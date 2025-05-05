2025-05-05

 Skip to content
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100724GFI KerioControl - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-52875LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100748XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100750SonicWall SMA - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2021-20040, CVE:CVE-2021-20041, CVE:CVE-2021-20042LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100751Langflow - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-3248LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100752MinIO - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31489LogBlockThis is a New Detection