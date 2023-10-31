Cloudflare Specials 100242 Block Citrix Netscaler ADC - CVE-2019-19781 Emergency, 2019-12-16 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100009CB Improvement in Equation-like SQLi. Merge 100009CB_BETA into 100009CB. 2019-12-16 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100191 Improvement CVE-2019-11043 detection. Merge 100191_BETA into 100191. 2019-12-16 Block Block

Cloudflare OWASP 9802140 Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives Emergency, 2019-11-25 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9802140_JSON Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives Emergency, 2019-11-25 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9802141 Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives Emergency, 2019-11-25 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9802141_JSON Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives Emergency, 2019-11-25 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 960034 Reduce false positives for requests made with HTTP 2 and 3 Emergency, 2019-11-25 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare Specials 100148 Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-12 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100035C Update valid Googlebot IP ranges Emergency, 2019-11-07 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100035D Update valid Googlebot IP ranges Emergency, 2019-11-07 Disabled Disabled

Cloudflare Specials 100139A Improve XSS detection. Merge 100139A_BETA into 100139A. 2019-11-04 Disable Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100139B Improve XSS detection. Merge 100139B_BETA into 100139B. 2019-11-04 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100139C Improve XSS detection. Merge 100139C_BETA into 100139C. 2019-11-04 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100139D Improve XSS detection 2019-11-04 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100173 Improve XSS detection 2019-11-04 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100030SVG Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021C Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021CE Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021CB Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021D Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100107 Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100030 Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100030ARGS_STRICT Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Challenge Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021 Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Challenge Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021B Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021E Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Challenge Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100090 Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100091 Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100091B Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100092 Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100170 Improve XSS detection. Merge 100170_BETA into 100170. 2019-11-04 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021H Disable outdated XSS rule by default 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100044 Disabled obsolete rule by default. Merge 100044_BETA into 100044. 2019-11-04 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100174 Improve XSS detection 2019-11-04 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Reduced false positive rate. Merge 100135B_BETA into 100135B. 2019-11-04 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100191 Block CVE-2019-11043 Emergency, 2019-10-27 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100035C Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035C_BETA into 100035C. Emergency, 2019-10-23 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100009CB Improve Comparison-like SQL Injection detection. Merge 100009CB_BETA into 100009CB. 2019-10-21 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100026 Improve PHP Code Injection and File Upload detection 2019-10-21 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100186 Block vBulletin vulnerability CVE-2019-17132 2019-10-21 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100187 Block vBulletin vulnerability CVE-2019-17132 2019-10-21 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100035D Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035D_BETA into 100035D. Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21. Emergency, 2019-10-17 Disable Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100035 Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035_BETA into 100035. Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21. Emergency, 2019-10-17 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100035C Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035C_BETA into 100035C. Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21. Emergency, 2019-10-17 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100035B Improve Fake Bing Bot detection. Merge 100035B_BETA into 100035B. Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21. Emergency, 2019-10-17 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100035Y Improve Fake Yandex Bot detection. Merge 100035Y_BETA into 100035Y. Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21. Emergency, 2019-10-17 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100035U Improve Fake Baidu Bot detection. Merge 100035U_BETA into 100035U. Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21. Emergency, 2019-10-17 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135A Improve XSS detection. Merge 100135A_UBETA into 100135A. 2019-10-14 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Improve XSS detection. Merge 100135B_UBETA into 100135B. 2019-10-14 Disable Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135C Improve XSS detection. Merge 100135C_UBETA into 100135C. 2019-10-14 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136A Improve XSS detection. Merge 100136A_UBETA into 100136A. 2019-10-14 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136B Improve XSS detection. Merge 100136B_UBETA into 100136B. 2019-10-14 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136C Improve XSS detection. Merge 100136C_UBETA into 100136C. 2019-10-14 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100167 Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection 2019-10-14 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100168 Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection 2019-10-14 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100169 Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection 2019-10-14 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100170 Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection 2019-10-14 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100171 Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection 2019-10-14 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100172 Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection 2019-10-14 N/A Block

