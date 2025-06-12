Rate limiting (previous version) upgrade

Cloudflare is upgrading all rate limiting rules created in the previous version to the new version of rate limiting rules.

The Cloudflare dashboard will now show all your rate limiting rules in a single list.

Deprecation notice The Rate Limiting API and the cloudflare_rate_limit ↗ Terraform resource for the previous version of rate limiting rules are now deprecated. This API and Terraform resource will only be available until 2025-06-15. After this date you will need to use the Rulesets API and the cloudflare_ruleset ↗ Terraform resource to configure rate limiting rules.

Main differences

Billing model: The previous version of Rate Limiting was billed based on usage and it was available as an add-on on all plans, while the new version is included in Cloudflare plans. For Enterprise plans, Rate Limiting is priced based on total contracted HTTP traffic. The new rate limiting rules offer all the capabilities available on the previous version of rate limiting along with several additional features.

Advanced scope expressions: The previous version of Rate Limiting allowed you to scope the rules based on a single path and method of the request. In the new version, you can write rules similar to WAF custom rules, combining multiple parameters of the HTTP request.

Separate counting and mitigation expressions: In the new version of Rate Limiting, counting and mitigation expressions are separate (for Business and Enterprise customers). The counting expression defines which requests are used to compute the rate. The mitigation expression defines which requests are mitigated once the threshold has been reached. Using these separate expressions, you can track the rate of requests on a specific path such as /login and, when an IP exceeds the threshold, block every request from the same IP addressed at your domain.

Additional counting dimensions (Advanced Rate Limiting only): Like in the previous version of Rate Limiting, customers with the new Rate Limiting get IP-based rate limiting, where Cloudflare counts requests based on the source IP address of incoming requests. In addition to IP-based rate limiting, customers with the new Rate Limiting who subscribe to Advanced Rate Limiting can group requests based on other characteristics, such as the value of API keys, cookies, session headers, ASN, query parameters, or a specific JSON body field. Refer to Rate limiting best practices for examples.

Number of rules per plan: Besides the exact features per Cloudflare plan, the number of rules per plan is different in the new version of Rate Limiting (for information on the new version limits, refer to Rate limiting rules): Product Free Pro Business Enterprise with RL add-on,

or equivalent plan Rate Limiting (previous version) 1 10 15 100 Rate Limiting (new version) 1 2 5 100 Enterprise customers must have application security on their contract to get access to rate limiting rules. Refer to Important remarks about the upgrade for details on how Cloudflare will adjust your rules quota, if needed, after the upgrade.

For more details on the differences between old and new rate limiting rules, refer to our blog post ↗.

Important remarks about the upgrade

After the upgrade, you will not be able to create or edit rate limiting rules while you are above the new rules quota for your Cloudflare plan. The number of rate limiting rules included in your Cloudflare plan can be lower than before. If you are over the new limit, you will need to either upgrade to a plan that gives you more rules, or delete existing rules until the number of rules is less or equal to the new maximum number of rules for your plan.

Custom timeouts will be rounded to the nearest supported timeout. Both custom counting periods and custom mitigation timeouts will be rounded up or down to the nearest counting period and mitigation timeout supported in the new version (refer to Availability for details on the available values per plan).

For example, if you had a rate limiting rule with a mitigation timeout of 55 seconds, this timeout will be rounded up to one minute (nearest value).

Enterprise customers will be able to set a custom mitigation timeout for a rule after the upgrade, but this configuration is only available via API.

Customers on a Business plan (or higher) will have access to the IP with NAT support characteristic. This characteristic is used to handle situations such as requests under NAT sharing the same IP address.

Relevant changes in the dashboard

If you had access to the previous version of Cloudflare Rate Limiting, you will now find all rate limiting rules in the same list in Security > WAF > Rate limiting rules.

If you are using the new application security dashboard (currently in beta), all the rate limiting rules for your zone will be available at Security > Security rules.

Rate limiting rules created in the previous version will be tagged with Previous version in the Cloudflare dashboard.

If you edit a rule with this tag in the dashboard, you will no longer be able to edit the rule using the API and Terraform resource for the previous version of rate limiting rules. In this case, you will need to start using the Rulesets API or the cloudflare_ruleset ↗ Terraform resource for this purpose. Refer to Relevant changes for API users and Relevant changes for Terraform users for more information.

Relevant changes for API users

The previous Rate Limiting API is deprecated. You will not be able to invoke any operations of this API after 2025-06-15. You must update any automation based on the previous Rate Limiting API to the Rulesets API before this date to prevent any issues.

The new rate limiting rules are based on the Ruleset Engine. To configure these rate limiting rules via the API you must use the Rulesets API. Since rate limiting rules created in the previous version were upgraded to the new version, this API will also return these rules created in the new version.

The Rulesets API is the only API that allows you to create, edit, and delete any rate limiting rule, regardless of the implementation version where you created the rule. The previous Rate Limiting API will only work with rate limiting rules created in the previous version that you have not edited in the dashboard or modified through the new API/Terraform resource since they were upgraded to the new version.

