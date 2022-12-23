Cloudflare Docs
Decrypt the payload content in the command line

Use the matched-data-cli tool to decrypt a payload in the command line.

  1. Download the matched-data-cli tool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets.

  2. Extract the content of the downloaded .tar.gz file to a local folder.

  3. Open a command line window and change to the local folder containing the matched-data-cli binary.

    ~ $ cd matched-data-cli

  4. Create two files: one with your private key and another one with the encrypted payload:

    ~/matched-data-cli $ printf "<PRIVATE_KEY>" > private_key.txt && chmod 400 private_key.txt

    

    ~/matched-data-cli $ printf "<ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD>" > encrypted_payload.txt

    Replace <PRIVATE_KEY> with your private key and <ENCRYPTED_PAYLOAD> with the encrypted payload.

    Note: The first printf command will make your private key visible in your command history.

  5. Run the following command to decrypt the payload:

    ~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli decrypt -k private_key.txt encrypted_payload.txt

​​ Example

The following example creates two files — one with the private key and another one with the encrypted payload — and runs the matched-data-cli tool to decrypt the payload in the encrypted_payload.txt file:

~ $ cd matched-data-cli



~/matched-data-cli $ printf "uBS5eBttHrqkdY41kbZPdvYnNz8Vj0TvKIUpjB1y/GA=" > private_key.txt && chmod 400 private_key.txt



~/matched-data-cli $ printf "AzTY6FHajXYXuDMUte82wrd+1n5CEHPoydYiyd3FMg5IEQAAAAAAAAA0lOhGXBclw8pWU5jbbYuepSIJN5JohTtZekLliJBlVWk=" > encrypted_payload.txt



~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli decrypt -k private_key.txt encrypted_payload.txt
test matched data