Cloudflare Filters API

Cloudflare Filters is an API-only component of firewall rules for designing complex criteria that rely on boolean operators and other logic to examine incoming HTTP traffic and look for a match.

For example, a filter matching:

An HTTP user agent, and

The HTTP path, and

The source IP address

May be associated with a firewall rule declaring that the request should be blocked.

Use IP Lists within a filter to refer collectively to a group of IP addresses. Refer to the Rules List API for more information.

Before getting started with the Cloudflare Filters API, familiarize yourself with rule expressions . For a complete reference, refer to Rules language .

​​ Differences from other Cloudflare APIs

The Firewall Rules API behaves differently from most Cloudflare APIs in two ways:

API calls accept and return multiple items, and allow applying data changes to multiple items.

Although API calls return the standard response External link icon Open external link , the error object follows the JSON API standard External link icon Open external link , such that in an error condition, it is clear which item produced the error and why.

To get started, review What is a filter? , followed by the Cloudflare Filters JSON object and Endpoints .