extends Agent { async setReminder ( userId : string , message : string , delaySeconds : number ) { const schedule = await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "sendReminder" , { userId , message , } ) ; // Store the schedule ID so user can cancel later this . sql ` INSERT INTO user_reminders (user_id, schedule_id, message) VALUES ( ${ userId } , ${ schedule . id } , ${ message } ) ` ; return schedule . id ; } async cancelReminder ( scheduleId : string ) { const cancelled = await this . cancelSchedule ( scheduleId ) ; if ( cancelled ) { this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE schedule_id = ${ scheduleId } ` ; } return cancelled ; } async sendReminder ( payload : { userId : string ; message : string }) { // Send the reminder... // Clean up the record this . sql `DELETE FROM user_reminders WHERE user_id = ${ payload . userId } ` ; } }

The Schedule object

When you create or retrieve a schedule, you get a Schedule object:

TypeScript type Schedule < T > = { id : string ; // Unique identifier callback : string ; // Method name to call payload : T ; // Data passed to the callback time : number ; // Unix timestamp (seconds) of next execution } & ( | { type : "scheduled" } // One-time at specific date | { type : "delayed" ; delayInSeconds : number } // One-time after delay | { type : "cron" ; cron : string } // Recurring (cron expression) | { type : "interval" ; intervalSeconds : number } // Recurring (fixed interval) ) ;

Example:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const schedule = await this . schedule ( 60 , "myTask" , { foo : "bar" } ) ; console . log ( schedule ) ; // { // id: "abc123xyz", // callback: "myTask", // payload: { foo: "bar" }, // time: 1706745600, // type: "delayed", // delayInSeconds: 60 // } TypeScript const schedule = await this . schedule ( 60 , "myTask" , { foo : "bar" } ) ; console . log ( schedule ) ; // { // id: "abc123xyz", // callback: "myTask", // payload: { foo: "bar" }, // time: 1706745600, // type: "delayed", // delayInSeconds: 60 // }

Patterns

Rescheduling from callbacks

For dynamic recurring schedules, schedule the next run from within the callback:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class PollingAgent extends Agent { async startPolling ( intervalSeconds ) { await this . schedule ( intervalSeconds , "poll" , { interval : intervalSeconds } ) ; } async poll ( payload ) { try { const data = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/updates" ) ; await this . processUpdates ( await data . json ()) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Polling failed:" , error ) ; } // Schedule the next poll (regardless of success/failure) await this . schedule ( payload . interval , "poll" , payload ) ; } async stopPolling () { // Cancel all polling schedules const schedules = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "delayed" } ) ; for ( const schedule of schedules ) { if ( schedule . callback === "poll" ) { await this . cancelSchedule ( schedule . id ) ; } } } } TypeScript class PollingAgent extends Agent { async startPolling ( intervalSeconds : number ) { await this . schedule ( intervalSeconds , "poll" , { interval : intervalSeconds } ) ; } async poll ( payload : { interval : number }) { try { const data = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/updates" ) ; await this . processUpdates ( await data . json ()) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( "Polling failed:" , error ) ; } // Schedule the next poll (regardless of success/failure) await this . schedule ( payload . interval , "poll" , payload ) ; } async stopPolling () { // Cancel all polling schedules const schedules = await this . listSchedules ( { type : "delayed" } ) ; for ( const schedule of schedules ) { if ( schedule . callback === "poll" ) { await this . cancelSchedule ( schedule . id ) ; } } } }

Exponential backoff retry

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class RetryAgent extends Agent { async attemptTask ( payload ) { try { await this . doWork ( payload . taskId ) ; console . log ( `Task ${ payload . taskId } succeeded on attempt ${ payload . attempt } ` , ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( payload . attempt >= payload . maxAttempts ) { console . error ( `Task ${ payload . taskId } failed after ${ payload . maxAttempts } attempts` , ) ; return ; } // Exponential backoff: 2^attempt seconds (2s, 4s, 8s, 16s...) const delaySeconds = Math . pow ( 2 , payload . attempt ) ; await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "attemptTask" , { ... payload , attempt : payload . attempt + 1 , } ) ; console . log ( `Retrying task ${ payload . taskId } in ${ delaySeconds } s` ) ; } } async doWork ( taskId ) { // Your actual work here } } TypeScript class RetryAgent extends Agent { async attemptTask ( payload : { taskId : string ; attempt : number ; maxAttempts : number ; }) { try { await this . doWork ( payload . taskId ) ; console . log ( `Task ${ payload . taskId } succeeded on attempt ${ payload . attempt } ` , ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( payload . attempt >= payload . maxAttempts ) { console . error ( `Task ${ payload . taskId } failed after ${ payload . maxAttempts } attempts` , ) ; return ; } // Exponential backoff: 2^attempt seconds (2s, 4s, 8s, 16s...) const delaySeconds = Math . pow ( 2 , payload . attempt ) ; await this . schedule ( delaySeconds , "attemptTask" , { ... payload , attempt : payload . attempt + 1 , } ) ; console . log ( `Retrying task ${ payload . taskId } in ${ delaySeconds } s` ) ; } } async doWork ( taskId : string ) { // Your actual work here } }

