User Agent Blocking rules block specific browser or web application User-Agent request headers External link icon Open external link . These rules apply to the entire domain instead of individual subdomains.

User Agent Blocking rules are applied after Zone Lockdown rules. If you allow an IP address via Zone Lockdown, it will skip any User Agent Blocking rules.

Cloudflare User Agent Blocking is available on all plans. The number of available User Agent Blocking rules depends on your Cloudflare plan.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Number of rules 10 50 250 1,000

​​ Create a User Agent Blocking rule

Dashboard

API Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > WAF, and select the Tools tab. Under User Agent Blocking, select Create blocking rule. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Name/Description. In Action, select the action to perform: Managed Challenge, Block, JS Challenge, or Interactive Challenge. Enter a user agent value in User Agent (wildcards such as * are not supported). For example, to block the Bad Bot web spider, enter BadBot/1.0.2 (+http://bad.bot) . Select Save and Deploy blocking rule. Issue a POST request for the Create a User Agent Blocking rule operation. For example: $ curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/ua_rules" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "description": "Block Bad Bot web spider", "mode": "block", "configuration": { "target": "ua", "value": "BadBot/1.0.2 (+http://bad.bot)" } }'