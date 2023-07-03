Stop R-U-Dead-Yet? (R.U.D.Y.) attacks
R-U-Dead-Yet (R.U.D.Y.) attacks accomplish denial of service (DoS) by submitting long form fields. Use custom rules to stop these attacks by blocking requests that do not have a legitimate session cookie.
This example combines three expressions to target HTTP
POST requests that do not contain a legitimate authenticated session cookie:
The first expression uses the
http.request.uri.pathfield to target the paths to secure from R.U.D.Y.:http.request.uri.path matches "(comment|conversation|event|poll)/create"
The second uses a regular expression to match the format of a legitimate
auth_sessioncookie. The
notoperator targets requests where that cookie is not formatted correctly:not http.cookie matches "auth_session=[0-9a-zA-Z]{32}-[0-9]{10}-[0-9a-z]{6}"
The third expression targets HTTP
POSTrequests:http.request.method eq "POST"
The three expressions are combined into a compound expression using the
and operator. When an HTTP
POST request to any of the specified URIs does not contain a properly formatted
auth_session cookie, Cloudflare blocks the request:
|Expression
|Action
(http.request.method eq "POST" and http.request.uri.path matches "(comment|conversation|event|poll)/create" and not http.cookie matches "auth_session=[0-9a-zA-Z]{32}-[0-9]{10}-[0-9a-z]{6}")
|Block