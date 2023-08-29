Use lists in expressions
Expression Builder
To use a list in the Expression Builder:
Select is in list or is not in list from the Operator drop-down list.
Select a list from the Value drop-down list. Depending on your plan, you may be able to select a Managed IP List.
To commit your changes and enable the rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to enable the rule, select Save as Draft.
Expression Editor
To use a list in the Expression Editor, specify the
in operator and use
$<list_name> to specify the name of the list.
Examples:
Expression matching requests from IP addresses that are in an IP List named
office_network:ip.src in $office_network
Expression matching requests with a source IP address different from IP addresses in the
office_networkIP List:not ip.src in $office_network
Expression matching requests from IP addresses in the Cloudflare Open Proxies Managed IP List:ip.src in $cf.open_proxies