Block Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover requests

In some cases, Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover service requests can be “noisy”, triggering large numbers of HTTP 404 (Not found) errors.

This example blocks requests for autodiscover.xml and autodiscover.src:

ExpressionAction
(ends_with(http.request.uri.path, "/autodiscover.xml") or ends_with(http.request.uri.path, "/autodiscover.src"))Block

Alternatively, customers on a Business or Enterprise plan can use the matches comparison operator for the same purpose. For this example, the expression would be the following:

(http.request.uri.path matches "/autodiscover.(xml|src)$")