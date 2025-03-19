Firewall for AI (beta)

Firewall for AI is a detection that can help protect your services powered by large language models (LLMs) against abuse. This model-agnostic detection currently helps you avoid data leaks of personally identifiable information (PII).

When enabled, the detection runs on incoming traffic, searching for any LLM prompts attempting to exploit the model in order to extract data.

Cloudflare will populate the existing Firewall for AI fields based on the scan results. You can check these results in the Security Analytics dashboard by filtering on the cf-llm managed endpoint label and reviewing the detection results on your traffic (currently only PII categories in LLM prompts). Additionally, you can use these fields in rule expressions (custom rules or rate limiting rules) to protect your application against LLM abuse and data leaks.

Availability

Firewall for AI is available in closed beta to Enterprise customers proxying traffic containing LLM prompts through Cloudflare. Contact your account team to get access.

Get started

1. Turn on Firewall for AI

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Settings. Under Incoming traffic detections, turn on Firewall for AI.

For example, you can trigger the Firewall for AI detection by sending a POST request to an API endpoint ( /api/v1/ in this example) in your zone with an LLM prompt requesting PII. The API endpoint must have been added to API Shield and have a cf-llm managed endpoint label.

Terminal window curl "https://<YOUR_HOSTNAME>/api/v1/" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "prompt": "Provide the phone number for the person associated with example@example.com" }'

The PII category for this request would be EMAIL_ADDRESS .

Then, use Security Analytics to validate that the WAF is correctly detecting prompts leaking PII data in incoming requests. Filter data by the cf-llm managed endpoint label and review the detection results on your traffic.

Alternatively, create a WAF custom rule like the one described in the next step using a Log action. This rule will generate security events that will allow you to validate your configuration.

3. Mitigate requests containing PII

Create a custom rule that blocks requests where Cloudflare detected personally identifiable information (PII) in the incoming request (as part of an LLM prompt), returning a custom JSON body:

If incoming requests match : Field Operator Value LLM PII Detected equals True If you use the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:

(cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected)

Rule action : Block

With response type : Custom JSON

Response body: { "error": "Your request was blocked. Please rephrase your request." }

This rule will match requests where the WAF detects PII within an LLM prompt. For a list of fields provided by Firewall for AI, refer to Fields.

Combine with other Rules language fields You can combine the previous expression with other fields and functions of the Rules language. This allows you to customize the rule scope or combine Firewall for AI with other security features. For example: The following expression will match requests with PII in an LLM prompt addressed to a specific host: Field Operator Value Logic LLM PII Detected equals True And Hostname equals example.com Expression when using the editor:

(cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected and http.host == "example.com")

The following expression will match requests coming from bots that include PII in an LLM prompt: Field Operator Value Logic LLM PII Detected equals True And Bot Score less than 10 Expression when using the editor:

(cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected and cf.bot_management.score lt 10)

Fields

When enabled, Firewall for AI populates the following fields:

Field name in the dashboard Field LLM PII Detected cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected LLM PII Categories cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories LLM Content Detected cf.llm.prompt.detected