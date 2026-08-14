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Cloudflare Firewall Rules

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Cloudflare Firewall Rules allows you to create rules that inspect incoming traffic and block, challenge, log, or allow specific requests.

Main features

  • Rule-based protection: Use pre-defined rulesets provided by Cloudflare, or define your own firewall rules. Create rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
  • Complex custom rules: Each rule's expression can reference multiple fields from all the available HTTP request parameters and fields, allowing you to create complex rules.

Availability

This table outlines the Firewall Rules features and entitlements available with each customer plan:

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes
Number of rules 5 20 100 1,000
Supported actions All except Log All except Log All except Log All
Regex support No No Yes Yes

Next steps

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