Cloudflare WordPress WP0015 Disables outdated WordPress rule by default. If this rule's action is set to anything other than the default, this change will have no effect. 2019-10-07 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100008E Improve SQLi protection 2019-09-30 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100008E SQLi improvement 2019-09-30 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100166 Block vBulletin CVE-2019-16759 Emergency, 2019-09-26 None Block

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140 OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140_JSON OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002141 OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002141_JSON OWASP WordPress improvement 2019-09-23 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare Specials 100162 SQLi improvement on SELECT FROM TABLE statements 2019-09-23 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100160 JBoss protection improvement 2019-09-16 N/A Block

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140 Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140_JSON Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002141 Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002141_JSON Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules 2019-09-09 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare Specials 100158 SQL Injection - Obfuscated SELECT expressions 2019-09-09 Log Block

Cloudflare OWASP URI-973326 Small improvement in OWASP rule 2019-09-09 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 973326 Small improvement in OWASP rule 2019-09-09 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP URI-950901 Remove OWASP rule 2019-09-02 Scoring based N/A

Cloudflare OWASP 959151 Small improvement in OWASP rule 2019-09-02 Block Block

Cloudflare OWASP 950901 Remove OWASP rule 2019-09-02 Scoring based N/A

Cloudflare Drupal D0003B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Block Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100005A Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100007N Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100009DBETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100009I Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100009L Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100010B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021CD Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100030_BETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100030ARGS_LOOSE Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100035B2 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100035D Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100042 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100056_BETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100057 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100059 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100061 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100062 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100062_BETA Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100064 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100066 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100067 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100068 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100075 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100077 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100078B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100083 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100084 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100085 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100086 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100088C Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100093 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100096BEVIL Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100096BHTML Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100096EVIL Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100096HTML Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100098 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100105 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100106B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100107ARGS Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100108 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100108ARGS Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100109 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100109B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100111 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100115 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100119 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100122 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100123B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100126 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100131 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100133 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100137 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100139A Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100140 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100146 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100146B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100149 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100158 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Miscellaneous CFMISC0004 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Miscellaneous CFMISC0004B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Miscellaneous CFMISC0016B Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Drupal D0005 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Drupal D0016 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare PHP PHP100008 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare PHP PHP100009 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare PHP PHP100010 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare PHP PHP100011ARGS Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare PHP PHP100011COOKIE Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare WordPress WP0012 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare WordPress WP0025C Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare WordPress WP0028 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare WordPress WP0030 Disable rule by default 2019-07-29 Log Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100136A Improve XSS JavaScript URI detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-29 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136B Improve XSS JavaScript URI detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-29 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136C Improve XSS JavaScript URI detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-29 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135A Improve XSS JavaScript Events detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-29 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Improve XSS JavaScript Events detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-29 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135C Improve XSS JavaScript Events detection and reduce false positives 2019-07-29 Block Block

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140 Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140_JSON Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002141 Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002141_JSON Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor 2019-07-24 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare Specials 100030 Improve XSS HTML Script Tag detection 2019-07-22 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100153 Block Oracle WebLogic - Command Injection - CVE-2019-2729 2019-06-27 Block Block

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140A Improve 9002140A 2019-06-19 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140B Improve 9002140B 2019-06-19 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140A Improve 9002140A 2019-06-17 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140A Improve 9002140B 2019-06-17 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare WordPress WP0033 Easy WP SMTP - Deserialization 2019-06-17 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100156 XSS, HTML Injection - Malicious HTML Encoding 2019-06-17 Log Block

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140B_BETA Improve 9002140B 2019-06-10 Scoring based Scoring based

Cloudflare Specials 100005 Improved shell variable normalization 2019-06-10 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100007NS Improved shell variable normalization 2019-06-10 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100155 PHPCMS - Dangerous File Upload - CVE-2018-14399 2019-06-10 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100096BHTML XSS, HTML Injection - Body 2019-06-03 N/A Log

