Allow traffic from search engine bots and other verified bots

This example challenges requests from a list of countries, but allows traffic from search engine bots — such as Googlebot and Bingbot — and from other verified bots.

The rule expression uses the cf.client.bot field to determine if the request originated from a known good bot or crawler.

Expression Action (ip.geoip.country in {"US" "MX"} and not cf.client.bot) Managed Challenge