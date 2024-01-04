 Skip to content
Traffic detections

WAF traffic detections check incoming requests for malicious or potentially malicious activity. Each enabled detection provides one or more scores — available in the Security Analytics dashboard — that you can use in WAF rule expressions.

The WAF currently provides the following detections for finding security threats in incoming requests:

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise

Availability

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Malicious uploads detection

No

No

No

Paid add-on

Leaked credentials detection

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Leaked credentials fields

Password Leaked

Password Leaked, User and Password Leaked

Password Leaked, User and Password Leaked

All leaked credentials fields

Number of custom detection locations

0

0

0

10

Attack score

No

No

One field only

Yes

For more information on bot score, refer to the Bots documentation.

Turn on a detection

To turn on a traffic detection:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Settings.
  3. Under Incoming traffic detections, turn on the desired detections.

Enabled detections will run for all incoming traffic.

More resources

For more information on detection versus mitigation, refer to Concepts.

