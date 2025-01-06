2025-01-06

 Skip to content
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Specials ...9da08beb 100678Pandora FMS - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11320LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...ecdf3d02 100679Palo Alto Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-0012, CVE:CVE-2024-9474LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...a40f2a35 100680Ivanti - Command Injection - CVE:CVE-2024-37397LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...58ae3c89 100681Really Simple Security - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-10924LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...e37f2da6 100682Magento - XXE - CVE:CVE-2024-34102LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...5054c752 100683CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51567LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...dfe93d7b 100684Microsoft SharePoint - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-38094, CVE:CVE-2024-38024, CVE:CVE-2024-38023LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...1454c856 100685CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51568LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...e92362e5 100686Seeyon - Remote Code ExecutionLogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...b9f1c9f8 100687WordPress - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-10781, CVE:CVE-2024-10542LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...0d7ca374 100688ProjectSend - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-11680LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...a5260b70 100689Palo Alto GlobalProtect - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-5921LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...d007118b 100690Ivanti - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-37404LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...c3e49f64 100691Array Networks - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-28461LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...fcc6f5bb 100692CyberPanel - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-51378LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...b615335e 100693Symfony Profiler - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-50340LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...09d08c8a 100694Citrix Virtual Apps - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-8069LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...8aafb2f5 100695MSMQ Service - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-21554LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...11b7a8c7 100696Nginxui - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-49368LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...45954c7e 100697Apache ShardingSphere - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2022-22733LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...f5311209 100698Mitel MiCollab - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-41713LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Specials ...b3e5e46e 100699Apache Solr - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-45216LogBlockNew Detection