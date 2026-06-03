Human-in-the-loop patterns

Human-in-the-loop (HITL) patterns allow agents to pause execution and wait for human approval, confirmation, or input before proceeding. This is essential for compliance, safety, and oversight in agentic systems.
Compliance: Regulatory requirements may mandate human approval for certain actions
Safety: High-stakes operations (payments, deletions, external communications) need oversight
Quality: Human review catches errors AI might miss
Trust: Users feel more confident when they can approve critical actions
Use Case Example Financial approvals Expense reports, payment processing Content moderation Publishing, email sending Data operations Bulk deletions, exports AI tool execution Confirming tool calls before running Access control Granting permissions, role changes
Cloudflare provides two main patterns for human-in-the-loop:
Pattern Best for Key API Workflow approval Multi-step processes, durable approval gates
waitForApproval()
MCP elicitation MCP servers requesting structured user input
elicitInput()
Decision guide:
Use
Workflow approval when you need durable, multi-step processes with approval gates that can wait hours, days, or weeks Use
MCP elicitation when building MCP servers that need to request additional structured input from users during tool execution
For durable, multi-step processes, use
Cloudflare Workflows with the
waitForApproval() method. The workflow pauses until a human approves or rejects.
import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ExpenseWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { const expense = event . payload ; // Step 1: Validate the expense const validated = await step . do ( "validate" , async () => { if ( expense . amount <= 0 ) { throw new Error ( "Invalid expense amount" ) ; return { ... expense , validatedAt : Date . now () }; // Step 2: Report that we are waiting for approval await this . reportProgress ( { message : `Awaiting approval for $ ${ expense . amount } ` , // Step 3: Wait for human approval (pauses the workflow) const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { console . log ( `Approved by: ${ approval ?. approvedBy } ` ) ; // Step 4: Process the approved expense const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => { return { expenseId : crypto . randomUUID () , ... validated }; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ExpenseWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < ExpenseParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const expense = event . payload ; // Step 1: Validate the expense const validated = await step . do ( "validate" , async () => { if ( expense . amount <= 0 ) { throw new Error ( "Invalid expense amount" ) ; return { ... expense , validatedAt : Date . now () }; // Step 2: Report that we are waiting for approval await this . reportProgress ( { message : `Awaiting approval for $ ${ expense . amount } ` , // Step 3: Wait for human approval (pauses the workflow) const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , { console . log ( `Approved by: ${ approval ?. approvedBy } ` ) ; // Step 4: Process the approved expense const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => { return { expenseId : crypto . randomUUID () , ... validated }; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ;
Agent methods for approval
The agent provides methods to approve or reject waiting workflows:
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class ExpenseAgent extends Agent { // Approve a waiting workflow async approve ( workflowId , approvedBy ) { await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : "Expense approved" , metadata : { approvedBy , approvedAt : Date . now () }, // Update state to reflect approval pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , // Reject a waiting workflow async reject ( workflowId , reason ) { await this . rejectWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason } ) ; pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , // Track workflow progress to update pending approvals async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , workflowId , progress ) { if ( p . step === "approval" && p . status === "pending" ) { // Add to pending approvals list for UI display ... this . state . pendingApprovals , amount : 0 , // Would come from workflow params description : p . message || "" , import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; pendingApprovals : PendingApproval [] ; export class ExpenseAgent extends Agent < Env , ExpenseState > { initialState : ExpenseState = { // Approve a waiting workflow async approve ( workflowId : string , approvedBy : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : "Expense approved" , metadata : { approvedBy , approvedAt : Date . now () }, // Update state to reflect approval pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , // Reject a waiting workflow async reject ( workflowId : string , reason : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . rejectWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason } ) ; pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , // Track workflow progress to update pending approvals async onWorkflowProgress ( const p = progress as { step : string ; status : string ; message ?: string }; if ( p . step === "approval" && p . status === "pending" ) { // Add to pending approvals list for UI display ... this . state . pendingApprovals , amount : 0 , // Would come from workflow params description : p . message || "" ,
Set timeouts to prevent workflows from waiting indefinitely:
const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , // Also supports: "1 hour", "30 minutes", etc. // Timeout expired - escalate or auto-reject await step . reportError ( "Approval timeout - escalating to manager" ) ; throw new Error ( "Approval timeout" ) ; const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , // Also supports: "1 hour", "30 minutes", etc. // Timeout expired - escalate or auto-reject await step . reportError ( "Approval timeout - escalating to manager" ) ; throw new Error ( "Approval timeout" ) ;
Escalation with scheduling
Use
schedule() to set up escalation reminders:
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent { async submitForApproval ( expense ) { // Start the approval workflow const workflowId = await this . runWorkflow ( "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" , expense ) ; // Schedule reminder after 4 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 4 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "sendReminder" , { // Schedule escalation after 24 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "escalateApproval" , { async sendReminder ( payload ) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { // Send reminder notification console . log ( "Reminder: approval still pending" ) ; async escalateApproval ( payload ) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { console . log ( "Escalating to manager" ) ; import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent < Env , ExpenseState > { async submitForApproval ( expense : ExpenseParams ) : Promise < string > { // Start the approval workflow const workflowId = await this . runWorkflow ( "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" , expense ) ; // Schedule reminder after 4 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 4 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "sendReminder" , { // Schedule escalation after 24 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "escalateApproval" , { async sendReminder ( payload : { workflowId : string }) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { // Send reminder notification console . log ( "Reminder: approval still pending" ) ; async escalateApproval ( payload : { workflowId : string }) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { console . log ( "Escalating to manager" ) ;
Use
this.sql to maintain an immutable audit trail:
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent { CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS approval_audit ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, workflow_id TEXT NOT NULL, decision TEXT NOT NULL CHECK(decision IN ('approved', 'rejected')), decided_by TEXT NOT NULL, decided_at INTEGER NOT NULL, async approve ( workflowId , userId , reason ) { // Record the decision in SQL (immutable audit log) INSERT INTO approval_audit (workflow_id, decision, decided_by, decided_at, reason) VALUES ( ${ workflowId } , 'approved', ${ userId } , ${ Date . now () } , ${ reason || null } ) await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : reason || "Approved" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent < Env , ExpenseState > { CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS approval_audit ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, workflow_id TEXT NOT NULL, decision TEXT NOT NULL CHECK(decision IN ('approved', 'rejected')), decided_by TEXT NOT NULL, decided_at INTEGER NOT NULL, // Record the decision in SQL (immutable audit log) INSERT INTO approval_audit (workflow_id, decision, decided_by, decided_at, reason) VALUES ( ${ workflowId } , 'approved', ${ userId } , ${ Date . now () } , ${ reason || null } ) await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : reason || "Approved" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId },
" name " : "expense-approval" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " bindings " : [{ " name " : "EXPENSE_AGENT" , " class_name " : "ExpenseAgent" }], " name " : "expense-workflow" , " binding " : "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "ExpenseWorkflow" , " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ExpenseAgent" ] }], name = "expense-approval" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "ExpenseAgent" name = "expense-workflow" binding = "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" class_name = "ExpenseWorkflow" new_sqlite_classes = [ "ExpenseAgent" ]
When building MCP servers with
McpAgent, you can request additional user input during tool execution using
elicitation. The MCP client renders a form based on your JSON Schema and returns the user's response.
