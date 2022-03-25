Configure a custom rule with the Skip action

Use the Skip action in a custom rule to skip one or more security features. A rule configured with the Skip action is also known as a skip rule.

For more information on the available options, refer to Available skip options .

​​ Using the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Go to Security > WAF > Custom rules. Create a custom rule by clicking Create Firewall rule, or edit an existing custom rule. Define the rule name and the rule expression. Under Choose action, select Skip from the dropdown. Configure the desired skip options . Save your changes.

​​ Using the API

Use the Rulesets API to configure custom rules via API.

Refer to API examples for example API requests.