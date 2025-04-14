2025-04-14
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Ruleset
|100739A
|Next.js - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-29927 - 2
|Log
|Disabled
|This is a New Detection
