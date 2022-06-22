Parameters
An IP Access rule will apply a certain action to incoming traffic based on the visitor’s IP address, IP range, country, or Autonomous System Number (ASN).
IP address
|Type
|Example value
|IPv4 address
192.0.2.3
|IPv6 address
2001:db8::
IP range
|Type
|Example value
|Start of range
|End of range
|Number of addresses
|IPv4
/24 range
192.0.2.0/24
192.0.2.0
192.0.2.255
|256
|IPv4
/16 range
192.168.0.0/16
192.168.0.0
192.168.255.255
|65,536
|IPv6
/64 range
2001:db8::/64
2001:db8::
2001:db8:0000:0000:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff
|18,446,744,073,709,551,616
|IPv6
/48 range
2001:db8::/48
2001:db8::
2001:db8:0000:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff
|1,208,925,819,614,629,174,706,176
|IPv6
/32 range
2001:db8::/32
2001:db8::
2001:db8:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff
|79,228,162,514,264,337,593,543,950,336
Country
You can specify a country by name or two-letter ISO-3166-1 alpha-2 codes. For example:
US
germany
CN
Cloudflare uses the following special country alpha-2 codes that are not part of the ISO:
T1: Tor exit nodes (country name:
Tor)
XX: Unknown/reserved
Autonomous System Number (ASN)
|Type
|Example value
|ASN
AS13335