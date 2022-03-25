Available skip options
The available skip options in custom rules are the following:
Skip the remaining custom rules (current ruleset)
- Dashboard option: All remaining custom rules.
- API action parameter:
ruleset.
- Skips the remaining rules in the current ruleset.
Skip phases
Dashboard options: All rate limiting rules and All managed rules.
API action parameter:
phases.
Skips the execution of one or more phases. Based on the phases you can skip, this option effectively allows you to skip rate limiting rules and/or WAF Managed Rulesets . When skipping a phase, both the account and zone-level entry point rulesets of the phase will be skipped.
The phases you can skip are the following:
http_request_firewall_managed
http_ratelimit
Refer to Phases for more information.
Skip products
API action parameter:
products.
Skips specific security products that are not based on the Ruleset Engine. The products you can skip are the following:
Product name in the dashboard API value Zone Lockdown
zoneLockdown
User Agent Blocking
uaBlock
Browser Integrity Check
bic
Hotlink Protection
hot
Security Level
securityLevel
Rate Limiting (previous version)
rateLimit
WAF managed rules (previous version)
waf
The API values are case sensitive.