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent { initialState = { counter : 0 }; "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount" , { confirm : z . boolean () . describe ( "Do you want to increase the counter?" ) }, async ({ confirm }, extra ) => { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; // Request additional input from the user const userInput = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( message : "By how much do you want to increase the counter?" , description : "The amount to increase the counter by" , { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, // Check if user accepted or cancelled if ( userInput . action !== "accept" || ! userInput . content ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; const amount = Number ( userInput . content . amount ) ; counter : this . state . counter + amount , text : `Counter increased by ${ amount } , now at ${ this . state . counter } ` , import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; type State = { counter : number }; export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent < Env , State , {}> { initialState : State = { counter : 0 }; "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount" , { confirm : z . boolean () . describe ( "Do you want to increase the counter?" ) }, async ({ confirm }, extra ) => { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; // Request additional input from the user const userInput = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( message : "By how much do you want to increase the counter?" , description : "The amount to increase the counter by" , { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, // Check if user accepted or cancelled if ( userInput . action !== "accept" || ! userInput . content ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; const amount = Number ( userInput . content . amount ) ; counter : this . state . counter + amount , text : `Counter increased by ${ amount } , now at ${ this . state . counter } ` ,
Elicitation vs workflow approval
Aspect MCP Elicitation Workflow Approval Context MCP server tool execution Multi-step workflow processes Duration Immediate (within tool call) Can wait hours/days/weeks UI JSON Schema-based form Custom UI via agent state State MCP session state Durable workflow state Use case Interactive input during tool Approval gates in pipelines
Use the agent's state to display pending approvals in your UI:
import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function PendingApprovals () { const { state , agent } = useAgent ( { if ( ! state ?. pendingApprovals ?. length ) { return < p >No pending approvals</ p >; < div className = "approval-list" > { state . pendingApprovals . map (( item ) => ( < div key = { item . workflowId } className = "approval-card" > < p >{ item . description }</ p > < p >Requested by { item . requestedBy }</ p > < div className = "actions" > onClick = {() => agent . stub . approve ( item . workflowId , "admin" )} onClick = {() => agent . stub . reject ( item . workflowId , "Declined" )}
For sensitive operations requiring multiple approvers:
import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class MultiApprovalAgent extends Agent { async approveMulti ( workflowId , userId ) { const approval = this . state . pendingMultiApprovals . find ( ( p ) => p . workflowId === workflowId , if ( ! approval ) throw new Error ( "Approval not found" ) ; // Check if user already approved if ( approval . currentApprovals . some ( ( a ) => a . userId === userId )) { throw new Error ( "Already approved by this user" ) ; // Add this user's approval approval . currentApprovals . push ( { userId , approvedAt : Date . now () } ) ; // Check if we have enough approvals if ( approval . currentApprovals . length >= approval . requiredApprovals ) { // Execute the approved action await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { metadata : { approvers : approval . currentApprovals }, this . setState ( { ... this . state } ) ; return false ; // Still waiting for more approvals import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; requiredApprovals : number ; currentApprovals : Array <{ userId : string ; approvedAt : number }>; rejections : Array <{ userId : string ; rejectedAt : number ; reason : string }>; pendingMultiApprovals : MultiApproval [] ; class MultiApprovalAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { async approveMulti ( workflowId : string , userId : string ) : Promise < boolean > { const approval = this . state . pendingMultiApprovals . find ( ( p ) => p . workflowId === workflowId , if ( ! approval ) throw new Error ( "Approval not found" ) ; // Check if user already approved if ( approval . currentApprovals . some ( ( a ) => a . userId === userId )) { throw new Error ( "Already approved by this user" ) ; // Add this user's approval approval . currentApprovals . push ( { userId , approvedAt : Date . now () } ) ; // Check if we have enough approvals if ( approval . currentApprovals . length >= approval . requiredApprovals ) { // Execute the approved action await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { metadata : { approvers : approval . currentApprovals }, this . setState ( { ... this . state } ) ; return false ; // Still waiting for more approvals
Define clear approval criteria — Only require confirmation for actions with meaningful consequences (payments, emails, data changes)
Provide detailed context — Show users exactly what the action will do, including all arguments
Implement timeouts — Use
schedule() to escalate or auto-reject after reasonable periods
Maintain audit trails — Use
this.sql to record all approval decisions for compliance
Handle connection drops — Store pending approvals in agent state so they survive disconnections
Graceful degradation — Provide fallback behavior if approvals are rejected