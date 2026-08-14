Cloudflare Firewall Rules allows you to create rules that inspect incoming traffic and block, challenge, log, or allow specific requests.
- Rule-based protection: Use pre-defined rulesets provided by Cloudflare, or define your own firewall rules. Create rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
- Complex custom rules: Each rule's expression can reference multiple fields from all the available HTTP request parameters and fields, allowing you to create complex rules.
This table outlines the Firewall Rules features and entitlements available with each customer plan:
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of rules
|5
|20
|100
|1,000
|Supported actions
|All except Log
|All except Log
|All except Log
|All
|Regex support
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
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Unless you are already an advanced user, refer to Expressions and Actions to learn more about the basic elements of firewall rules.
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To start building your own firewall rules, refer to one of the following pages:
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You can also manage firewall rules through Terraform. For more information, refer to Getting Started with Terraform ↗.