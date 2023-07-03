Block Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover requests

In some cases, Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover service requests can be “noisy”, triggering large numbers of HTTP 404 ( Not found ) errors.

This example blocks requests for autodiscover.xml and autodiscover.src :

Expression Action (ends_with(http.request.uri.path, "/autodiscover.xml") or ends_with(http.request.uri.path, "/autodiscover.src")) Block

Alternatively, customers on a Business or Enterprise plan can use the matches comparison operator for the same purpose. For this example, the expression would be the following: