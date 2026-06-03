Human-in-the-loop patterns

Human-in-the-loop (HITL) patterns allow agents to pause execution and wait for human approval, confirmation, or input before proceeding. This is essential for compliance, safety, and oversight in agentic systems.

Why human-in-the-loop?

Compliance : Regulatory requirements may mandate human approval for certain actions

: Regulatory requirements may mandate human approval for certain actions Safety : High-stakes operations (payments, deletions, external communications) need oversight

: High-stakes operations (payments, deletions, external communications) need oversight Quality : Human review catches errors AI might miss

: Human review catches errors AI might miss Trust: Users feel more confident when they can approve critical actions

Common use cases

Use Case Example Financial approvals Expense reports, payment processing Content moderation Publishing, email sending Data operations Bulk deletions, exports AI tool execution Confirming tool calls before running Access control Granting permissions, role changes

Choosing a pattern

Cloudflare provides two main patterns for human-in-the-loop:

Pattern Best for Key API Workflow approval Multi-step processes, durable approval gates waitForApproval() MCP elicitation MCP servers requesting structured user input elicitInput()

Decision guide:

Use Workflow approval when you need durable, multi-step processes with approval gates that can wait hours, days, or weeks

when you need durable, multi-step processes with approval gates that can wait hours, days, or weeks Use MCP elicitation when building MCP servers that need to request additional structured input from users during tool execution

Workflow-based approval

For durable, multi-step processes, use Cloudflare Workflows with the waitForApproval() method. The workflow pauses until a human approves or rejects.

Basic pattern

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; export class ExpenseWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow { async run ( event , step ) { const expense = event . payload ; // Step 1: Validate the expense const validated = await step . do ( "validate" , async () => { if ( expense . amount <= 0 ) { throw new Error ( "Invalid expense amount" ) ; } return { ... expense , validatedAt : Date . now () }; } ) ; // Step 2: Report that we are waiting for approval await this . reportProgress ( { step : "approval" , status : "pending" , message : `Awaiting approval for $ ${ expense . amount } ` , } ) ; // Step 3: Wait for human approval (pauses the workflow) const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , } ) ; console . log ( `Approved by: ${ approval ?. approvedBy } ` ) ; // Step 4: Process the approved expense const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => { return { expenseId : crypto . randomUUID () , ... validated }; } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; import { AgentWorkflow } from "agents/workflows" ; import type { AgentWorkflowEvent , AgentWorkflowStep } from "agents/workflows" ; type ExpenseParams = { amount : number ; description : string ; requestedBy : string ; }; export class ExpenseWorkflow extends AgentWorkflow < ExpenseAgent , ExpenseParams > { async run ( event : AgentWorkflowEvent < ExpenseParams >, step : AgentWorkflowStep ) { const expense = event . payload ; // Step 1: Validate the expense const validated = await step . do ( "validate" , async () => { if ( expense . amount <= 0 ) { throw new Error ( "Invalid expense amount" ) ; } return { ... expense , validatedAt : Date . now () }; } ) ; // Step 2: Report that we are waiting for approval await this . reportProgress ( { step : "approval" , status : "pending" , message : `Awaiting approval for $ ${ expense . amount } ` , } ) ; // Step 3: Wait for human approval (pauses the workflow) const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , } ) ; console . log ( `Approved by: ${ approval ?. approvedBy } ` ) ; // Step 4: Process the approved expense const result = await step . do ( "process" , async () => { return { expenseId : crypto . randomUUID () , ... validated }; } ) ; await step . reportComplete ( result ) ; return result ; } }

Agent methods for approval

The agent provides methods to approve or reject waiting workflows:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; export class ExpenseAgent extends Agent { initialState = { pendingApprovals : [] , }; // Approve a waiting workflow @ callable () async approve ( workflowId , approvedBy ) { await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : "Expense approved" , metadata : { approvedBy , approvedAt : Date . now () }, } ) ; // Update state to reflect approval this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , ) , } ) ; } // Reject a waiting workflow @ callable () async reject ( workflowId , reason ) { await this . rejectWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason } ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , ) , } ) ; } // Track workflow progress to update pending approvals async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName , workflowId , progress ) { const p = progress ; if ( p . step === "approval" && p . status === "pending" ) { // Add to pending approvals list for UI display this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingApprovals : [ ... this . state . pendingApprovals , { workflowId , amount : 0 , // Would come from workflow params description : p . message || "" , requestedBy : "user" , requestedAt : Date . now () , }, ] , } ) ; } } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; type PendingApproval = { workflowId : string ; amount : number ; description : string ; requestedBy : string ; requestedAt : number ; }; type ExpenseState = { pendingApprovals : PendingApproval [] ; }; export class ExpenseAgent extends Agent < Env , ExpenseState > { initialState : ExpenseState = { pendingApprovals : [] , }; // Approve a waiting workflow @ callable () async approve ( workflowId : string , approvedBy : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : "Expense approved" , metadata : { approvedBy , approvedAt : Date . now () }, } ) ; // Update state to reflect approval this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , ) , } ) ; } // Reject a waiting workflow @ callable () async reject ( workflowId : string , reason : string ) : Promise < void > { await this . rejectWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason } ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingApprovals : this . state . pendingApprovals . filter ( ( p ) => p . workflowId !== workflowId , ) , } ) ; } // Track workflow progress to update pending approvals async onWorkflowProgress ( workflowName : string , workflowId : string , progress : unknown , ) : Promise < void > { const p = progress as { step : string ; status : string ; message ?: string }; if ( p . step === "approval" && p . status === "pending" ) { // Add to pending approvals list for UI display this . setState ( { ... this . state , pendingApprovals : [ ... this . state . pendingApprovals , { workflowId , amount : 0 , // Would come from workflow params description : p . message || "" , requestedBy : "user" , requestedAt : Date . now () , }, ] , } ) ; } } }

Timeout handling

Set timeouts to prevent workflows from waiting indefinitely:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const approval = await this . waitForApproval ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , // Also supports: "1 hour", "30 minutes", etc. } ) ; if ( ! approval ) { // Timeout expired - escalate or auto-reject await step . reportError ( "Approval timeout - escalating to manager" ) ; throw new Error ( "Approval timeout" ) ; } TypeScript const approval = await this . waitForApproval <{ approvedBy : string }> ( step , { timeout : "7 days" , // Also supports: "1 hour", "30 minutes", etc. } ) ; if ( ! approval ) { // Timeout expired - escalate or auto-reject await step . reportError ( "Approval timeout - escalating to manager" ) ; throw new Error ( "Approval timeout" ) ; }

Escalation with scheduling

Use schedule() to set up escalation reminders:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async submitForApproval ( expense ) { // Start the approval workflow const workflowId = await this . runWorkflow ( "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" , expense ) ; // Schedule reminder after 4 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 4 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "sendReminder" , { workflowId , } ) ; // Schedule escalation after 24 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "escalateApproval" , { workflowId , } ) ; return workflowId ; } async sendReminder ( payload ) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { // Send reminder notification console . log ( "Reminder: approval still pending" ) ; } } async escalateApproval ( payload ) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { // Escalate to manager console . log ( "Escalating to manager" ) ; } } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent < Env , ExpenseState > { @ callable () async submitForApproval ( expense : ExpenseParams ) : Promise < string > { // Start the approval workflow const workflowId = await this . runWorkflow ( "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" , expense ) ; // Schedule reminder after 4 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 4 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "sendReminder" , { workflowId , } ) ; // Schedule escalation after 24 hours await this . schedule ( Date . now () + 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 , "escalateApproval" , { workflowId , } ) ; return workflowId ; } async sendReminder ( payload : { workflowId : string }) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { // Send reminder notification console . log ( "Reminder: approval still pending" ) ; } } async escalateApproval ( payload : { workflowId : string }) { const workflow = this . getWorkflow ( payload . workflowId ) ; if ( workflow ?. status === "waiting" ) { // Escalate to manager console . log ( "Escalating to manager" ) ; } } }

Audit trail with SQL

Use this.sql to maintain an immutable audit trail:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Create audit table this . sql ` CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS approval_audit ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, workflow_id TEXT NOT NULL, decision TEXT NOT NULL CHECK(decision IN ('approved', 'rejected')), decided_by TEXT NOT NULL, decided_at INTEGER NOT NULL, reason TEXT ) ` ; } @ callable () async approve ( workflowId , userId , reason ) { // Record the decision in SQL (immutable audit log) this . sql ` INSERT INTO approval_audit (workflow_id, decision, decided_by, decided_at, reason) VALUES ( ${ workflowId } , 'approved', ${ userId } , ${ Date . now () } , ${ reason || null } ) ` ; // Process the approval await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : reason || "Approved" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class ExpenseAgent extends Agent < Env , ExpenseState > { async onStart () { // Create audit table this . sql ` CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS approval_audit ( id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT, workflow_id TEXT NOT NULL, decision TEXT NOT NULL CHECK(decision IN ('approved', 'rejected')), decided_by TEXT NOT NULL, decided_at INTEGER NOT NULL, reason TEXT ) ` ; } @ callable () async approve ( workflowId : string , userId : string , reason ?: string , ) : Promise < void > { // Record the decision in SQL (immutable audit log) this . sql ` INSERT INTO approval_audit (workflow_id, decision, decided_by, decided_at, reason) VALUES ( ${ workflowId } , 'approved', ${ userId } , ${ Date . now () } , ${ reason || null } ) ` ; // Process the approval await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { reason : reason || "Approved" , metadata : { approvedBy : userId }, } ) ; } }

Configuration

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " name " : "expense-approval" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-03" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [{ " name " : "EXPENSE_AGENT" , " class_name " : "ExpenseAgent" }], }, " workflows " : [ { " name " : "expense-workflow" , " binding " : "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "ExpenseWorkflow" , }, ], " migrations " : [{ " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "ExpenseAgent" ] }], } TOML name = "expense-approval" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-03" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "EXPENSE_AGENT" class_name = "ExpenseAgent" [[ workflows ]] name = "expense-workflow" binding = "EXPENSE_WORKFLOW" class_name = "ExpenseWorkflow" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "ExpenseAgent" ]

MCP elicitation

When building MCP servers with McpAgent , you can request additional user input during tool execution using elicitation. The MCP client renders a form based on your JSON Schema and returns the user's response.

Basic pattern

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent { server = new McpServer ( { name : "counter-server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; initialState = { counter : 0 }; async init () { this . server . tool ( "increase-counter" , "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount" , { confirm : z . boolean () . describe ( "Do you want to increase the counter?" ) }, async ({ confirm }, extra ) => { if ( ! confirm ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Request additional input from the user const userInput = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( { message : "By how much do you want to increase the counter?" , requestedSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { amount : { type : "number" , title : "Amount" , description : "The amount to increase the counter by" , }, }, required : [ "amount" ] , }, }, { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, ) ; // Check if user accepted or cancelled if ( userInput . action !== "accept" || ! userInput . content ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Use the input const amount = Number ( userInput . content . amount ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , counter : this . state . counter + amount , } ) ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : `Counter increased by ${ amount } , now at ${ this . state . counter } ` , }, ] , }; }, ) ; } } TypeScript import { McpAgent } from "agents/mcp" ; import { McpServer } from "@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js" ; import { z } from "zod" ; type State = { counter : number }; export class CounterMCP extends McpAgent < Env , State , {}> { server = new McpServer ( { name : "counter-server" , version : "1.0.0" , } ) ; initialState : State = { counter : 0 }; async init () { this . server . tool ( "increase-counter" , "Increase the counter by a user-specified amount" , { confirm : z . boolean () . describe ( "Do you want to increase the counter?" ) }, async ({ confirm }, extra ) => { if ( ! confirm ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Request additional input from the user const userInput = await this . server . server . elicitInput ( { message : "By how much do you want to increase the counter?" , requestedSchema : { type : "object" , properties : { amount : { type : "number" , title : "Amount" , description : "The amount to increase the counter by" , }, }, required : [ "amount" ] , }, }, { relatedRequestId : extra . requestId }, ) ; // Check if user accepted or cancelled if ( userInput . action !== "accept" || ! userInput . content ) { return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : "Cancelled." } ] }; } // Use the input const amount = Number ( userInput . content . amount ) ; this . setState ( { ... this . state , counter : this . state . counter + amount , } ) ; return { content : [ { type : "text" , text : `Counter increased by ${ amount } , now at ${ this . state . counter } ` , }, ] , }; }, ) ; } }