Self-destructing agents

You can safely call this.destroy() from within a scheduled callback:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class TemporaryAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Self-destruct in 24 hours await this . schedule ( 24 * 60 * 60 , "cleanup" , {} ) ; } async cleanup () { // Perform final cleanup console . log ( "Agent lifetime expired, cleaning up..." ) ; // This is safe to call from a scheduled callback await this . destroy () ; } } TypeScript class TemporaryAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Self-destruct in 24 hours await this . schedule ( 24 * 60 * 60 , "cleanup" , {} ) ; } async cleanup () { // Perform final cleanup console . log ( "Agent lifetime expired, cleaning up..." ) ; // This is safe to call from a scheduled callback await this . destroy () ; } }

Note When destroy() is called from within a scheduled task, the Agent SDK defers the destruction to ensure the scheduled callback completes successfully. The Agent instance will be evicted immediately after the callback finishes executing.

AI-assisted scheduling

The SDK includes utilities for parsing natural language scheduling requests with AI.

Returns a system prompt for parsing natural language into scheduling parameters:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSchedulePrompt , scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; import { generateObject } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; class SmartScheduler extends Agent { async parseScheduleRequest ( userInput ) { const result = await generateObject ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4o" ) , system : getSchedulePrompt ( { date : new Date () } ) , prompt : userInput , schema : scheduleSchema , } ) ; return result . object ; } async handleUserRequest ( input ) { // Parse: "remind me to call mom tomorrow at 3pm" const parsed = await this . parseScheduleRequest ( input ) ; // parsed = { // description: "call mom", // when: { // type: "scheduled", // date: "2025-01-30T15:00:00Z" // } // } if ( parsed . when . type === "scheduled" && parsed . when . date ) { await this . schedule ( new Date ( parsed . when . date ) , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } ) ; } else if ( parsed . when . type === "delayed" && parsed . when . delayInSeconds ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . delayInSeconds , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } ) ; } else if ( parsed . when . type === "cron" && parsed . when . cron ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . cron , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } ) ; } } async sendReminder ( payload ) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ; } } TypeScript import { getSchedulePrompt , scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; import { generateObject } from "ai" ; import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; class SmartScheduler extends Agent { async parseScheduleRequest ( userInput : string ) { const result = await generateObject ( { model : openai ( "gpt-4o" ) , system : getSchedulePrompt ( { date : new Date () } ) , prompt : userInput , schema : scheduleSchema , } ) ; return result . object ; } async handleUserRequest ( input : string ) { // Parse: "remind me to call mom tomorrow at 3pm" const parsed = await this . parseScheduleRequest ( input ) ; // parsed = { // description: "call mom", // when: { // type: "scheduled", // date: "2025-01-30T15:00:00Z" // } // } if ( parsed . when . type === "scheduled" && parsed . when . date ) { await this . schedule ( new Date ( parsed . when . date ) , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } ) ; } else if ( parsed . when . type === "delayed" && parsed . when . delayInSeconds ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . delayInSeconds , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } ) ; } else if ( parsed . when . type === "cron" && parsed . when . cron ) { await this . schedule ( parsed . when . cron , "sendReminder" , { message : parsed . description , } ) ; } } async sendReminder ( payload : { message : string }) { console . log ( `Reminder: ${ payload . message } ` ) ; } }

scheduleSchema

A Zod schema for validating parsed scheduling data. Uses a discriminated union on when.type so each variant only contains the fields it needs:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; // The schema is a discriminated union: // { // description: string, // when: // | { type: "scheduled", date: string } // ISO 8601 date string // | { type: "delayed", delayInSeconds: number } // | { type: "cron", cron: string } // | { type: "no-schedule" } // } TypeScript import { scheduleSchema } from "agents" ; // The schema is a discriminated union: // { // description: string, // when: // | { type: "scheduled", date: string } // ISO 8601 date string // | { type: "delayed", delayInSeconds: number } // | { type: "cron", cron: string } // | { type: "no-schedule" } // }

Note Dates are returned as ISO 8601 strings (not Date objects) for compatibility with both Zod v3 and v4 JSON schema generation.

