Configure payload logging for a managed ruleset in the dashboard

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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.Go to Security rules ↗
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(Optional) Filter by Managed rules.
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Search for the managed ruleset you want to configure. Look for a rule with an Execute action.
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Select the rule name (containing the name of the managed ruleset).
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At the bottom of the page, select Configure payload logging.
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After reading and understanding the implications of enabling payload logging, select one of the available options:
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Generate key pair using your web browser: Generates a key pair (a private and a public key) in your browser and configures payload logging with the generated public key.
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Use my own public key: Enter a public key generated by the
matched-data-clicommand-line tool.
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Select Next.
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If you generated a key pair in the browser, copy the displayed private key and store it safely. You will use this private key later to view the decrypted payload content.
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Select Done, and then select Save.
Configure payload logging in the dashboard
Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup
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