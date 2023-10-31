|Cloudflare Specials
|Block Citrix Netscaler ADC -
CVE-2019-19781
|Emergency, 2019-12-16
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009CB
|Improvement in Equation-like SQLi. Merge 100009CB_BETA into 100009CB.
|2019-12-16
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100191
|Improvement CVE-2019-11043 detection. Merge 100191_BETA into 100191.
|2019-12-16
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9802140
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Emergency, 2019-11-25
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9802140_JSON
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Emergency, 2019-11-25
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9802141
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Emergency, 2019-11-25
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9802141_JSON
|Minor change to reduce Gutenberg false positives
|Emergency, 2019-11-25
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|960034
|Reduce false positives for requests made with HTTP 2 and 3
|Emergency, 2019-11-25
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare Specials
|100148
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-12
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035C
|Update valid Googlebot IP ranges
|Emergency, 2019-11-07
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035D
|Update valid Googlebot IP ranges
|Emergency, 2019-11-07
|Disabled
|Disabled
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139A
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100139A_BETA into 100139A.
|2019-11-04
|Disable
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139B
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100139B_BETA into 100139B.
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139C
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100139C_BETA into 100139C.
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139D
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-11-04
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100173
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-11-04
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030SVG
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021C
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CE
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CB
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021D
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100107
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030ARGS_STRICT
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Challenge
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Challenge
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021B
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021E
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Challenge
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100090
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100091
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100091B
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100092
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100170
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100170_BETA into 100170.
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021H
|Disable outdated XSS rule by default
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100044
|Disabled obsolete rule by default. Merge 100044_BETA into 100044.
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100174
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-11-04
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Reduced false positive rate. Merge 100135B_BETA into 100135B.
|2019-11-04
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100191
|Block CVE-2019-11043
|Emergency, 2019-10-27
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035C
|Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035C_BETA into 100035C.
|Emergency, 2019-10-23
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009CB
|Improve Comparison-like SQL Injection detection. Merge 100009CB_BETA
into 100009CB.
|2019-10-21
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100026
|Improve PHP Code Injection and File Upload detection
|2019-10-21
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100186
|Block vBulletin vulnerability CVE-2019-17132
|2019-10-21
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100187
|Block vBulletin vulnerability CVE-2019-17132
|2019-10-21
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035D
|Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035D_BETA into 100035D.
Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21.
|Emergency, 2019-10-17
|Disable
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035
|Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035_BETA into 100035. Change
originally scheduled for 2019-10-21.
|Emergency, 2019-10-17
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035C
|Improve Fake Google Bot detection. Merge 100035C_BETA into 100035C.
Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21.
|Emergency, 2019-10-17
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035B
|Improve Fake Bing Bot detection. Merge 100035B_BETA into 100035B. Change
originally scheduled for 2019-10-21.
|Emergency, 2019-10-17
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035Y
|Improve Fake Yandex Bot detection. Merge 100035Y_BETA into 100035Y.
Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21.
|Emergency, 2019-10-17
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035U
|Improve Fake Baidu Bot detection. Merge 100035U_BETA into 100035U.
Change originally scheduled for 2019-10-21.
|Emergency, 2019-10-17
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135A
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100135A_UBETA into 100135A.
|2019-10-14
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100135B_UBETA into 100135B.
|2019-10-14
|Disable
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135C
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100135C_UBETA into 100135C.
|2019-10-14
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136A
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100136A_UBETA into 100136A.
|2019-10-14
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136B
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100136B_UBETA into 100136B.
|2019-10-14
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136C
|Improve XSS detection. Merge 100136C_UBETA into 100136C.
|2019-10-14
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100167
|Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection
|2019-10-14
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100168
|Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection
|2019-10-14
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100169
|Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection
|2019-10-14
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100170
|Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection
|2019-10-14
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100171
|Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection
|2019-10-14
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100172
|Improve XSS and HTML Injection detection
|2019-10-14
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0015
|Disables outdated WordPress rule by default. If this rule's action is set to
anything other than the default, this change will have no effect.