Scheduling vs Queue vs Workflows

Feature Queue Scheduling Workflows When Immediately (FIFO) Future time Future time Execution Sequential At scheduled time Multi-step Retries Built-in Built-in Automatic Persistence SQLite SQLite Workflow engine Recurring No Yes (cron) No (use scheduling) Complex logic No No Yes Human approval No No Yes

Use Queue when:

You need background processing without blocking the response

Tasks should run ASAP but do not need to block

Order matters (FIFO)

Use Scheduling when:

Tasks need to run at a specific time

You need recurring jobs (cron)

Delayed execution (debouncing, retries)

Use Workflows when:

Multi-step processes with dependencies

Automatic retries with backoff

Human-in-the-loop approvals

Long-running tasks (minutes to hours)

API reference

TypeScript async schedule < T > ( when : Date | string | number , callback : keyof this , payload ?: T , options ?: { retry? : RetryOptions ; idempotent ?: boolean } ): Promise < Schedule < T >>

Schedule a task for future execution.

Parameters:

when - When to execute: number (seconds delay), Date (specific time), or string (cron expression)

- When to execute: (seconds delay), (specific time), or (cron expression) callback - Name of the method to call

- Name of the method to call payload - Data to pass to the callback (must be JSON-serializable)

- Data to pass to the callback (must be JSON-serializable) options.retry - Optional retry configuration. Refer to Retries for details

- Optional retry configuration. Refer to Retries for details options.idempotent - Deduplicate by callback + payload. Defaults to true for cron schedules, false for delayed and Date-based schedules

Returns: A Schedule object with the task details

Idempotency:

Cron schedules are idempotent by default — calling schedule("0 * * * *", "tick") multiple times with the same callback, cron expression, and payload returns the existing schedule instead of creating a duplicate. Set idempotent: false to override this.

For delayed and Date-based schedules, set idempotent: true to opt in to the same dedup behavior (matched on callback + payload). This is especially useful when calling schedule() in onStart() to avoid accumulating duplicate rows across Durable Object restarts:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Without idempotent: true, this creates a new row on every DO restart await this . schedule ( 3600 , "hourlyCleanup" , {}, { idempotent : true } ) ; } } TypeScript class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Without idempotent: true, this creates a new row on every DO restart await this . schedule ( 3600 , "hourlyCleanup" , {}, { idempotent : true } ) ; } }

Warning Tasks that set a callback for a method that does not exist will throw an exception. Ensure that the method named in the callback argument exists on your Agent class.

TypeScript async scheduleEvery < T > ( intervalSeconds : number , callback : keyof this , payload ?: T , options ?: { retry? : RetryOptions } ): Promise < Schedule < T >>

Schedule a task to run repeatedly at a fixed interval.

Parameters:

intervalSeconds - Number of seconds between executions (must be greater than 0)

- Number of seconds between executions (must be greater than 0) callback - Name of the method to call

- Name of the method to call payload - Data to pass to the callback (must be JSON-serializable)

- Data to pass to the callback (must be JSON-serializable) options.retry - Optional retry configuration. Refer to Retries for details.

Returns: A Schedule object with type: "interval"

Behavior:

First execution occurs after intervalSeconds (not immediately)

(not immediately) If callback is still running when next execution is due, it is skipped (overlap prevention)

If callback throws an error, the interval continues

Cancel with cancelSchedule(id) to stop the entire interval

TypeScript async getScheduleById ( id : string ): Promise < Schedule < unknown > | undefined >

Get a scheduled task by ID. Returns undefined if not found. This method works in both top-level agents and sub-agents.

TypeScript async listSchedules ( criteria ?: { id? : string ; type ?: "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" ; timeRange ?: { start? : Date ; end ?: Date } ; } ): Promise < Schedule < unknown > [] >

Get scheduled tasks matching the criteria. This method works in both top-level agents and sub-agents.

TypeScript getSchedule < T > ( id : string ): Schedule < T > | undefined

Deprecated. Get a scheduled task by ID synchronously. This method only works in top-level agents. Use await this.getScheduleById(id) instead.

