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User Agent Blocking

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

User Agent Blocking allows you to block specific browser or web application User-Agent request headers. User agent rules apply to the entire domain instead of individual subdomains.

User agent rules are applied after zone lockdown rules. If you allow an IP address via Zone Lockdown, it will skip any user agent rules.

Availability

Cloudflare User Agent Blocking is available on all plans. The User agent rules option appears only if you have configured at least one user agent rule.

The number of available user agent rules depends on your Cloudflare plan.

FreeProBusinessEnterprise

Availability

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Number of rules

10

50

250

1,000

Create a User Agent Blocking rule

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.

    Go to Security rules ↗

  2. Select Create rule > User agent rules.

  3. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Name/Description.

  4. In Action, select the action to perform: Block, Non-Interactive Challenge, Managed Challenge, or Interactive Challenge.

  5. Enter a user agent value in User Agent (wildcards such as * are not supported). For example, to block the Bad Bot web spider, enter BadBot/1.0.2 (+http://bad.bot).

  6. Select Save and Deploy blocking rule.

Issue a POST request for the Create a User Agent Blocking rule operation similar to the following:

Required API token permissions

At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Firewall Services Write
Create a User Agent Blocking rulebash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/firewall/ua_rules" \
	--request POST \
	--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
	--json '{
		"description": "Block Bad Bot web spider",
		"mode": "block",
		"configuration": {
				"target": "ua",
				"value": "BadBot/1.0.2 (+http://bad.bot)"
		}
	}'

Challenge actions

When a User Agent Blocking rule uses a challenge action such as Managed Challenge, the visitor must pass a challenge page. After passing the challenge, a cf_clearance cookie is set. The duration of this cookie is controlled by the Challenge Passage setting.

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