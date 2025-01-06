2025-01-06
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Specials
...9da08beb
|100678
|Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...ecdf3d02
|100679
|Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...a40f2a35
|100680
|Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...58ae3c89
|100681
|Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...e37f2da6
|100682
|Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...5054c752
|100683
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...dfe93d7b
|100684
|Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...1454c856
|100685
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...e92362e5
|100686
|Seeyon - Remote Code Execution
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...b9f1c9f8
|100687
|WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...0d7ca374
|100688
|ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...a5260b70
|100689
|Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...d007118b
|100690
|Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...c3e49f64
|100691
|Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...fcc6f5bb
|100692
|CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...b615335e
|100693
|Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...09d08c8a
|100694
|Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...8aafb2f5
|100695
|MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...11b7a8c7
|100696
|Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...45954c7e
|100697
|Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...f5311209
|100698
|Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Specials
...b3e5e46e
|100699
|Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216
|Log
|Block
|New Detection