TypeScript getSchedules < T > ( criteria ?: { id? : string ; type ?: "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" | "interval" ; timeRange ?: { start? : Date ; end ?: Date } ; } ): Schedule < T > []

Deprecated. Get scheduled tasks matching the criteria synchronously. This method only works in top-level agents. Use await this.listSchedules(criteria) instead.

TypeScript async cancelSchedule ( id : string ): Promise < boolean >

Cancel a scheduled task. Returns true if cancelled, false if not found.

TypeScript async keepAlive (): Promise < () => void>

Prevent the Durable Object from being evicted due to inactivity by holding a 30-second alarm-backed heartbeat reference. Returns a disposer function that releases the heartbeat when called. The disposer is idempotent — calling it multiple times is safe.

Always call the disposer when the work is done — otherwise the heartbeat continues indefinitely.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const dispose = await this . keepAlive () ; try { // Long-running work that must not be interrupted const result = await longRunningComputation () ; await sendResults ( result ) ; } finally { dispose () ; } TypeScript const dispose = await this . keepAlive () ; try { // Long-running work that must not be interrupted const result = await longRunningComputation () ; await sendResults ( result ) ; } finally { dispose () ; }

TypeScript async keepAliveWhile < T > ( fn : () => Promise < T > ): Promise < T >

Run an async function while keeping the Durable Object alive. The heartbeat is automatically started before the function runs and stopped when it completes (whether it succeeds or throws). Returns the value returned by the function.

This is the recommended way to use keepAlive — it guarantees cleanup.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await this . keepAliveWhile ( async () => { const data = await longRunningComputation () ; return data ; } ) ; TypeScript const result = await this . keepAliveWhile ( async () => { const data = await longRunningComputation () ; return data ; } ) ;

Keeping the agent alive

Durable Objects are evicted after a period of inactivity (typically 70-140 seconds with no incoming requests, WebSocket messages, or alarms). During long-running operations — streaming LLM responses, waiting on external APIs, running multi-step computations — the agent can be evicted mid-flight.

keepAlive() prevents this by holding an in-memory heartbeat reference and using the Durable Object alarm system directly. The alarm firing itself resets the inactivity timer.

The heartbeat does not conflict with your own schedules because the alarm system multiplexes through a single alarm slot.

No schedule rows are created, and the heartbeat is invisible to listSchedules() .

. Multiple concurrent keepAlive() calls use a reference count, so one disposer does not release another caller's heartbeat.

calls use a reference count, so one disposer does not release another caller's heartbeat. Inside sub-agents, keepAlive() delegates that heartbeat reference to the top-level parent because facets do not have independent alarm slots.

Multiple concurrent callers

Each keepAlive() call returns an independent disposer:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const dispose1 = await this . keepAlive () ; const dispose2 = await this . keepAlive () ; // Both heartbeats are active dispose1 () ; // Only cancels the first heartbeat // Agent is still alive via dispose2's heartbeat dispose2 () ; // Now the agent can go idle TypeScript const dispose1 = await this . keepAlive () ; const dispose2 = await this . keepAlive () ; // Both heartbeats are active dispose1 () ; // Only cancels the first heartbeat // Agent is still alive via dispose2's heartbeat dispose2 () ; // Now the agent can go idle

AIChatAgent

AIChatAgent automatically calls keepAlive() during streaming responses. You do not need to add it yourself when using AIChatAgent — every LLM stream is protected from idle eviction by default.

When to use keepAlive

Scenario Use keepAlive? Streaming LLM responses via AIChatAgent No — already built in Long-running computation in a custom Agent Yes Waiting on a slow external API call Yes Multi-step tool execution Yes Short request-response handlers No — not needed Background work via scheduling or workflows No — alarms already keep the DO active

Limits

Maximum tasks: Limited by SQLite storage (each task is a row). Practical limit is tens of thousands per agent.

Limited by SQLite storage (each task is a row). Practical limit is tens of thousands per agent. Task size: Each task (including payload) can be up to 2MB.

Each task (including payload) can be up to 2MB. Minimum delay: 0 seconds (runs on next alarm tick)

0 seconds (runs on next alarm tick) Cron precision: Minute-level (not seconds)

Minute-level (not seconds) Interval precision: Second-level

Second-level Cron jobs: After execution, automatically rescheduled for the next occurrence

After execution, automatically rescheduled for the next occurrence Interval jobs: After execution, rescheduled for now + intervalSeconds ; skipped if still running

Next steps

Push notifications Send browser push notifications using scheduling and web-push.

Queue tasks Immediate background task processing.

Run Workflows Durable multi-step background processing.