|2019-10-07
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008E
|Improve SQLi protection
|2019-09-30
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008E
|SQLi improvement
|2019-09-30
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100166
|Block vBulletin
CVE-2019-16759
|Emergency, 2019-09-26
|None
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140
|OWASP WordPress improvement
|2019-09-23
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140_JSON
|OWASP WordPress improvement
|2019-09-23
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002141
|OWASP WordPress improvement
|2019-09-23
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002141_JSON
|OWASP WordPress improvement
|2019-09-23
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare Specials
|100162
|SQLi improvement on
SELECT FROM TABLE statements
|2019-09-23
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100160
|JBoss protection improvement
|2019-09-16
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140
|Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules
|2019-09-09
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140_JSON
|Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules
|2019-09-09
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002141
|Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules
|2019-09-09
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002141_JSON
|Small improvement to Gutenberg exception rules
|2019-09-09
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare Specials
|100158
|SQL Injection - Obfuscated
SELECT expressions
|2019-09-09
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|URI-973326
|Small improvement in OWASP rule
|2019-09-09
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|973326
|Small improvement in OWASP rule
|2019-09-09
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|URI-950901
|Remove OWASP rule
|2019-09-02
|Scoring based
|N/A
|Cloudflare OWASP
|959151
|Small improvement in OWASP rule
|2019-09-02
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|950901
|Remove OWASP rule
|2019-09-02
|Scoring based
|N/A
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0003B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Block
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100005A
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100007N
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009DBETA
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009I
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009L
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100010B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CD
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030_BETA
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030ARGS_LOOSE
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035B2
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100035D
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100042
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100056_BETA
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100057
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100059
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100061
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100062
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100062_BETA
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100064
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100066
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100067
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100068
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100075
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100077
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100078B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100083
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100084
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100085
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100086
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100088C
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100093
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100096BEVIL
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100096BHTML
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100096EVIL
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100096HTML
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100098
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100105
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100106B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100107ARGS
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100108
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100108ARGS
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100109
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100109B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100111
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100115
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100119
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100122
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100123B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100126
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100131
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100133
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100137
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139A
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100140
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100146
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100146B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100149
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100158
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Miscellaneous
|CFMISC0004
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Miscellaneous
|CFMISC0004B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Miscellaneous
|CFMISC0016B
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0005
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0016
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100008
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100009
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100010
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100011ARGS
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100011COOKIE
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0012
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0025C
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0028
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0030
|Disable rule by default
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136A
|Improve XSS JavaScript URI detection and reduce false positives
|2019-07-29
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136B
|Improve XSS JavaScript URI detection and reduce false positives
|2019-07-29
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136C
|Improve XSS JavaScript URI detection and reduce false positives
|2019-07-29
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135A
|Improve XSS JavaScript Events detection and reduce false positives
|2019-07-29
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Improve XSS JavaScript Events detection and reduce false positives
|2019-07-29
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135C
|Improve XSS JavaScript Events detection and reduce false positives
|2019-07-29
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140
|Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor
|2019-07-24
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140_JSON
|Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor
|2019-07-24
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002141
|Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor
|2019-07-24
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002141_JSON
|Reduce WAF false positives for the Gutenberg WordPress editor
|2019-07-24
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030
|Improve XSS HTML Script Tag detection
|2019-07-22
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100153
|Block Oracle WebLogic - Command Injection -
CVE-2019-2729
|2019-06-27
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140A
