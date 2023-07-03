Block Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover requests
In some cases, Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover service requests can be “noisy”, triggering large numbers of
HTTP 404 (
Not found) errors.
This example blocks requests for
autodiscover.xml and
autodiscover.src:
|Expression
|Action
(ends_with(http.request.uri.path, "/autodiscover.xml") or ends_with(http.request.uri.path, "/autodiscover.src"))
|Block
Alternatively, customers on a Business or Enterprise plan can use the
matches comparison operator for the same purpose. For this example, the expression would be the following:
(http.request.uri.path matches "/autodiscover.(xml|src)$")