Create an IP Access rule
You can create IP Access rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
Using the dashboard
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and website.
Navigate to Security > WAF > Tools.
Under IP Access Rules, enter the following details:
- For Value, enter an IP address, IP range, country code/name, or Autonomous System Number (ASN). For details, refer to Parameters.
- Select an action.
- For Zone, select whether the rule applies to the current website only or to all websites in the account.
- (Optional) Enter a note for the rule (for example,
Payment Gateway).
Click Add.
Using the API
Use the Cloudflare API to programmatically create IP Access rules. For more information, refer to List Access Rules.