Cloudflare Specials 100096BEVIL XSS, HTML Injection - Body 2019-06-03 N/A Log

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140A New OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor 2019-06-03 N/A Scoring based

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140B New OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor 2019-06-03 N/A Scoring based

All All Improve Rule Descriptions 2019-05-28 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100157 Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization - CVE-2019-0604 (Strict) 2019-05-28 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100053 Potential FI or Alias/Rewrite Bypass - Double Slash in URL 2019-05-20 Disable Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100122ARGS Dangerous stream wrappers 2019-05-20 Block Deprecated

Cloudflare Specials 100122ARGS_GET Dangerous stream wrappers 2019-05-20 Block Deprecated

Cloudflare Specials 100122 Dangerous stream wrappers 2019-05-20 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100157 Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization - CVE-2019-0604 2019-05-13 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100154 WordPress Social Warfare RCE/XSS (CVE-2019-9978) 2019-05-13 Log Block

Cloudflare OWASP 9002140 Reduce OWASP false positives 2019-05-13 Log Allow

Cloudflare Specials 100008 Improve SQLi detection 2019-05-13 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135A Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-05-07 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-05-07 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135C Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-05-07 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136A Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-05-07 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136B Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives 2019-05-07 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100153 Block Oracle WebLogic CVE-2019-2725, CVE-2017-10271, CVE-2017-3506 2019-05-07 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100148 Improve inline XSS detection 2019-05-07 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100105HEADERS PHP serialization in headers, excluding Cookies 2019-05-07 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100146C Potential SSRF attack 2019-05-07 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100106 PostgreSQL COPY Injection 2019-05-07 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100139A HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI 2019-05-07 N/A Log

Cloudflare Specials 100139B HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI 2019-05-07 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100139C HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI 2019-05-07 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100105REFERER PHP serialization in Referer header 2019-04-29 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100152 Joomla CVE-2019-10945 2019-04-29 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100144 NoSQL Injection attack (Expression vector) 2019-04-29 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100143 NoSQL Injection attack (comparison vector) 2019-04-29 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100148 Improve XSS inline detection 2019-04-29 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135A Improve XSS detection 2019-04-22 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Improve XSS detection 2019-04-22 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136A Improve XSS detection 2019-04-22 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136B Improve XSS detection 2019-04-22 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100097G Improve SQLi blocking 2019-04-22 Log Block

Cloudflare WordPress WP0034 WordPress zero day XSS 2019-04-22 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100010A Improve SQLi detection 2019-04-22 Block Block

Cloudflare PHP PHP100013 Blocks PHP CGI attack by default 2019-04-22 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100150 Block CVE-2019-10842 2019-04-22 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100142 NoSQL Injection attack (array vector) 2019-04-15 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135A Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100135C Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100030SVG Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100021C Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100021CE Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100021CB Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100021CD Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100021CD2 Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Specials 100021CD3 Improve XSS event detection 2019-04-08 N/A N/A

Cloudflare Drupal D0020BETA Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Block

Cloudflare Drupal D0017 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Block

Cloudflare Drupal D0017 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

Cloudflare Drupal D0018 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

Cloudflare Drupal D0019 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

Cloudflare Drupal D0021 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

Cloudflare Specials 100127 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

Cloudflare Specials 100128 Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003 2019-04-08 Log Deleted

Cloudflare Specials 100135A Improve XSS detection using JavaScript URI 2019-04-08 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100135B Improve XSS detection using JavaScript URI 2019-04-08 N/A Log

Cloudflare Specials 100135C Improve XSS detection using JavaScript URI 2019-04-08 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100123A Improve invalid UTF-8 detection 2019-04-08 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100123B Improve invalid UTF-8 detection 2019-04-08 N/A Log

