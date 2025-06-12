WAF managed rules upgrade

On 2022-05-04, Cloudflare started the upgrade from the previous version of WAF managed rules to the new WAF Managed Rules, allowing a first set of eligible zones to migrate. Currently, all zones can upgrade to WAF Managed Rules, including partner accounts.

You can start the upgrade process for a zone in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API. Currently, this process is always started by you. The upgrade is irreversible — once you upgrade to the new WAF Managed Rules, you cannot go back to using WAF managed rules.

Once the upgrade finishes, the Managed rules tab in the Cloudflare dashboard (available in Security > WAF > Managed rules) will display a new interface, and the WAF managed rules APIs will stop working.

Deprecation notice The APIs and Terraform resources related to the previous version of WAF managed rules are deprecated. The APIs for managing the previous version of WAF managed rules will stop working on 2025-06-15. The same applies to Terraform resources related to the previous version of WAF managed rules. You must migrate before this date to avoid any issues. Refer to Possible upgrade errors if you are having issues upgrading.

Main benefits

The new version of WAF Managed Rules provides the following benefits over the previous version:

New matching engine – WAF Managed Rules are powered by the Ruleset Engine, which allows faster managed rule deployments and the ability to check even more traffic without scaling issues. The rules follow the same syntax used in other Cloudflare security products like WAF custom rules.

Updated Managed Rulesets – The Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset, one of WAF's Managed Rulesets, is based on the latest version of the OWASP Core Ruleset (v3.x), which adds paranoia levels and improves false positives rates compared to the version used in WAF managed rules (2.x). You also have more control over the sensitivity score, with a clear indication of how much each rule contributes to the score and what was the total score of a triggered request.

Better rule browsing and configuration – Deploy Managed Rulesets with a single click to get immediate protection. Override the behavior of entire rulesets, or customize a single rule. Apply overrides to all rules with a specific tag to adjust rules applicable to a given software or attack vector. You can deploy configurations like the following: Deploy the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset across all my zones. Deploy the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset on all traffic that does not contain /api/* in the path. Disable Managed Rulesets across my account for traffic coming from my IP.



For more information on the benefits of WAF Managed Rules, refer to our blog post ↗.

Upgrade impact

You will be able to upgrade all your zones that do not have URI-based WAF overrides. The same protection will apply to your zone once you move to the new WAF.

Most configuration settings from the previous version of WAF managed rules will be upgraded to the new version, but some specific configurations originally defined in the OWASP ModSecurity Core Rule Set will be lost — you will have to create these configurations in the new WAF Managed Rules, if needed.

For API users, the APIs for managing the previous version of WAF managed rules will stop working once you upgrade. You must use the Rulesets API to manage the new WAF Managed Rules.

Configurations that will be upgraded

The upgrade process will create an equivalent configuration for the following settings of WAF managed rules:

Firewall rules configured with Bypass > WAF Managed Rules.

Page Rules configured with Disable Security.

Page Rules configured with Web Application Firewall: Off or Web Application Firewall: On.

The OWASP ruleset configuration will be partially upgraded. Refer to the next section for details.

Configurations that will be lost in the upgrade process

The upgrade process will partially migrate the settings of the OWASP ModSecurity Core Rule Set available in the previous version of WAF managed rules.

The following OWASP settings will be migrated:

Sensitivity : The old sensitivity values will be migrated to the following paranoia level (PL) and score threshold combinations in the new OWASP ruleset: Old sensitivity PL in new OWASP Score threshold in new OWASP High PL2 Medium – 40 or higher Medium PL1 High – 25 or higher Low PL1 Medium – 40 or higher Default PL2 Medium – 40 or higher

Action: The action in the previous OWASP ruleset has an almost direct mapping in the new OWASP managed ruleset, except for the Simulate action which will be migrated to Log.

The following OWASP settings will not be migrated, since there is no direct equivalence between rules in the two versions:

OWASP group overrides

OWASP rule overrides

To replace these settings you will need to configure the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset in WAF Managed Rules again according to your needs, namely any tag/rule overrides. For more information on configuring the new OWASP Core Ruleset, refer to Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset.

Configurations that will prevent you from upgrading

If a zone has URI-based WAF overrides (only available via API), you will not have the option to upgrade to WAF Managed Rules. To upgrade to WAF Managed Rules you must:

Delete any existing URI-based WAF overrides using the Delete a WAF override operation. Follow the upgrade process described below.

Cloudflare dashboard changes

After the upgrade process is complete, the Cloudflare dashboard will display the new WAF Managed Rules interface in Security > WAF > Managed rules, where you can deploy managed rulesets and adjust their configuration.

Unlike the WAF managed rules, there is no global on/off setting to enable the WAF in the new interface. Instead, you deploy each managed ruleset individually in your zone.

For more information about configuring WAF Managed Rules in the dashboard, refer to Deploy Managed Rulesets for a zone in the dashboard.

API changes

Once the upgrade is complete, the APIs for interacting with WAF managed rules will stop working. These APIs are the following:

Warning If you have any integrations using the WAF managed rules APIs stated above, you must update them before upgrading to the new WAF Managed Rules.

To work with WAF Managed Rules you must use the Rulesets API. For more information on deploying WAF Managed Rules via API, refer to Deploy managed rulesets via API.

Terraform changes

Once the upgrade is complete, the following Terraform resources for configuring WAF managed rules will stop working:

These resources were only supported in the Terraform Cloudflare provider up to version 3.35. Version 4.x no longer supports these resources ↗.

To manage the configuration of the new WAF Managed Rules using Terraform, you must use cloudflare_ruleset ↗ resources.

Eligible zones

Phase 2 (since 2022-09-19)

Update notice On 2023-08-18, Cloudflare added support for upgrading partner accounts to the new WAF Managed Rules.

In phase 2 all zones are eligible for upgrade. The exact upgrade procedure varies according to your Cloudflare plan.

Pro and Business customers can upgrade to the new WAF Managed Rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API. Once the new version is enabled, the previous version of WAF managed rules will be automatically disabled.

Enterprise customers can enable the new WAF Managed Rules configuration while keeping the previous version of WAF managed rules enabled, allowing them to check the impact of the new WAF configuration. After reviewing the behavior of the new configuration and making any required adjustments to specific managed rules, Enterprise users can then finish the upgrade, which will disable the previous version of WAF managed rules.

Note: Zones that have URI-based WAF overrides, which you could only manage via API, will not be able to upgrade immediately to the new WAF Managed Rules. You must delete these overrides before migrating.

Phase 1 (since 2022-05-04)

In phase 1 the upgrade became available to a subset of eligible zones, which had to meet the following requirements:

The zone has: WAF disabled, or WAF enabled and only the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset is enabled (the OWASP ModSecurity Core Rule Set must be disabled).

The zone has no firewall rules or Page Rules bypassing, enabling, or disabling WAF managed rules: Firewall rules configured with Bypass > WAF Managed Rules. Page Rules configured with Disable Security. Page Rules configured with Web Application Firewall: Off or Web Application Firewall: On.

The zone has no URI-based WAF overrides (only available via API).

Start the upgrade

You can start the WAF upgrade in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

Using the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and zone. Go to Security > WAF > Managed rules. If you are an Enterprise customer, the dashboard will show the following banner: If you are a Professional/Business customer, the dashboard will show the following banner: In the update banner, select Review configuration. This banner is only displayed in eligible zones. Review the proposed WAF configuration rules. You can make adjustments to the proposed configuration, like editing the WAF Managed Rules configuration or creating exceptions to skip the execution of rulesets or specific rules. When you are done reviewing, select Deploy to deploy the new WAF Managed Rules configuration. If you are a Professional/Business customer, Cloudflare will deploy the new WAF configuration and then disable the previous WAF version. The upgrade process may take a couple of minutes. When the migration finishes, the dashboard will display the new WAF Managed Rules interface in Security > WAF > Managed rules. To check if the upgrade has finished, refresh the dashboard. If you are an Enterprise customer, both WAF implementations will be enabled simultaneously when you select Deploy, so that you can validate your new configuration. Refer to the steps in the next section for additional guidance.

