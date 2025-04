2025-04-22

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...a5be3327 100738 GitLab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2023-7028 Log Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...6c9531fa 100740 Splunk Enterprise - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-20229 Log Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...f40bbc2b 100741 Oracle PeopleSoft - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-22047 Log Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...5462167c 100742 CrushFTP - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31161 Log Disabled This is a New Detection

Cloudflare Managed Ruleset ...caa7b208 100743 Ivanti - Buffer Error - CVE:CVE-2025-22457 Log Disabled This is a New Detection