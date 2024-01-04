Account-level WAF configuration

Note This feature requires an Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

The account-level Web Application Firewall (WAF) configuration allows you to define a configuration once and apply it to multiple Enterprise zones in your account.

Configure and deploy custom rulesets, rate limiting rulesets, and managed rulesets to multiple Enterprise zones, affecting all incoming traffic or only a subset (for example, all traffic to /admin/* URI paths in both example.com and example.net ).

At the account level, WAF rules are grouped into rulesets. You can perform the following operations: