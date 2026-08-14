Cloudflare Firewall Rules

Overview Main features Availability Next steps Related resources

Cloudflare Firewall Rules allows you to create rules that inspect incoming traffic and block, challenge, log, or allow specific requests.

Deprecation notice Cloudflare Firewall Rules has been deprecated. Cloudflare has moved existing firewall rules to WAF custom rules. For more information on this change, refer to the upgrade guide.

Main features

Rule-based protection : Use pre-defined rulesets provided by Cloudflare, or define your own firewall rules. Create rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

: Use pre-defined rulesets provided by Cloudflare, or define your own firewall rules. Create rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API. Complex custom rules: Each rule's expression can reference multiple fields from all the available HTTP request parameters and fields, allowing you to create complex rules.

Availability

This table outlines the Firewall Rules features and entitlements available with each customer plan:

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of rules 5 20 100 1,000 Supported actions All except Log All except Log All except Log All Regex support No No Yes Yes

Next steps