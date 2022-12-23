Configure payload logging for a managed ruleset via API
You can use the Rulesets API to configure payload logging for a managed ruleset.
Configure and enable payload logging
To configure:
Use the Update rule in ruleset API method to update the rule that executes the managed ruleset.
In the configuration of the rule that executes the managed ruleset, include a
matched_dataobject in
action_parametersto configure payload logging.
The
matched_dataobject has the following structure:"action_parameters": {// ..."matched_data": {"public_key": "<PUBLIC_KEY_VALUE>"}}
Replace
<PUBLIC_KEY_VALUE>with the public key you want to use for payload logging.
You can generate a public key in the command line or in the Cloudflare dashboard.
Example
The following example updates rule
<RULE_ID_1> that executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset for zone
<ZONE_ID>, configuring payload logging with the provided public key.
Request
curl -X PATCH \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zone/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID_1>" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-d '{ "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<CLOUDFLARE_MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "matched_data": { "public_key": "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY>" } }, "expression": "true", "description": "Executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset"
}'
The response includes the complete ruleset after updating the rule.
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<ZONE_LEVEL_RULESET_ID>", "name": "Zone-level Ruleset 1", "description": "", "kind": "zone", "version": "3", "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<CLOUDFLARE_MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "version": "latest", "matched_data": { "public_key": "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY>" } }, "expression": "true", "description": "Executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset", "last_updated": "2021-06-28T18:08:14.003361Z", "ref": "<RULE_REF_1>", "enabled": true }, // ... ], "last_updated": "2021-06-28T18:08:14.003361Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
For more information on deploying managed rulesets via API, refer to Deploy a managed ruleset in the Ruleset Engine documentation.
Disable payload logging
To disable payload logging for a managed ruleset:
Use the Update rule in ruleset API method to update the rule that executes the managed ruleset.
Modify the rule definition so that there is no
matched_dataobject in
action_parameters.
The following example rule executes a managed ruleset with payload logging disabled:
{ "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" }, "expression": "true", "description": ""
}