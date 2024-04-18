OWASP evaluation example

The following example calculates the OWASP request threat score for an incoming request. The OWASP managed ruleset configuration is the following:

OWASP Anomaly Score Threshold: High - 25 and higher

OWASP Paranoia Level: PL3

OWASP Action: Managed Challenge

This table shows the progress of the OWASP ruleset evaluation:

Rule ID Paranoia level Rule matched? Rule score Cumulative

threat score – – – – 0 ...1813a269 PL3 Yes +5 5 ...ccc02be6 PL3 No – 5 ...96bfe867 PL2 Yes +5 10 ...48b74690 PL1 Yes +5 15 ...3297003f PL2 Yes +3 18 ...317f28e1 PL1 No – 18 ...682bb405 PL2 Yes +5 23 ...56bb8946 PL2 No – 23 ...e5f94216 PL3 Yes +3 26 (…) (…) (…) (…) (…) ...f3b37cb1 PL4 (not evaluated) – 26

Final request threat score: 26

Since 26 >= 25 — that is, the threat score is greater than the configured score threshold — the WAF will apply the configured action (Managed Challenge). If you had configured a score threshold of Medium - 40 and higher, the WAF would not apply the action, since the request threat score would be lower than the score threshold ( 26 < 40 ).

The Activity log in Security Events would display the following details for the example incoming request handled by the OWASP Core Ruleset: