Common API calls

Required API token permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage the leaked credentials detection and custom detection locations must have one of the following permissions:
- Zone WAF Edit
- Account WAF Edit
The following API examples cover basic operations such as enabling and disabling the leaked credentials detection.
Turn on leaked credentials detection
To turn on leaked credentials detection, use a
POST request similar to the following:
Turn off leaked credentials detection
To turn off leaked credentials detection, use a
POST request similar to the following:
Get status of leaked credentials detection
To obtain the current status of the leaked credentials detection, use a
GET request similar to the following:
Custom detection location operations
The following API examples cover operations on custom detection locations for leaked credentials detection.
Get existing custom detection locations
To get a list of existing custom detection locations, use a
GET request similar to the following:
Add a custom detection location
Use a
POST request similar to the following:
Delete a custom detection location
Use a
DELETE request similar to the following: