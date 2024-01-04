WAF traffic detections check incoming requests for malicious or potentially malicious activity. Each enabled detection provides one or more scores — available in the Security Analytics dashboard — that you can use in WAF rule expressions.

The WAF currently provides the following detections for finding security threats in incoming requests:

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Malicious uploads detection No No No Paid add-on Leaked credentials detection Yes Yes Yes Yes Leaked credentials fields Password Leaked Password Leaked, User and Password Leaked Password Leaked, User and Password Leaked All leaked credentials fields Number of custom detection locations 0 0 0 10 Attack score No No One field only Yes

Turn on a detection

To turn on a traffic detection:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Settings. Under Incoming traffic detections, turn on the desired detections.

Enabled detections will run for all incoming traffic.

Note Currently, you cannot manage the bot score and attack score detections from the Security > Settings page. Refer to the documentation of each feature for availability details.

