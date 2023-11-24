​​ Caution about potentially blocking bots

When you create a WAF custom rule with a Block, Interactive Challenge, JS Challenge, or Managed Challenge (Recommended) action, you might unintentionally block traffic from known bots. Specifically, this might affect search engine optimization (SEO) and website monitoring when trying to enforce a mitigation action based on URI, path, host, ASN, or country.

Refer to How do I exclude certain requests from being blocked or challenged?.

​​ Bots currently detected

Cloudflare Radar External link icon Open external link lists a sample of known bots that the WAF currently detects. When traffic comes from these bots and others not listed, the cf.client.bot field is set to true .

To submit a friendly bot to be verified, go to the Verified bots External link icon Open external link page in Cloudflare Radar and select Add a bot.