If you are an Enterprise customer, after deploying your new WAF configuration both WAF implementations will be enabled simultaneously. During this stage (called validation mode), the Cloudflare dashboard will display both WAF Managed Rules, old and new, in the Managed rules tab. The new WAF Managed Rules will run before the previous version.

Use the current validation mode to check the behavior of the new WAF configuration in Security Events (Security > Events). For more information, refer to Analyzing the new WAF behavior in Security Events. When you are done reviewing your configuration with both WAFs enabled, select Ready to update in the update banner, and then select Turn off previous version. This operation will complete the upgrade and disable the previous WAF version.

When the upgrade finishes, the dashboard will only display the new WAF Managed Rules interface in Security > WAF > Managed rules. To check if the upgrade has finished, refresh the dashboard.

Note The upgrade process can take up to an hour. During this period you may observe security events from both versions of WAF managed rules.

Using the API

Use the Check WAF update compatibility operation to determine if the zone can update to the new WAF, given its current configuration: Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/waf_migration/check?phase_two=1" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" Example response: { " result " : { " compatible " : true , " migration_state " : "start" }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] } If the response includes "compatible": true , this means that the zone can update to the new WAF and you can proceed with the upgrade process. If the response includes "compatible": false , this means that your zone is not eligible for the upgrade, given its current configuration. Refer to Eligible zones for details. To get the new WAF configuration corresponding to your current configuration, use the Get new WAF configuration operation: Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/waf_migration/config?phase_two=1" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" Example response: { " result " : { " name " : "default" , " rules " : [ { " id " : "" , " version " : "" , " action " : "execute" , " expression " : "true" , " description " : "" , " ref " : "" , " enabled " : true , " action_parameters " : { " id " : "efb7b8c949ac4650a09736fc376e9aee" , " overrides " : { " rules " : [ { " id " : "23ee7cebe6e8443e99ecf932ab579455" , " action " : "log" , " enabled " : false } ] } } } ] }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

The returned configuration in the example above, which would match the existing configuration for the previous WAF version, contains:

A rule that executes the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset (ruleset ID efb7b8c949ac4650a09736fc376e9aee).

A single override for the rule Apache Struts - Open Redirect - CVE:CVE-2013-2248 (rule ID 23ee7cebe6e8443e99ecf932ab579455) in the same ruleset, setting the action to log and disabling the rule.

(Optional, for Enterprise customers only) If you are upgrading an Enterprise zone to WAF Managed Rules, you can enter validation mode before finishing the upgrade. In this mode, both WAF implementations will be enabled. Use the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, making sure you include the waf_migration=validation&phase_two=1 query string parameters: Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint?waf_migration=validation&phase_two=1" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "default", "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "description": "", "enabled": true, "action_parameters": { "id": "efb7b8c949ac4650a09736fc376e9aee", "overrides": { "rules": [ { "id": "23ee7cebe6e8443e99ecf932ab579455", "action": "log", "enabled": false } ] } } } ] }' After invoking this API endpoint, both WAF managed rules and WAF Managed Rules will be enabled. Check sampled logs in Security Events for any legitimate traffic getting blocked, and perform any required adjustments to the WAF Managed Rules configuration. For example, you can add an override for a single rule that disables it or changes its action. To finish the upgrade and disable WAF managed rules, set the configuration for the new WAF using the settings you obtained in step 2 and possibly adjusted in step 3. Make sure you include the waf_migration=pending&phase_two=1 query string parameters. Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint?waf_migration=pending&phase_two=1" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "default", "rules": [ { "id": "", "version": "", "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "description": "", "ref": "", "enabled": true, "action_parameters": { "id": "efb7b8c949ac4650a09736fc376e9aee", "overrides": { "rules": [ { "id": "23ee7cebe6e8443e99ecf932ab579455", "action": "log", "enabled": false } ] } } } ] }'

Once the provided configuration is saved and the new WAF Managed Rules are enabled, the previous version of the WAF managed rules will be automatically disabled, due to the presence of the waf_migration=pending&phase_two=1 parameters. This will make sure that your zone stays protected by one of the WAF versions during the update process.

