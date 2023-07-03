Update custom rules for customers or partners
You may want to adjust your custom rules to increase access by customers or partners.
Potential examples include:
- Removing rate limiting for an API
- Sharing brand assets and marketing materials
Use ASN in custom rules
If a customer or partner is large enough, you could set up a custom rule based on an autonomous system number (ASN).
Allow traffic by ASN
This example uses:
- The
ip.geoip.asnumfield to specify the general region.
- The
cf.bot_management.scorefield to ensure partner traffic does not come from bots.
|Expression
|Action
(ip.geoip.asnum eq 64496 and cf.bot_management.score gt 30)
|Skip:
— All remaining custom rules
Adjust rules by ASN
This example uses:
- The
ip.geoip.asnumfield to specify the general region.
- The
cf.threat_scoredynamic field to ensure requests are not high-risk traffic.
If a request meets these criteria, your custom rule skips User Agent Blocking rules.
|Expression
|Action
(ip.geoip.asnum eq 64496 and cf.threat_score lt 14)
|Skip:
— User Agent Blocking
Use IP addresses in custom rules
For smaller organizations, you could set up custom rules based on IP addresses.
Allow traffic by IP address
This example:
- Specifies the source IP address and the host.
- Uses the
cf.bot_management.scorefield to ensure requests are not high-risk traffic.
|Expression
|Action
(ip.src eq 203.0.113.1 and http.host eq "example.com" and cf.bot_management.score gt 30)
|Skip:
— All remaining custom rules
Adjust rules by IP address
This example specifies the source IP address and the host.
If a request meets these criteria, it will skip rate limiting rules.
|Expression
|Action
(ip.src eq 203.0.113.1 and http.host eq "example.com")
|Skip:
— All rate limiting rules