Elicitation vs workflow approval

Aspect MCP Elicitation Workflow Approval Context MCP server tool execution Multi-step workflow processes Duration Immediate (within tool call) Can wait hours/days/weeks UI JSON Schema-based form Custom UI via agent state State MCP session state Durable workflow state Use case Interactive input during tool Approval gates in pipelines

Building approval UIs

Pending approvals list

Use the agent's state to display pending approvals in your UI:

import { useAgent } from "agents/react" ; function PendingApprovals () { const { state , agent } = useAgent ( { agent : "expense-agent" , name : "main" , } ) ; if ( ! state ?. pendingApprovals ?. length ) { return < p >No pending approvals</ p >; } return ( < div className = "approval-list" > { state . pendingApprovals . map (( item ) => ( < div key = { item . workflowId } className = "approval-card" > < h3 >${ item . amount }</ h3 > < p >{ item . description }</ p > < p >Requested by { item . requestedBy }</ p > < div className = "actions" > < button onClick = {() => agent . stub . approve ( item . workflowId , "admin" )} > Approve </ button > < button onClick = {() => agent . stub . reject ( item . workflowId , "Declined" )} > Reject </ button > </ div > </ div > ))} </ div > ) ; }

Multi-approver patterns

For sensitive operations requiring multiple approvers:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; class MultiApprovalAgent extends Agent { @ callable () async approveMulti ( workflowId , userId ) { const approval = this . state . pendingMultiApprovals . find ( ( p ) => p . workflowId === workflowId , ) ; if ( ! approval ) throw new Error ( "Approval not found" ) ; // Check if user already approved if ( approval . currentApprovals . some ( ( a ) => a . userId === userId )) { throw new Error ( "Already approved by this user" ) ; } // Add this user's approval approval . currentApprovals . push ( { userId , approvedAt : Date . now () } ) ; // Check if we have enough approvals if ( approval . currentApprovals . length >= approval . requiredApprovals ) { // Execute the approved action await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { metadata : { approvers : approval . currentApprovals }, } ) ; return true ; } this . setState ( { ... this . state } ) ; return false ; // Still waiting for more approvals } } TypeScript import { Agent , callable } from "agents" ; type MultiApproval = { workflowId : string ; requiredApprovals : number ; currentApprovals : Array <{ userId : string ; approvedAt : number }>; rejections : Array <{ userId : string ; rejectedAt : number ; reason : string }>; }; type State = { pendingMultiApprovals : MultiApproval [] ; }; class MultiApprovalAgent extends Agent < Env , State > { @ callable () async approveMulti ( workflowId : string , userId : string ) : Promise < boolean > { const approval = this . state . pendingMultiApprovals . find ( ( p ) => p . workflowId === workflowId , ) ; if ( ! approval ) throw new Error ( "Approval not found" ) ; // Check if user already approved if ( approval . currentApprovals . some ( ( a ) => a . userId === userId )) { throw new Error ( "Already approved by this user" ) ; } // Add this user's approval approval . currentApprovals . push ( { userId , approvedAt : Date . now () } ) ; // Check if we have enough approvals if ( approval . currentApprovals . length >= approval . requiredApprovals ) { // Execute the approved action await this . approveWorkflow ( workflowId , { metadata : { approvers : approval . currentApprovals }, } ) ; return true ; } this . setState ( { ... this . state } ) ; return false ; // Still waiting for more approvals } }

Best practices

Define clear approval criteria — Only require confirmation for actions with meaningful consequences (payments, emails, data changes) Provide detailed context — Show users exactly what the action will do, including all arguments Implement timeouts — Use schedule() to escalate or auto-reject after reasonable periods Maintain audit trails — Use this.sql to record all approval decisions for compliance Handle connection drops — Store pending approvals in agent state so they survive disconnections Graceful degradation — Provide fallback behavior if approvals are rejected

Next steps

Run Workflows Complete waitForApproval() API reference.

MCP servers Build MCP agents with elicitation.

Email notifications Send notifications for pending approvals.