Note Pro and Business customers, which do not have access to the validation mode described in step 3, can update the rules (and overrides) in their zone entry point ruleset without triggering the upgrade by omitting the waf_migration=pending&phase_two=1 parameters. However, all the rules in their configuration must be disabled ( "enabled": false ). Only Enterprise customers can configure (enabled) rules deploying Managed Rulesets without triggering the upgrade.

Analyzing the new WAF behavior in Security Events

For Enterprise customers

If you are an Enterprise customer, use the validation mode of the WAF upgrade process to check the behavior of the new WAF Managed Rules configuration. Cloudflare enables validation mode after you deploy the new WAF configuration. In this mode, the previous WAF version is still enabled, so that you can validate the behavior of your new configuration during the upgrade process. The new WAF Managed Rules will run before the previous version.

Go to sampled logs in Security Events during validation mode and check the following:

Look for any requests allowed by the new WAF that are being handled by the previous WAF version (for example, by a challenge or block action). If this happens, consider writing a firewall rule or a WAF custom rule to handle the requests you previously identified.

Look for legitimate requests being blocked by the new WAF. In this situation, edit the WAF managed rule that is blocking these requests, changing the performed action or disabling the rule. For more information, refer to Configure a managed ruleset.

For Business/Professional customers

Business and Professional customers do not have access to validation mode, which means that they will be able to check the new WAF behavior after they upgrade to the new WAF Managed Rules.

In the days following the upgrade, check sampled logs in Security Events looking for any legitimate requests being blocked by WAF Managed Rules. If you identify any incorrectly blocked requests, adjust the corresponding WAF rule action to Log. For more information on changing the action of a managed ruleset rule, refer to Configure a single rule in a managed ruleset.

Additionally, check for requests that should have been blocked. In this situation, consider creating a firewall rule or a WAF custom rule to block these requests.

API operations

Upgrading to the new WAF Managed Rules via API requires invoking the following API operations:

Name Method + Endpoint Description Check WAF

update compatibility GET /zones/<ZONE_ID>/waf_migration/check?phase_two=1 Checks if the current zone can be updated to the new WAF, given its current configuration. Get new WAF

configuration GET /zones/<ZONE_ID>/waf_migration/config?phase_two=1 Obtains the new WAF Managed Rules configuration that is equivalent to the current configuration (previous version of WAF managed rules). Update zone

entry point ruleset PUT /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/ phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint?waf_migration=<VALUE>&phase_two=1 Updates the configuration of the zone entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_managed phase.

Available values for the waf_migration query string parameter:

– pending / 1 : Defines the new WAF Managed Rules configuration and disables the previous version of WAF managed rules as soon as the provided configuration is saved and the new WAF is enabled.

– validation / 2 : (Enterprise zones only) Defines the new WAF Managed Rules configuration and enables the new WAF Managed Rules side by side with the previous version, entering validation mode. To exit validation mode and finish the upgrade, invoke the same API endpoint with waf_migration=pending . Get WAF status GET /zones/<ZONE_ID>/waf_migration/status Obtains the status of old and new WAF managed rules for a zone (enabled/disabled). The response also includes the current upgrade state (or mode).

You must prepend the Cloudflare API base URL to the endpoints listed above to obtain the full endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

Possible upgrade errors

Contact Cloudflare Support to get help with the following errors:

The number of firewall rules to migrate exceeds 200.

The length of a firewall rule expression is longer than 4 KB.

Additional resources

Configuring the new WAF Managed Rules using the Cloudflare API

Instead of using the previous APIs for managing WAF packages, rule groups, and rules, you must now use the Rulesets API to programmatically configure WAF Managed Rules.

You can also create overrides to specify changes to be executed on top of the default WAF Managed Rules configuration. These changes will take precedence over the managed ruleset’s default behavior.

For more information, refer to the following resources:

Configuring the new WAF Managed Rules using Terraform

Instead of using the previous resources for managing WAF packages, rule groups, and rules, you must now use the cloudflare_ruleset ↗ Terraform resource to configure WAF Managed Rules. For configuration examples, refer to WAF Managed Rules configuration using Terraform.

