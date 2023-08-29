Use lists in expressions

​​ Expression Builder

To use a list in the Expression Builder:

Select is in list or is not in list from the Operator drop-down list. Select a list from the Value drop-down list. Depending on your plan, you may be able to select a Managed IP List. To commit your changes and enable the rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to enable the rule, select Save as Draft.

​​ Expression Editor

To use a list in the Expression Editor, specify the in operator and use $<list_name> to specify the name of the list.

Examples: