Traffic detections
WAF traffic detections check incoming requests for malicious or potentially malicious activity. Each enabled detection provides one or more scores — available in the Security Analytics dashboard — that you can use in WAF rule expressions.
The WAF currently provides the following detections for finding security threats in incoming requests:
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|
Availability
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Malicious uploads detection
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Paid add-on
|
Leaked credentials detection
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Leaked credentials fields
|
Password Leaked
|
Password Leaked, User and Password Leaked
|
Password Leaked, User and Password Leaked
|
All leaked credentials fields
|
Number of custom detection locations
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
Attack score
|
No
|
No
|
One field only
|
Yes
For more information on bot score, refer to the Bots documentation.
To turn on a traffic detection:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Settings.
- Under Incoming traffic detections, turn on the desired detections.
Enabled detections will run for all incoming traffic.
For more information on detection versus mitigation, refer to Concepts.