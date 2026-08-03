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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.Go to Security rules ↗
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Select Create rule > IP access rules.
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Enter the following rule details:
- For IP, IP range, country name, or ASN, enter an IP address, IP range, country code/name, or Autonomous System Number (ASN). For details, refer to IP Access rules parameters.
- For Action, select an action.
- For Zone, select whether the rule applies to the current website only or to all websites in the account.
- (Optional) Enter a note for the rule (for example,
Payment Gateway).
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Select Create.
Use the Cloudflare API to programmatically create IP access rules. For more information, refer to Create an IP Access Rule.