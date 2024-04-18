Configure the OWASP ruleset in the dashboard

You can configure the following settings of the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset in the dashboard:

Set the paranoia level . The available levels are PL1 (default), PL2, PL3, and PL4.

Set the action to perform. The action is executed when the calculated request threat score is greater than the score threshold. The available actions are: Block (default), Managed Challenge, JS Challenge, Log, and Interactive Challenge.

Customize the filter expression. With a custom expression, the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset applies only to a subset of the incoming requests.

For details on configuring a managed ruleset in the dashboard, refer to Configure a managed ruleset.