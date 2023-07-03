Cloudflare Docs
Update custom rules for customers or partners

You may want to adjust your custom rules to increase access by customers or partners.

Potential examples include:

  • Removing rate limiting for an API
  • Sharing brand assets and marketing materials

​​ Use ASN in custom rules

If a customer or partner is large enough, you could set up a custom rule based on an autonomous system number (ASN).

​​ Allow traffic by ASN

This example uses:

ExpressionAction
(ip.geoip.asnum eq 64496 and cf.bot_management.score gt 30)Skip:
All remaining custom rules

​​ Adjust rules by ASN

This example uses:

If a request meets these criteria, your custom rule skips User Agent Blocking rules.

ExpressionAction
(ip.geoip.asnum eq 64496 and cf.threat_score lt 14)Skip:
User Agent Blocking

​​ Use IP addresses in custom rules

For smaller organizations, you could set up custom rules based on IP addresses.

​​ Allow traffic by IP address

This example:

  • Specifies the source IP address and the host.
  • Uses the cf.bot_management.score field to ensure requests are not high-risk traffic.
ExpressionAction
(ip.src eq 203.0.113.1 and http.host eq "example.com" and cf.bot_management.score gt 30)Skip:
All remaining custom rules

​​ Adjust rules by IP address

This example specifies the source IP address and the host.

If a request meets these criteria, it will skip rate limiting rules.

ExpressionAction
(ip.src eq 203.0.113.1 and http.host eq "example.com")Skip:
All rate limiting rules