Rate limiting parameters
The available rate limiting rule parameters are the following:
If incoming requests match
String
- Field name in the API:
expression(rule field).
- Defines the criteria for the rate limiting rule to match a request.
- Field name in the API:
Choose action
String
- Field name in the API:
action(rule field).
- Action to perform when the request rate specified in the rule is reached.
- Use one of the following values:
block,
challenge,
js_challenge,
managed_challenge, or
log.
- Field name in the API:
Duration
Number
- Field name in the API:
mitigation_timeout.
- Once the request rate is reached, the rate limiting rule applies the rule action to further requests for the period of time defined in this field (in seconds).
- In the dashboard, select one of the available values, which may vary according to your Cloudflare plan. The available API values are:
30,
60(one minute),
600(ten minutes),
3600(one hour), or
86400(one day).
- When using the API, the value must be
0when the action is
managed_challenge,
js_challenge, or
challenge.
- Field name in the API:
Requests
Number
- Field name in the API:
requests_per_period.
- The number of requests over the period of time that will trigger the rule.
- Field name in the API:
Period
Number
- Field name in the dashboard:
period.
- The period of time to consider (in seconds) when evaluating the request rate.
- Use one of the following values:
10,
60(one minute),
120(two minutes),
300(five minutes),
600(ten minutes), or
3600(one hour).
- Field name in the dashboard:
With the same
Array<String>
Field name in the API:
characteristics.
Set of parameters defining how Cloudflare tracks the request rate for the rule.
Use one or more of the following characteristics:
Dashboard value API value N/A (implicitly included)
cf.colo.id(mandatory)
IP with NAT support
cf.unique_visitor_id
IP
ip.src
Country
ip.geoip.country
AS Num
ip.geoip.asnum
Headers
http.request.headers["<header_name>"]
Cookie
http.request.cookies["<cookie_name>"]
Query
http.request.uri.args["<query_param_name>"]
JA3 Fingerprint
cf.bot_management.ja3_hash
The available characteristics depend on your Cloudflare plan. Refer to Availability for more information.
You cannot use both IP with NAT support and IP as characteristics of the same rate limiting rule.
If you use
http.request.headers["<header_name>"]in an API request, you must enter the header name in lower case, since Cloudflare normalizes header names at the edge.
If you use Cookie, refer to Recommendations for additional validations you should implement.
You should not use Headers or Cookie as the only characteristic of a rate limiting rule. Refer to Recommendations for details.
Increment counter when
String
- Field name in the API:
counting_expression(optional).
- Only available in the Cloudflare dashboard when you enable Use custom counting expression.
- Defines the criteria used for determining the request rate. By default, the counting expression is the same as the rule expression. This default is also applied when you set this field to an empty string (
"").
- The counting expression can include HTTP response fields . When there are response fields in the counting expression, the counting will happen after the response is sent.
- Field name in the API:
Also apply rate limiting to cached assets
Boolean
- Field name in the API:
requests_to_origin(optional, with the opposite meaning of the Cloudflare dashboard option).
- If this field is disabled (or when the
requests_to_originAPI field is set to
true), only the requests going to the origin (that is, requests that are not cached) will be considered when determining the request rate.
- Field name in the API:
With response type
String
- Field name in the API:
response>
content_type(optional).
- Only available when the rule action is Block.
- Allows you to define the content type of a custom response when blocking a request due to rate limiting.
- Available API values:
application/json,
text/html,
text/xml, or
text/plain.
- Field name in the API:
With response code
Integer
- Field name in the API:
response>
status_code(optional).
- Only available when the rule action is Block.
- Allows you to define the HTTP status code returned to the visitor when blocking the request due to rate limiting.
- You must enter a value between
400and
499. The default value is
429(
Too many requests).
- Field name in the API:
Response body
String
- Field name in the API:
response>
content(optional).
- Only available when the rule action is Block.
- Allows you to define the body of the returned HTTP response when the request is blocked due to rate limiting.
- The maximum field size is 30 KB.
- Field name in the API:
Recommendations
If you use Cookie as a rate limiting rule characteristic, follow these recommendations:
- Create a custom rule that blocks requests with more than one value for the cookie.
- Validate the cookie value at the origin before performing any demanding server operations.
Do not use Headers or Cookie as the only characteristic of a rate limiting rule, since in some occasions these characteristics have no value. In this case, the requests would fit in the same rate limiting counter , which could unexpectedly trigger the rule for many visitors.
To prevent this situation, Cloudflare recommends that you use a second characteristic in your rate limiting rule that always has a defined value, such as IP or AS Num.