Firewall rules are becoming WAF custom rules

Cloudflare started converting existing firewall rules into WAF custom rules. With custom rules you get the same level of protection and a few additional features. Custom rules are available in the Cloudflare dashboard under Security > WAF > Custom rules.

Cloudflare started this conversion as a phased rollout on February 28, 2023. Your zones will soon have WAF custom rules instead of firewall rules.

Cloudflare Firewall Rules are now deprecated. For most users, their firewall rules will now be displayed as WAF custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard. In the future, you will no longer be able to manage firewall rules via Firewall Rules API or through firewall rules’ Terraform resources. All remaining active firewall rules will be disabled. Note for early adopters If you were among the users who got early access to Custom Rules before December 2022, you might still have both firewall rules and WAF custom rules running in parallel. Reach out to your account team which will help you migrate your firewall rules to custom rules.

​​ Main differences

The main differences between firewall rules and WAF custom rules are the following:

​​ Improved response for Block action

In WAF custom rules you can customize the response of the Block action.

The default block response is a Cloudflare standard HTML page. If you need to send a custom response for Block actions, configure the custom rule to return a fixed response with a custom response code (403, by default) and a custom body (HTML, JSON, XML, or plain text). Custom block response configurations will not be returned by the Firewall Rules API. You must use the Rulesets API to manage this new feature.

​​ New Skip action replacing both Allow and Bypass actions

Firewall Rules support the Allow and Bypass actions, often used together. These actions are commonly used for handling known legitimate requests — for example, requests coming from trusted IP addresses.

When a request triggers Allow, all remaining firewall rules are not evaluated, effectively allowing the request to continue to the next security product. The Bypass action is designed to specify which security products (such as WAF managed rules, rate limiting rules, and User Agent Blocking) should not run on the request triggering the action.

With Firewall Rules, if you wanted to stop running all security products for a given request, you would create two rules:

One rule with Bypass action (selecting all security products).

One rule with Allow action (to stop executing other firewall rules).

The requirement of having two rules to address this common scenario no longer applies to WAF custom rules. You should now use the Skip action, which combines the Allow and Bypass actions. The Skip action fully replaces the Allow and Bypass actions, which are not supported in WAF custom rules.

With the Skip action you can do the following:

Stop running all the remaining custom rules (equivalent to the Allow action)

Avoid running other security products (equivalent to the Bypass action)

A combination of the above.

You can also select whether you want to log events matching the custom rule with the Skip action or not. This is especially useful when creating a positive security model to avoid logging large amounts of legitimate traffic. The Firewall Rules API does not support the Skip action. When you create a custom rule with Skip action, it is translated to Allow and Bypass in the Firewall Rules API. You must use the Rulesets API to fully use the new Skip action functionality.

​​ Custom rules are evaluated in order

Firewall rules actions have a specific order of precedence when using priority ordering. In contrast, custom rules actions do not have such an order. Custom rules are always evaluated in order, and some actions like Block will stop the evaluation of other rules.

For example, if you were using priority ordering and had the following firewall rules with the same priority both matching an incoming request:

Firewall rule #1 — Priority: 2 / Action: Block

Firewall rule #2 — Priority: 2 / Action: Allow

The request would be allowed, since the Allow action in Firewall Rules takes precedence over the Block action.

In contrast, if you create two custom rules where both rules match an incoming request:

Custom rule #1 — Action: Block

Custom rule #2 — Action: Skip (configured to skip all remaining custom rules)

The request would be blocked, since custom rules are evaluated in order and the Block action will stop the evaluation of other rules.

​​ Logs and events

Events logged by custom rules are shown in Security Events, available at Security > Events, with Custom Rules as their source.

You may still find events generated by Firewall Rules in the Security Events page when you select a time frame including the days when the transition to custom rules occurred. Similarly, you may still find events with both Skip and Allow actions in the same view during the transition period.

​​ New API and Terraform resources

The preferred API for managing WAF custom rules is the Rulesets API. The Rulesets API is used on all recent Cloudflare security products to provide a uniform user experience when interacting with our API. For more information on migrating to the Rulesets API, refer to Relevant changes for API users.

The Firewall Rules API and Filters API will still work for now. There will be a single list of rules for both firewall rules and WAF custom rules, and this list contains WAF custom rules. Thanks to an internal conversion process, the Firewall Rules API and Filters API will return firewall rules/filters converted from these WAF custom rules.

If you are using Terraform, the preferred way of configuring WAF custom rules is using cloudflare_ruleset External link icon Open external link resources configured with the http_request_firewall_custom phase. For more information on updating your Terraform configuration, refer to Relevant changes for Terraform users.

​​ Relevant changes for dashboard users

If you are currently using firewall rules, your rules will be displayed as WAF custom rules in the Cloudflare dashboard, available at Security > WAF > Custom rules.

Most customers will have access to the Custom rules tab instead of the Firewall rules tab in the Cloudflare dashboard, which will display the rules that Cloudflare automatically converted from existing firewall rules.

If you are a customer with access to both products, you will see both tabs in the Cloudflare dashboard, and you can edit rules in any tab (you will be editing the same set of rules). It is recommended that you start configuring custom rules instead of firewall rules. Even though there is an internal conversion process (for now) between firewall rules and custom rules, in the future only the WAF custom rules interface will be available in the dashboard. There is a single list of rules for both firewall rules and WAF custom rules.

​​ Relevant changes for API users

If you are currently using the Firewall Rules API and Filters API, you can keep using these APIs for now. Cloudflare will internally convert your API calls into the corresponding Rulesets API calls. However, going forward you will only be able to manage WAF custom rules via API using the Rulesets API.

The Firewall Rules API and the associated Cloudflare Filters API are now deprecated. You should start planning the migration of any automation based on the Firewall Rules API or Cloudflare Filters API to the Rulesets API.

For the time being, all three APIs will be available (Firewall Rules API, Filters API, and Rulesets API). There will be a single list of rules for both firewall rules and WAF custom rules. Some new features of WAF custom rules, like custom responses for blocked requests and the Skip action, are not supported in the Firewall Rules API. To take advantage of the new features, Cloudflare recommends that you use the custom rules page in the Cloudflare dashboard or the Rulesets API.

Refer to the WAF documentation for examples of managing WAF custom rules using the Rulesets API.

​​ Relevant changes for Terraform users

If you are currently using the cloudflare_firewall_rule External link icon Open external link and cloudflare_filter External link icon Open external link Terraform resources from the Cloudflare provider to manage your Firewall Rules configuration, you can keep using these resources for now. However, going forward you will only be able to manage WAF custom rules via Terraform using the cloudflare_ruleset External link icon Open external link Terraform resource.

The following Terraform resources are now deprecated:

You should start planning the manual migration of any Terraform configuration based on these resources to cloudflare_ruleset External link icon Open external link resources to prevent any issues.

For the time being, all three Terraform resources will be available ( cloudflare_firewall_rule , cloudflare_filter , and cloudflare_ruleset ). There will be a single list of rules for both firewall rules and WAF custom rules. Some features of WAF custom rules are not supported in the deprecated Terraform resources. To take advantage of the new features, Cloudflare recommends that you use the cloudflare_ruleset resource.