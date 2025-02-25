What are agents?

An agent is an AI system that can autonomously execute tasks by making decisions about tool usage and process flow. Unlike traditional automation that follows predefined paths, agents can dynamically adapt their approach based on context and intermediate results. Agents are also distinct from co-pilots (e.g. traditional chat applications) in that they can fully automate a task, as opposed to simply augmenting and extending human input.

Agents → non-linear, non-deterministic (can change from run to run)

→ non-linear, non-deterministic (can change from run to run) Workflows → linear, deterministic execution paths

→ linear, deterministic execution paths Co-pilots → augmentative AI assistance requiring human intervention

Example: Booking vacations

If this is your first time working with, or interacting with agents, this example will illustrate how an agent works within a context like booking a vacation. If you are already familiar with the topic, read on.

Imagine you're trying to book a vacation. You need to research flights, find hotels, check restaurant reviews, and keep track of your budget.

Traditional workflow automation

A traditional automation system follows a predetermined sequence:

Takes specific inputs (dates, location, budget)

Calls predefined API endpoints in a fixed order

Returns results based on hardcoded criteria

Cannot adapt if unexpected situations arise

AI Co-pilot

A co-pilot acts as an intelligent assistant that:

Provides hotel and itinerary recommendations based on your preferences

Can understand and respond to natural language queries

Offers guidance and suggestions

Requires human decision-making and action for execution

Agent

An agent combines AI's ability to make judgements and call the relevant tools to execute the task. An agent's output will be nondeterministic given:

Real-time availability and pricing changes

Dynamic prioritization of constraints

Ability to recover from failures

Adaptive decision-making based on intermediate results

An agents can dynamically generate an itinerary and execute on booking reservations, similarly to what you would expect from a travel agent.

Three primary components of agent systems:

Decision Engine : Usually an LLM (Large Language Model) that determines action steps

: Usually an LLM (Large Language Model) that determines action steps Tool Integration : APIs, functions, and services the agent can utilize

: APIs, functions, and services the agent can utilize Memory System: Maintains context and tracks task progress

How agents work

Agents operate in a continuous loop of: