Create an IP Access rule

You can create IP Access rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​​ Using the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website. Navigate to Security > WAF > Tools. Under IP Access Rules, enter the following details: For Value, enter an IP address, IP range, country code/name, or Autonomous System Number (ASN). For details, refer to Parameters . Select an action . For Zone, select whether the rule applies to the current website only or to all websites in the account. (Optional) Enter a note for the rule (for example, Payment Gateway ). Click Add.

​​ Using the API