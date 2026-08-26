Change log for Managed Rulesets

The WAF changelog provides information about changes to managed rulesets and general updates to WAF protection.
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Cloudflare regularly releases updates and adds new rules to WAF managed rulesets. Updates improve rule accuracy, reduce false positives, or increase protection in response to changes in the threat landscape.
New and updated rules follow a seven-day release cycle, typically on Monday or Tuesday (adjusted for public holidays).
Week 1 — Logging only: Cloudflare deploys new or updated rules in logging-only mode with the Log action. Rules in this mode record matching requests but do not block traffic. Most newly created rules carry both the
beta and
new tags. Use this period to review your security events for unexpected matches that could be false positives.
Week 2 — Default action: On the following release day, the rules change from the Log action to their intended default action (shown in the New Action column of the changelog table). The
beta and
new tags are removed.
For updates to existing rules, Cloudflare first deploys the updated version as a separate
BETA rule (noted in the rule description) with a
beta tag, before updating the original rule on the next release cycle.
Cloudflare may also add rules in disabled mode on the same release cycle. These rules make remediation logic available without affecting traffic, and allow Cloudflare to perform impact testing and performance checks. You can activate a disabled rule at any time if you need its protection. Disabled rules do not carry the
beta or
new tags.
For new vulnerabilities, Cloudflare may release rules outside the regular seven-day cycle. These are emergency releases.
If you notice a new or updated rule generating an increased volume of security events, you can disable it or change its action from the default. Once you change a rule to use an action other than the default one, Cloudflare will not be able to override the rule action.
The changelog also includes general updates to WAF protection that are not specific to managed rulesets.