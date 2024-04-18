OWASP evaluation example
The following example calculates the OWASP request threat score for an incoming request. The OWASP managed ruleset configuration is the following:
- OWASP Anomaly Score Threshold: High - 25 and higher
- OWASP Paranoia Level: PL3
- OWASP Action: Managed Challenge
This table shows the progress of the OWASP ruleset evaluation:
|Rule ID
|Paranoia level
|Rule matched?
|Rule score
|Cumulative
threat score
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
...1813a269
|PL3
|Yes
|+5
|5
...ccc02be6
|PL3
|No
|–
|5
...96bfe867
|PL2
|Yes
|+5
|10
...48b74690
|PL1
|Yes
|+5
|15
...3297003f
|PL2
|Yes
|+3
|18
...317f28e1
|PL1
|No
|–
|18
...682bb405
|PL2
|Yes
|+5
|23
...56bb8946
|PL2
|No
|–
|23
...e5f94216
|PL3
|Yes
|+3
|26
|(…)
|(…)
|(…)
|(…)
|(…)
...f3b37cb1
|PL4
|(not evaluated)
|–
|26
Final request threat score:
26
Since
26 >=
25 — that is, the threat score is greater than the configured score threshold — the WAF will apply the configured action (Managed Challenge). If you had configured a score threshold of Medium - 40 and higher, the WAF would not apply the action, since the request threat score would be lower than the score threshold (
26 <
40).
The Activity log in Security Events would display the following details for the example incoming request handled by the OWASP Core Ruleset:
In the activity log, the rule associated with requests mitigated by the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset is the last rule in this managed ruleset:
949110: Inbound Anomaly Score Exceeded, with rule ID
...843b323c
. To get the scores of individual rules contributing to the final request threat score, expand Additional logs in the event details.