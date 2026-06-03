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Human-in-the-loop patterns

Human-in-the-loop (HITL) patterns allow agents to pause execution and wait for human approval, confirmation, or input before proceeding. This is essential for compliance, safety, and oversight in agentic systems.

Why human-in-the-loop?

  • Compliance: Regulatory requirements may mandate human approval for certain actions
  • Safety: High-stakes operations (payments, deletions, external communications) need oversight
  • Quality: Human review catches errors AI might miss
  • Trust: Users feel more confident when they can approve critical actions

Common use cases

Use CaseExample
Financial approvalsExpense reports, payment processing
Content moderationPublishing, email sending
Data operationsBulk deletions, exports
AI tool executionConfirming tool calls before running
Access controlGranting permissions, role changes

Choosing a pattern

Cloudflare provides two main patterns for human-in-the-loop:

PatternBest forKey API
Workflow approvalMulti-step processes, durable approval gateswaitForApproval()
MCP elicitationMCP servers requesting structured user inputelicitInput()

Decision guide:

  • Use Workflow approval when you need durable, multi-step processes with approval gates that can wait hours, days, or weeks
  • Use MCP elicitation when building MCP servers that need to request additional structured input from users during tool execution

Workflow-based approval

For durable, multi-step processes, use Cloudflare Workflows with the waitForApproval() method. The workflow pauses until a human approves or rejects.

Basic pattern

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";
import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows";


export class ExpenseWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow {
  async run(event, step) {
    const expense = event.payload;


    // Step 1: Validate the expense
    const validated = await step.do("validate", async () => {
      if (expense.amount <= 0) {
        throw new Error("Invalid expense amount");
      }
      return { ...expense, validatedAt: Date.now() };
    });


    // Step 2: Report that we are waiting for approval
    await this.reportProgress({
      step: "approval",
      status: "pending",
      message: `Awaiting approval for $${expense.amount}`,
    });


    // Step 3: Wait for human approval (pauses the workflow)
    const approval = await this.waitForApproval(step, {
      timeout: "7 days",
    });


    console.log(`Approved by: ${approval?.approvedBy}`);


    // Step 4: Process the approved expense
    const result = await step.do("process", async () => {
      return { expenseId: crypto.randomUUID(), ...validated };
    });


    await step.reportComplete(result);
    return result;
  }
}

Agent methods for approval

The agent provides methods to approve or reject waiting workflows:

JavaScript
import { Agent, callable } from "agents";


export class ExpenseAgent extends Agent {
  initialState = {
    pendingApprovals: [],
  };


  // Approve a waiting workflow
  @callable()
  async approve(workflowId, approvedBy) {
    await this.approveWorkflow(workflowId, {
      reason: "Expense approved",
      metadata: { approvedBy, approvedAt: Date.now() },
    });


    // Update state to reflect approval
    this.setState({
      ...this.state,
      pendingApprovals: this.state.pendingApprovals.filter(
        (p) => p.workflowId !== workflowId,
      ),
    });
  }


  // Reject a waiting workflow
  @callable()
  async reject(workflowId, reason) {
    await this.rejectWorkflow(workflowId, { reason });


    this.setState({
      ...this.state,
      pendingApprovals: this.state.pendingApprovals.filter(
        (p) => p.workflowId !== workflowId,
      ),
    });
  }


  // Track workflow progress to update pending approvals
  async onWorkflowProgress(workflowName, workflowId, progress) {
    const p = progress;


    if (p.step === "approval" && p.status === "pending") {
      // Add to pending approvals list for UI display
      this.setState({
        ...this.state,
        pendingApprovals: [
          ...this.state.pendingApprovals,
          {
            workflowId,
            amount: 0, // Would come from workflow params
            description: p.message || "",
            requestedBy: "user",
            requestedAt: Date.now(),
          },
        ],
      });
    }
  }
}

Timeout handling

Set timeouts to prevent workflows from waiting indefinitely:

JavaScript
const approval = await this.waitForApproval(step, {
  timeout: "7 days", // Also supports: "1 hour", "30 minutes", etc.
});


if (!approval) {
  // Timeout expired - escalate or auto-reject
  await step.reportError("Approval timeout - escalating to manager");
  throw new Error("Approval timeout");
}

Escalation with scheduling

Use schedule() to set up escalation reminders:

JavaScript
import { Agent, callable } from "agents";


class ExpenseAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async submitForApproval(expense) {
    // Start the approval workflow
    const workflowId = await this.runWorkflow("EXPENSE_WORKFLOW", expense);


    // Schedule reminder after 4 hours
    await this.schedule(Date.now() + 4 * 60 * 60 * 1000, "sendReminder", {
      workflowId,
    });


    // Schedule escalation after 24 hours
    await this.schedule(Date.now() + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000, "escalateApproval", {
      workflowId,
    });


    return workflowId;
  }


  async sendReminder(payload) {
    const workflow = this.getWorkflow(payload.workflowId);
    if (workflow?.status === "waiting") {
      // Send reminder notification
      console.log("Reminder: approval still pending");
    }
  }


  async escalateApproval(payload) {
    const workflow = this.getWorkflow(payload.workflowId);
    if (workflow?.status === "waiting") {
      // Escalate to manager
      console.log("Escalating to manager");
    }
  }
}

Audit trail with SQL

Use this.sql to maintain an immutable audit trail:

JavaScript
import { Agent, callable } from "agents";


class ExpenseAgent extends Agent {
  async onStart() {
    // Create audit table
    this.sql`
      CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS approval_audit (
        id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,
        workflow_id TEXT NOT NULL,
        decision TEXT NOT NULL CHECK(decision IN ('approved', 'rejected')),
        decided_by TEXT NOT NULL,
        decided_at INTEGER NOT NULL,
        reason TEXT
      )
    `;
  }