|Improve 9002140A
|2019-06-19
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140B
|Improve 9002140B
|2019-06-19
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140A
|Improve 9002140A
|2019-06-17
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140A
|Improve 9002140B
|2019-06-17
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0033
|Easy WP SMTP - Deserialization
|2019-06-17
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100156
|XSS, HTML Injection - Malicious HTML Encoding
|2019-06-17
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140B_BETA
|Improve 9002140B
|2019-06-10
|Scoring based
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare Specials
|100005
|Improved shell variable normalization
|2019-06-10
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100007NS
|Improved shell variable normalization
|2019-06-10
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100155
|PHPCMS - Dangerous File Upload -
CVE-2018-14399
|2019-06-10
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100096BHTML
|XSS, HTML Injection - Body
|2019-06-03
|N/A
|Log
|Cloudflare Specials
|100096BEVIL
|XSS, HTML Injection - Body
|2019-06-03
|N/A
|Log
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140A
|New OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor
|2019-06-03
|N/A
|Scoring based
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140B
|New OWASP rules to allow requests from the WordPress's Gutenberg editor
|2019-06-03
|N/A
|Scoring based
|All
|All
|Improve Rule Descriptions
|2019-05-28
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100157
|Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization -
CVE-2019-0604
(Strict)
|2019-05-28
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100053
|Potential FI or Alias/Rewrite Bypass - Double Slash in URL
|2019-05-20
|Disable
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100122ARGS
|Dangerous stream wrappers
|2019-05-20
|Block
|Deprecated
|Cloudflare Specials
|100122ARGS_GET
|Dangerous stream wrappers
|2019-05-20
|Block
|Deprecated
|Cloudflare Specials
|100122
|Dangerous stream wrappers
|2019-05-20
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100157
|Microsoft SharePoint Deserialization -
CVE-2019-0604
|2019-05-13
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100154
|WordPress Social Warfare RCE/XSS (CVE-2019-9978)
|2019-05-13
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare OWASP
|9002140
|Reduce OWASP false positives
|2019-05-13
|Log
|Allow
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008
|Improve SQLi detection
|2019-05-13
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135A
|Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives
|2019-05-07
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives
|2019-05-07
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135C
|Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives
|2019-05-07
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136A
|Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives
|2019-05-07
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136B
|Improve XSS detection and reduce false positives
|2019-05-07
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100153
|Block Oracle WebLogic
CVE-2019-2725,
CVE-2017-10271,
CVE-2017-3506
|2019-05-07
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100148
|Improve inline XSS detection
|2019-05-07
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100105HEADERS
|PHP serialization in headers, excluding Cookies
|2019-05-07
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100146C
|Potential SSRF attack
|2019-05-07
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100106
|PostgreSQL COPY Injection
|2019-05-07
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139A
|HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI
|2019-05-07
|N/A
|Log
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139B
|HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI
|2019-05-07
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100139C
|HTML Injection, XSS or Code Injection via data URI
|2019-05-07
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100105REFERER
|PHP serialization in Referer header
|2019-04-29
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100152
|Joomla
CVE-2019-10945
|2019-04-29
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100144
|NoSQL Injection attack (Expression vector)
|2019-04-29
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100143
|NoSQL Injection attack (comparison vector)
|2019-04-29
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100148
|Improve XSS inline detection
|2019-04-29
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135A
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-04-22
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-04-22
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136A
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-04-22
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136B
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-04-22
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100097G
|Improve SQLi blocking
|2019-04-22
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0034
|WordPress zero day XSS
|2019-04-22
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100010A
|Improve SQLi detection
|2019-04-22
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100013
|Blocks PHP CGI attack by default
|2019-04-22
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100150
|Block
CVE-2019-10842
|2019-04-22
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100142
|NoSQL Injection attack (array vector)
|2019-04-15
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135A
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135C
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030SVG
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021C
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CE
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CB
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CD
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CD2
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CD3
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|N/A
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0020BETA
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0017
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0017
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0018
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0019
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0021
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Specials
|100127
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Specials
|100128
|Improve blocking of SA-CORE-2019-003
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135A
|Improve XSS detection using JavaScript URI
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135B
|Improve XSS detection using JavaScript URI
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|Log
|Cloudflare Specials
|100135C
|Improve XSS detection using JavaScript URI
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100123A
|Improve invalid UTF-8 detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100123B
|Improve invalid UTF-8 detection
|2019-04-08
|N/A
|Log
|Cloudflare Specials
|100130
|Executable file upload attempt
|2019-04-08
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136A
|Improve XSS detection using JavaScript events
|2019-04-01
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136B
|Improve XSS detection using JavaScript events
|2019-04-01
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100136C
|Improve XSS detection using JavaScript events
|2019-04-01
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100120BETA2
|Reduce 100120's false positives
|2019-04-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0032BETA
|Reduce false positives for WP0032
|2019-04-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100122ARGS
|Block use of stream wrappers in all arguments
|2019-04-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100132
|Protection for Apache Tika Command Injection
CVE-2018-1335
|2019-04-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100006
|Improve PHP webshell attempt detection.