Until the API sunset date, you can use the previous Rate Limiting API to create, edit, and delete rate limiting rules created in the previous version (which Cloudflare upgraded to the new version). However, if you use the Rulesets API to edit a rule created in the previous version, or if you change such a rule in the Cloudflare dashboard – including changing the rule order – you will no longer be able to manage this rule (upgraded from the previous version and then updated using the Rulesets API) using the old API operations. In this case, you will need to completely switch to the Rulesets API for managing this specific rule.

Relevant changes for Terraform users

The cloudflare_rate_limit Terraform resource is deprecated. You will not be able to perform configuration updates via Terraform using this resource after 2025-06-15. You must manually update your rate limiting configuration in Terraform from cloudflare_rate_limit ↗ resources to cloudflare_ruleset ↗ resources before the sunset date to prevent any issues.

The new rate limiting rules are based on the Ruleset Engine. To configure these rate limiting rules with Terraform you must use the cloudflare_ruleset Terraform resource.

The cloudflare_ruleset ↗ Terraform resource is the only resource that allows you to create, edit, and delete any rate limiting rule, regardless of the implementation version where you created the rule. The cloudflare_rate_limit Terraform resource will only work with rate limiting rules created in the previous version that you have not edited in the dashboard or modified through the new API/Terraform resource since they were upgraded to the new version.

Until the sunset date for the cloudflare_rate_limit Terraform resource, you can use this resource to create, edit, and delete rate limiting rules created in the previous version (which Cloudflare upgraded to the new version). However, if you start using the cloudflare_ruleset Terraform resource to manage a rule created in the previous version, or if you edit such a rule in the Cloudflare dashboard – including changing the rule order – you will no longer be able to manage this rule (upgraded from the previous version and then updated using the new resource) using the old Terraform resource. In this case, you will need to completely switch to the cloudflare_ruleset Terraform resource for managing this specific rule.

Refer to the Terraform documentation for examples of configuring the new rate limiting rules using Terraform.

Replace your configuration with cf-terraforming

You can use the cf-terraforming ↗ tool to generate your new Terraform configuration for rate limiting rules created in the previous version. Then, you can import the new resources to Terraform state.

The recommended steps for replacing your old rate limiting configuration in Terraform with a new ruleset configuration are the following.

Run the following command to generate all ruleset configurations for a zone: Terminal window cf-terraforming generate --zone <ZONE_ID> --resource-type "cloudflare_ruleset" resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31" { kind = "zone" name = "default" phase = "http_ratelimit" zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" rules { # (...) } # (...) } # (...) The previous command may return additional ruleset configurations for other Cloudflare products also based on the Ruleset Engine. Since you are updating your rate limiting rules configuration, keep only the Terraform resource for the http_ratelimit phase and save it to a .tf configuration file. You will need the full resource name in the next step. Import the cloudflare_ruleset resource you previously identified into Terraform state using the terraform import command. For example: Terminal window terraform import cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31 zone/<ZONE_ID>/3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31 cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Importing from ID "zone/<ZONE_ID>/3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31"... cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Import prepared! Prepared cloudflare_ruleset for import cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Refreshing state... [id=3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31] Import successful! The resources that were imported are shown above. These resources are now in your Terraform state and will henceforth be managed by Terraform. Run terraform plan to validate that Terraform now checks the state of the new cloudflare_ruleset resource, in addition to other existing resources already managed by Terraform. For example: Terminal window terraform plan cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Refreshing state... [id=3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31] [...] cloudflare_rate_limit.my_rate_limiting_rules: Refreshing state... [id=0580eb5d92e344ddb2374979f74c3ddf] [...] Remove any state related to rate limiting rules configured through the old cloudflare_rate_limit resource from your Terraform state: Important You must remove rate limiting rules configured through the cloudflare_rate_limit resource from Terraform state before deleting their configuration from .tf configuration files to prevent issues. Run the following command to find all resources related to rate limiting rules (previous version): Terminal window terraform state list | grep -E '^cloudflare_rate_limit\.' cloudflare_rate_limit.my_rate_limiting_rules Run the terraform state rm ... command in dry-run mode to understand the impact of removing those resources without performing any changes: Terminal window terraform state rm -dry-run cloudflare_rate_limit.my_rate_limiting_rules Would remove cloudflare_rate_limit.my_rate_limiting_rules If the impact looks correct, run the same command without the -dry-run parameter to actually remove the resources from Terraform state: Terminal window terraform state rm cloudflare_rate_limit.my_rate_limiting_rules Removed cloudflare_rate_limit.my_rate_limiting_rules Successfully removed 1 resource instance(s). After removing cloudflare_rate_limit resources from Terraform state, delete all these resources from .tf configuration files. Run terraform plan to verify that the resources you deleted from configuration files no longer appear. You should not have any pending changes. Terminal window terraform plan cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Refreshing state... [id=3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31] [...] No changes. Your infrastructure matches the configuration. Terraform has compared your real infrastructure against your configuration and found no differences, so no changes are needed.

For details on importing Cloudflare resources to Terraform and using the cf-terraforming tool, refer to the following resources:

More resources

For more information on the new rate limiting implementation, including the available features in each Cloudflare plan, refer to Rate limiting rules.

Cloudflare also offers an Advanced version of Rate Limiting, which is available to Enterprise customers. For more information, refer to the Introducing Advanced Rate Limiting ↗ blog post.

To learn more about what you can do with the new rate limiting, refer to Rate limiting best practices.