Firewall Rules API

Use the Firewall Rules API to programmatically manage your rules.

When working with the Firewall Rules API, refer to these topics for additional context:

To get started with the API, review the Firewall Rules API JSON object and Endpoints .

For more information on the Rules language used to write rule expressions, refer to Rules language in the Ruleset Engine documentation.

​​ Differences from other Cloudflare APIs

The Firewall Rules API behaves differently from most Cloudflare APIs in two ways: