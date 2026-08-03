Skip to content

Create an IP access rule

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.

    Go to Security rules ↗

  2. Select Create rule > IP access rules.

  3. Enter the following rule details:

    1. For IP, IP range, country name, or ASN, enter an IP address, IP range, country code/name, or Autonomous System Number (ASN). For details, refer to IP Access rules parameters.
    2. For Action, select an action.
    3. For Zone, select whether the rule applies to the current website only or to all websites in the account.
    4. (Optional) Enter a note for the rule (for example, Payment Gateway).

  4. Select Create.

Use the Cloudflare API to programmatically create IP access rules. For more information, refer to Create an IP Access Rule.

Was this helpful?