Cloudflare Docs
Waf
Cloudflare Docs
WAF
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit WAF on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Rate limiting parameters

The available rate limiting rule parameters are the following:

  • If incoming requests match String

    • Field name in the API: expression (rule field).
    • Defines the criteria for the rate limiting rule to match a request.

  • Choose action String

    • Field name in the API: action (rule field).
    • Action to perform when the request rate specified in the rule is reached.
    • Use one of the following values: block, challenge, js_challenge, managed_challenge, or log.

  • Duration Number

    • Field name in the API: mitigation_timeout.
    • Once the request rate is reached, the rate limiting rule applies the rule action to further requests for the period of time defined in this field (in seconds).
    • In the dashboard, select one of the available values, which may vary according to your Cloudflare plan. The available API values are: 30, 60 (one minute), 600 (ten minutes), 3600 (one hour), or 86400 (one day).
    • When using the API, the value must be 0 when the action is managed_challenge, js_challenge, or challenge.

  • Requests Number

    • Field name in the API: requests_per_period.
    • The number of requests over the period of time that will trigger the rule.

  • Period Number

    • Field name in the dashboard: period.
    • The period of time to consider (in seconds) when evaluating the request rate.
    • Use one of the following values: 10, 60 (one minute), 120 (two minutes), 300 (five minutes), 600 (ten minutes), or 3600 (one hour).

  • With the same Array<String>

    • Field name in the API: characteristics.

    • Set of parameters defining how Cloudflare tracks the request rate for the rule.

    • Use one or more of the following characteristics:

      Dashboard valueAPI value
      N/A (implicitly included)cf.colo.id (mandatory)
      IP with NAT supportcf.unique_visitor_id
      IPip.src
      Countryip.geoip.country
      AS Numip.geoip.asnum
      Headershttp.request.headers["<header_name>"]
      Cookiehttp.request.cookies["<cookie_name>"]
      Queryhttp.request.uri.args["<query_param_name>"]
      JA3 Fingerprintcf.bot_management.ja3_hash

    • The available characteristics depend on your Cloudflare plan. Refer to Availability for more information.

    • You cannot use both IP with NAT support and IP as characteristics of the same rate limiting rule.

    • If you use http.request.headers["<header_name>"] in an API request, you must enter the header name in lower case, since Cloudflare normalizes header names at the edge.

    • If you use Cookie, refer to Recommendations for additional validations you should implement.

    • You should not use Headers or Cookie as the only characteristic of a rate limiting rule. Refer to Recommendations for details.

  • Increment counter when String

    • Field name in the API: counting_expression (optional).
    • Only available in the Cloudflare dashboard when you enable Use custom counting expression.
    • Defines the criteria used for determining the request rate. By default, the counting expression is the same as the rule expression. This default is also applied when you set this field to an empty string ("").
    • The counting expression can include HTTP response fields . When there are response fields in the counting expression, the counting will happen after the response is sent.

  • Also apply rate limiting to cached assets Boolean

    • Field name in the API: requests_to_origin (optional, with the opposite meaning of the Cloudflare dashboard option).
    • If this field is disabled (or when the requests_to_origin API field is set to true), only the requests going to the origin (that is, requests that are not cached) will be considered when determining the request rate.

  • With response type String

    • Field name in the API: response > content_type (optional).
    • Only available when the rule action is Block.
    • Allows you to define the content type of a custom response when blocking a request due to rate limiting.
    • Available API values: application/json, text/html, text/xml, or text/plain.

  • With response code Integer

    • Field name in the API: response > status_code (optional).
    • Only available when the rule action is Block.
    • Allows you to define the HTTP status code returned to the visitor when blocking the request due to rate limiting.
    • You must enter a value between 400 and 499. The default value is 429 (Too many requests).

  • Response body String

    • Field name in the API: response > content (optional).
    • Only available when the rule action is Block.
    • Allows you to define the body of the returned HTTP response when the request is blocked due to rate limiting.
    • The maximum field size is 30 KB.

Recommendations

  • If you use Cookie as a rate limiting rule characteristic, follow these recommendations:

    • Create a custom rule that blocks requests with more than one value for the cookie.
    • Validate the cookie value at the origin before performing any demanding server operations.

  • Do not use Headers or Cookie as the only characteristic of a rate limiting rule, since in some occasions these characteristics have no value. In this case, the requests would fit in the same rate limiting counter , which could unexpectedly trigger the rule for many visitors.

    To prevent this situation, Cloudflare recommends that you use a second characteristic in your rate limiting rule that always has a defined value, such as IP or AS Num.