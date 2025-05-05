2025-05-05

|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100724
|GFI KerioControl - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-52875
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100748
|XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100750
|SonicWall SMA - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2021-20040, CVE:CVE-2021-20041, CVE:CVE-2021-20042
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100751
|Langflow - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-3248
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|
|100752
|MinIO - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31489
|Log
|Block
|This is a New Detection