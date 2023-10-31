|Cloudflare Specials
|100016_BETA
|Improved sensitive directories access
|2018-12-11
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035U_BETA
|Improved Baidu bot detection
|2018-12-06
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100026_BETA
|Improved PHP injection detection
|2018-12-06
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100118
|Improved SQLi detection
|2018-11-19
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100116
|For
CVE-2018-9206, vulnerable jQuery File Uploader
|2018-11-19
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100117
|For
CVE-2018-9206, vulnerable jQuery File Uploader
|2018-11-19
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008_BETA
|Improved SQLi detection
|2018-11-12
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100114
|XSS probing detection
|2018-11-12
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100097
|libinjection based SQLi detection rule
|2018-10-29
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100097F
|libinjection based SQLi detection rule
|2018-10-29
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100070
|Block requests with invalid x-forwarded-for headers
|2018-10-22
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100107
|Improved XSS Probing detection
|2018-10-22
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100111
|Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests
|2018-10-22
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100109
|Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests
|2018-10-22
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100109B
|Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests
|2018-10-22
|Log
|Log
|Cloudflare Specials
|100110
|Detect large numbers of GET parameters in requests
|2018-10-22
|Disable
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100112
|Block requests with duplicated headers
|2018-10-15
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0020
|WP allowlist
|2018-10-08
|Allow
|Allow
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0004
|WP allowlist
|2018-10-08
|Allow
|Allow
|Cloudflare Specials
|100088B_BETA
|Improved XXE detection
|2018-10-08
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030
|Improved XSS Probing detection
|2018-10-08
|Challenge
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021B
|Improved XSS Probing detection
|2018-10-08
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030_BETA
|Improved XSS Probing detection
|2018-10-08
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008CW_BETA
|Improved SQLi sleep probing
|2018-10-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100106
|Improved SQLi detection
|2018-10-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009J_BETA
|Improved SQLi detection
|2018-10-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009CB
|Improved SQLi detection
|2018-09-24
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100102
|Rules to stop file read and deletion vulnerabilities in Ghostscript
|2018-09-24
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100103
|Rules to stop file read and deletion vulnerabilities in Ghostscript
|2018-09-24
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|950907
|Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI
|2018-09-24
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare OWASP
|950008
|Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI
|2018-09-24
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare OWASP
|950010
|Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI
|2018-09-24
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare OWASP
|950011
|Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI
|2018-09-24
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare OWASP
|960008
|Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI
|2018-09-24
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare OWASP
|960015
|Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI
|2018-09-24
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare OWASP
|960009
|Additional OWASP rules can be disabled in UI
|2018-09-24
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009C_BETA
|Improved SQLi detection
|2018-09-17
|Log
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Specials
|100101
|Vulnerability in Ghostscript
|Emergency, 2018-09-12
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CE
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-09-10
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100088B
|Improved XXE Detection
|2018-09-10
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100091B
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-09-10
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100038
|Blocks requests to
/server_status, which gives away information on how
a server works.
|2018-09-06
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Plone
|PLONE0002
|Update rule regex
|2018-08-28
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CE_BETA
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-08-28
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030SVG_BETA
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-08-28
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100090
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-08-28
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100091
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-08-28
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100092
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-08-28
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100093
|Improved XSS Detection
|2018-08-28
|Log
|Log
|Cloudflare Specials
|100063
|Reduction in false positives
|2018-08-13
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035C
|Improved detection of fake google bots
|Emergency, 2018-08-13
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100095
|Rules to block cache poisoning attacks
|Emergency, 2018-08-13
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100095B
|Rules to block cache poisoning attacks
|Emergency, 2018-08-13
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0003
|Disable login
|2018-08-13
|Allow
|Allow
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0025B
|Reduce the false positives WP0025B caused in the Gutenberg WordPress
editor.
|2018-08-08
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0025D
|Reduce the false positives WP0025B caused in the Gutenberg WordPress
editor.
|2018-08-08
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0006
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0007
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0008
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0009
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0010
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0011
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0012
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0013
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0014
|Attempt to address SA-CORE-2018-005 by matching certain headers.
|Emergency, 2018-08-03
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100089
|Improved SQLi detection
|2018-07-30
|Log
|Block