  @callable()
  async approve(workflowId, userId, reason) {
    // Record the decision in SQL (immutable audit log)
    this.sql`
      INSERT INTO approval_audit (workflow_id, decision, decided_by, decided_at, reason)
      VALUES (${workflowId}, 'approved', ${userId}, ${Date.now()}, ${reason || null})
    `;


    // Process the approval
    await this.approveWorkflow(workflowId, {
      reason: reason || "Approved",
      metadata: { approvedBy: userId },
    });
  }
}

Configuration

JSONC
{
  "name": "expense-approval",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  // Set this to today's date
  "compatibility_date": "2026-06-03",
  "compatibility_flags": ["nodejs_compat"],
  "durable_objects": {
    "bindings": [{ "name": "EXPENSE_AGENT", "class_name": "ExpenseAgent" }],
  },
  "workflows": [
    {
      "name": "expense-workflow",
      "binding": "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW",
      "class_name": "ExpenseWorkflow",
    },
  ],
  "migrations": [{ "tag": "v1", "new_sqlite_classes": ["ExpenseAgent"] }],
}

MCP elicitation

When building MCP servers with McpAgent, you can request additional user input during tool execution using elicitation. The MCP client renders a form based on your JSON Schema and returns the user's response.

Basic pattern

JavaScript
import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp";
import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js";
import { z } from "zod";


export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent {
  server = new McpServer({
    name: "counter-server",
    version: "1.0.0",
  });


  initialState = { counter: 0 };


  async init() {
    this.server.tool(
      "increase-counter",
      "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount",
      { confirm: z.boolean().describe("Do you want to increase the counter?") },
      async ({ confirm }, extra) => {
        if (!confirm) {
          return { content: [{ type: "text", text: "Cancelled." }] };
        }


        // Request additional input from the user
        const userInput = await this.server.server.elicitInput(
          {
            message: "By how much do you want to increase the counter?",
            requestedSchema: {
              type: "object",
              properties: {
                amount: {
                  type: "number",
                  title: "Amount",
                  description: "The amount to increase the counter by",
                },
              },
              required: ["amount"],
            },
          },
          { relatedRequestId: extra.requestId },
        );


        // Check if user accepted or cancelled
        if (userInput.action !== "accept" || !userInput.content) {
          return { content: [{ type: "text", text: "Cancelled." }] };
        }


        // Use the input
        const amount = Number(userInput.content.amount);
        this.setState({
          ...this.state,
          counter: this.state.counter + amount,
        });


        return {
          content: [
            {
              type: "text",
              text: `Counter increased by ${amount}, now at ${this.state.counter}`,
            },
          ],
        };
      },
    );
  }
}

Elicitation vs workflow approval

AspectMCP ElicitationWorkflow Approval
ContextMCP server tool executionMulti-step workflow processes
DurationImmediate (within tool call)Can wait hours/days/weeks
UIJSON Schema-based formCustom UI via agent state
StateMCP session stateDurable workflow state
Use caseInteractive input during toolApproval gates in pipelines

Building approval UIs

Pending approvals list

Use the agent's state to display pending approvals in your UI:

import { useAgent } from "agents/react";


function PendingApprovals() {
  const { state, agent } = useAgent({
    agent: "expense-agent",
    name: "main",
  });


  if (!state?.pendingApprovals?.length) {
    return <p>No pending approvals</p>;
  }


  return (
    <div className="approval-list">
      {state.pendingApprovals.map((item) => (
        <div key={item.workflowId} className="approval-card">
          <h3>${item.amount}</h3>
          <p>{item.description}</p>
          <p>Requested by {item.requestedBy}</p>


          <div className="actions">
            <button
              onClick={() => agent.stub.approve(item.workflowId, "admin")}
            >
              Approve
            </button>
            <button
              onClick={() => agent.stub.reject(item.workflowId, "Declined")}
            >
              Reject
            </button>
          </div>
        </div>
      ))}
    </div>
  );
}

Multi-approver patterns

For sensitive operations requiring multiple approvers:

JavaScript
import { Agent, callable } from "agents";


class MultiApprovalAgent extends Agent {
  @callable()
  async approveMulti(workflowId, userId) {
    const approval = this.state.pendingMultiApprovals.find(
      (p) => p.workflowId === workflowId,
    );
    if (!approval) throw new Error("Approval not found");


    // Check if user already approved
    if (approval.currentApprovals.some((a) => a.userId === userId)) {
      throw new Error("Already approved by this user");
    }


    // Add this user's approval
    approval.currentApprovals.push({ userId, approvedAt: Date.now() });


    // Check if we have enough approvals
    if (approval.currentApprovals.length >= approval.requiredApprovals) {
      // Execute the approved action
      await this.approveWorkflow(workflowId, {
        metadata: { approvers: approval.currentApprovals },
      });
      return true;
    }


    this.setState({ ...this.state });
    return false; // Still waiting for more approvals
  }
}

Best practices

  1. Define clear approval criteria — Only require confirmation for actions with meaningful consequences (payments, emails, data changes)
  2. Provide detailed context — Show users exactly what the action will do, including all arguments
  3. Implement timeouts — Use schedule() to escalate or auto-reject after reasonable periods
  4. Maintain audit trails — Use this.sql to record all approval decisions for compliance
  5. Handle connection drops — Store pending approvals in agent state so they survive disconnections
  6. Graceful degradation — Provide fallback behavior if approvals are rejected

Next steps

Run Workflows Complete waitForApproval() API reference.
MCP servers Build MCP agents with elicitation.
Email notifications Send notifications for pending approvals.
Schedule tasks Implement approval timeouts with schedules.