Replace your configuration using cf-terraforming

You can use the cf-terraforming ↗ tool to generate the Terraform configuration for your new WAF Managed Rules configuration after you upgrade. Then, import the new resources to Terraform state.

The recommended steps for replacing your old WAF managed rules configuration in Terraform with a new ruleset-based configuration for the new WAF Managed Rules are the following:

Run the following command to generate all ruleset configurations for a zone: Terminal window cf-terraforming generate --zone <ZONE_ID> --resource-type "cloudflare_ruleset" resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31" { kind = "zone" name = "default" phase = "http_request_firewall_managed" zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" rules { [...] } [...] } [...] The previous command may return additional ruleset configurations for other Cloudflare products also based on the Ruleset Engine. Since you are looking for the WAF Managed Rules configuration, keep only the Terraform resource for the http_request_firewall_managed phase and save it to a .tf configuration file. You will need the full resource name in the next step. Import the cloudflare_ruleset resource you previously identified into Terraform state using the terraform import command. For example:

Terminal window terraform import cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31 zone/<ZONE_ID>/3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31

cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Importing from ID "zone/<ZONE_ID>/3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31"... cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Import prepared! Prepared cloudflare_ruleset for import cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Refreshing state... [id=3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31] Import successful! The resources that were imported are shown above. These resources are now in your Terraform state and will henceforth be managed by Terraform.

Run terraform plan to validate that Terraform now checks the state of the new cloudflare_ruleset resource, in addition to other existing resources already managed by Terraform. For example: Terminal window terraform plan cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Refreshing state... [id=3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31] [...] cloudflare_waf_package.my_package: Refreshing state... [id=14a2524fd75c419f8d273116815b6349] cloudflare_waf_group.my_group: Refreshing state... [id=0580eb5d92e344ddb2374979f74c3ddf] [...] Remove any state related to the previous version of WAF managed rules from your Terraform state: Warning You must remove WAF packages, groups, and rules from Terraform state before deleting their configuration from .tf configuration files to prevent issues. Run the following command to find all resources related to the previous version of WAF managed rules: Terminal window terraform state list | grep -E '^cloudflare_waf_(package|group|rule)\.' cloudflare_waf_package.my_package cloudflare_waf_group.my_group Run the terraform state rm ... command in dry-run mode to understand the impact of removing those resources without performing any changes: Terminal window terraform state rm -dry-run cloudflare_waf_package.my_package cloudflare_waf_group.my_group Would remove cloudflare_waf_package.my_package Would remove cloudflare_waf_group.my_group If the impact looks correct, run the same command without the -dry-run parameter to actually remove the resources from Terraform state: Terminal window terraform state rm cloudflare_waf_package.my_package cloudflare_waf_group.my_group Removed cloudflare_waf_package.my_package Removed cloudflare_waf_group.my_group Successfully removed 2 resource instance(s). After removing WAF package, group, and rule resources from Terraform state, delete cloudflare_waf_package , cloudflare_waf_group , and cloudflare_waf_rule resources from .tf configuration files. Run terraform plan to verify that the resources you deleted from configuration files no longer appear. You should not have any pending changes. Terminal window terraform plan cloudflare_ruleset.terraform_managed_resource_3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31: Refreshing state... [id=3c0b456bc2aa443089c5f40f45f51b31] [...] No changes. Your infrastructure matches the configuration. Terraform has compared your real infrastructure against your configuration and found no differences, so no changes are needed.

For details on importing Cloudflare resources to Terraform and using the cf-terraforming tool, refer to the following resources:

Final remarks

The concept of paranoia level did not exist in the OWASP version (2.x) used in WAF managed rules. Based on the OWASP guide recommendations, the WAF migration process will set the paranoia level of the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset to PL2.

You cannot disable the new version of WAF Managed Rules using Page Rules, since the Web Application Firewall: Off setting in Page Rules only applies to the previous version of WAF managed rules. To disable the new WAF Managed Rules you must configure exceptions (also known as skip rules).