Update custom rules for customers or partners

You may want to adjust your custom rules to increase access by customers or partners.

Potential examples include:

Removing rate limiting for an API

Sharing brand assets and marketing materials

The example rules in this page can bypass Cloudflare’s security features and are generally not recommended. Use with caution.

​​ Use ASN in custom rules

If a customer or partner is large enough, you could set up a custom rule based on an autonomous system number (ASN) External link icon Open external link .

​​ Allow traffic by ASN

This example uses:

The ip.geoip.asnum field to specify the general region.

field to specify the general region. The cf.bot_management.score field to ensure partner traffic does not come from bots.

Expression Action (ip.geoip.asnum eq 64496 and cf.bot_management.score gt 30) Skip:

— All remaining custom rules

Important Access to Bot Management requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan with Bot Management.

​​ Adjust rules by ASN

This example uses:

The ip.geoip.asnum field to specify the general region.

field to specify the general region. The cf.threat_score dynamic field to ensure requests are not high-risk traffic.

If a request meets these criteria, your custom rule skips User Agent Blocking rules.

Expression Action (ip.geoip.asnum eq 64496 and cf.threat_score lt 14) Skip:

— User Agent Blocking

​​ Use IP addresses in custom rules

For smaller organizations, you could set up custom rules based on IP addresses.

​​ Allow traffic by IP address

This example:

Specifies the source IP address and the host.

Uses the cf.bot_management.score field to ensure requests are not high-risk traffic.

Expression Action (ip.src eq 203.0.113.1 and http.host eq "example.com" and cf.bot_management.score gt 30) Skip:

— All remaining custom rules

​​ Adjust rules by IP address

This example specifies the source IP address and the host.

If a request meets these criteria, it will skip rate limiting rules.