|2019-04-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100005
|Merge LFI 100005_BETA into 100005. Mitigates
CVE-2018-9126,
CVE-2011-1892.
|2019-04-01
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100005U
|Superseded by 100005
|2019-04-01
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100005UR
|Superseded by 100005
|2019-04-01
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100134
|Ruby on Rails File Disclosure
CVE-2019-5418
|2019-04-01
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100120BETA
|Improve 100120's coverage of SQLi
|2019-03-25
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100130B
|Executable file with fake extension upload attempt
|2019-03-25
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CB
|Improves XSS event detection using alternate syntax \`, brackets, and
parentheses.
|2019-03-18
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021A
|Improve XSS detection in Referer Header
|2019-03-18
|Challenge
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100030SVG
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-03-18
|Challenge
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021C
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-03-18
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CE
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-03-18
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CB
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-03-18
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100122ARGS_GET
|Block use of stream wrappers in GET arguments (RFI/RCE)
|2019-03-18
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100125
|Block AngularJS Sandbox attacks
|2019-03-18
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021D
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-03-18
|Challenge
|Block
|Cloudflare WordPress
|WP0031
|WordPress RCE -
CVE-2019-8942,
CVE-2019-8943
|2019-03-11
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CB
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-03-11
|Challenge
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021C
|Improve XSS event detection
|2019-03-11
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008E
|Improve SQLi probing
|2019-03-04
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100123
|UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection (URL)
|2019-03-04
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008E
|Improve SQLi probe detection
|2019-02-18
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100063_BETA
|Reduce false positives for 100063
|2019-02-18
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021H
|Improve XSS
|2019-02-18
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021G
|Delete XSS rule
|2019-02-18
|Block
|Deleted
|Cloudflare Specials
|100124A
|UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection
|2019-02-11
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100124B
|UTF-8 Invalid Characters detection
|2019-02-11
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100008
|Moved rule out of BETA
|2019-02-08
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100011
|Block requests with null bytes
|2019-02-04
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100020
|Blocked SQLi with mysql comments
|2019-02-04
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100120B
|Blocked SQLi with mysql comments
|2019-02-04
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100120C
|Blocked SQLi with mysql comments
|2019-02-04
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100054
|Block
CVE-2017-5638
RCE attempts
|2019-02-04
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009C
|Reduce 100009C false positives
|2019-01-28
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100007
|Improved RCE detection
|2019-01-28
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100012
|Detect
CVE-2017-9841
|2019-01-28
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100112B
|Block requests with duplicated User-Agent headers
|2019-01-21
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100009J
|Reduce 100009J false positives
|2019-01-21
|Block
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100114
|Improved XSS probing detection
|2019-01-21
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100005
|Improved LFI detection
|2019-01-21
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0015
|Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability
|Emergency, 2019-01-17
|N/A
|Block
|Cloudflare Drupal
|D0016
|Drupal SA-CORE-2019-002 vulnerability
|Emergency, 2019-01-17
|N/A
|Log
|Cloudflare PHP
|PHP100011
|Improved PHP code injection detection in URI and headers
|2019-01-14
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100121ARGS_GET
|Use of multiple percent-encoding level in URI arguments
|2019-01-07
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100121URI
|Use of multiple percent-encoding level in URI
|2019-01-07
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021CD3
|XSS reflection with JavaScript events
|2019-01-02
|N/A
|Disable
|Cloudflare Specials
|100068B
|Improve SQLi detection
|2019-01-02
|Log
|Block
|Cloudflare Specials
|100021_BETA
|Improve XSS detection
|2019-01-02
|Log
|Challenge