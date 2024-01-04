Mitigation examples

When incoming requests match:
(any(cf.bot_management.detection_ids[*] eq 201326593 and cf.waf.credential_check.username_and_password_leaked))
With the same characteristics: IP
When rate exceeds:
- Requests:
5
- Period: 1 minute
Create a rate limiting rule using account takeover (ATO) detection and leaked credentials fields to limit volumetric attacks from particular IP addresses, JA4 Fingerprints, or countries.
The following example rule applies rate limiting to requests with a specific ATO detection ID (corresponding to
Observes all login traffic to the zone) that contain a previously leaked username and password:
When incoming requests match:
(any(cf.bot_management.detection_ids[*] eq 201326593 and cf.waf.credential_check.username_and_password_leaked))
With the same characteristics: IP
When rate exceeds:
5
Create a custom rule that challenges requests containing a previously leaked set of credentials (username and password).
Expression: If you use the Expression Builder, configure the following expression:
|Field
|Operator
|Value
|User and Password Leaked
|equals
|True
If you use the Expression Editor, enter the following expression:
Action: Managed Challenge