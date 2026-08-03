Configure payload logging for a managed ruleset in the dashboard

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page. Go to Security rules ↗

(Optional) Filter by Managed rules.

Search for the managed ruleset you want to configure. Look for a rule with an Execute action.

Select the rule name (containing the name of the managed ruleset).

At the bottom of the page, select Configure payload logging.

After reading and understanding the implications of enabling payload logging, select one of the available options: Generate key pair using your web browser : Generates a key pair (a private and a public key) in your browser and configures payload logging with the generated public key.

Use my own public key: Enter a public key generated by the matched-data-cli command-line tool.

Select Next.

If you generated a key pair in the browser, copy the displayed private key and store it safely. You will use this private key later to view the decrypted payload content.