Cloudflare Specials 100130 Executable file upload attempt 2019-04-08 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136A Improve XSS detection using JavaScript events 2019-04-01 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136B Improve XSS detection using JavaScript events 2019-04-01 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100136C Improve XSS detection using JavaScript events 2019-04-01 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100120BETA2 Reduce 100120's false positives 2019-04-01 Log Block

Cloudflare WordPress WP0032BETA Reduce false positives for WP0032 2019-04-01 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100122ARGS Block use of stream wrappers in all arguments 2019-04-01 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100132 Protection for Apache Tika Command Injection CVE-2018-1335 2019-04-01 Log Block

Cloudflare PHP PHP100006 Improve PHP webshell attempt detection. 2019-04-01 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100005 Merge LFI 100005_BETA into 100005. Mitigates CVE-2018-9126, CVE-2011-1892. 2019-04-01 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100005U Superseded by 100005 2019-04-01 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100005UR Superseded by 100005 2019-04-01 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100134 Ruby on Rails File Disclosure CVE-2019-5418 2019-04-01 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100120BETA Improve 100120's coverage of SQLi 2019-03-25 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100130B Executable file with fake extension upload attempt 2019-03-25 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021CB Improves XSS event detection using alternate syntax \`, brackets, and parentheses. 2019-03-18 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021A Improve XSS detection in Referer Header 2019-03-18 Challenge Block

Cloudflare Specials 100030SVG Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-18 Challenge Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021C Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-18 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021CE Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-18 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021CB Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-18 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100122ARGS_GET Block use of stream wrappers in GET arguments (RFI/RCE) 2019-03-18 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100125 Block AngularJS Sandbox attacks 2019-03-18 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021D Improve XSS detection 2019-03-18 Challenge Block

Cloudflare WordPress WP0031 WordPress RCE - CVE-2019-8942, CVE-2019-8943 2019-03-11 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021CB Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-11 Challenge Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021C Improve XSS event detection 2019-03-11 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100008E Improve SQLi probing 2019-03-04 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100123 UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection (URL) 2019-03-04 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100008E Improve SQLi probe detection 2019-02-18 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100063_BETA Reduce false positives for 100063 2019-02-18 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021H Improve XSS 2019-02-18 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100021G Delete XSS rule 2019-02-18 Block Deleted

Cloudflare Specials 100124A UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection 2019-02-11 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100124B UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection 2019-02-11 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100008 Moved rule out of BETA 2019-02-08 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100011 Block requests with null bytes 2019-02-04 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100020 Blocked SQLi with mysql comments 2019-02-04 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100120B Blocked SQLi with mysql comments 2019-02-04 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100120C Blocked SQLi with mysql comments 2019-02-04 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100054 Block CVE-2017-5638 RCE attempts 2019-02-04 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100009C Reduce 100009C false positives 2019-01-28 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100007 Improved RCE detection 2019-01-28 Block Block

Cloudflare PHP PHP100012 Detect CVE-2017-9841 2019-01-28 N/A Block

Cloudflare Specials 100112B Block requests with duplicated User-Agent headers 2019-01-21 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100009J Reduce 100009J false positives 2019-01-21 Block Block

Cloudflare Specials 100114 Improved XSS probing detection 2019-01-21 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100005 Improved LFI detection 2019-01-21 Log Block

Cloudflare Drupal D0015 Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability Emergency, 2019-01-17 N/A Block

Cloudflare Drupal D0016 Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability Emergency, 2019-01-17 N/A Log

Cloudflare PHP PHP100011 Improved PHP code injection detection in URI and headers 2019-01-14 Log Block

Cloudflare Specials 100121ARGS_GET Use of multiple percent-encoding level in URI arguments 2019-01-07 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100121URI Use of multiple percent-encoding level in URI 2019-01-07 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100021CD3 XSS reflection with JavaScript events 2019-01-02 N/A Disable

Cloudflare Specials 100068B Improve SQLi detection 2019-01-02 Log Block