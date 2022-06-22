Parameters

An IP Access rule will apply a certain action to incoming traffic based on the visitor’s IP address, IP range, country, or Autonomous System Number (ASN).

​​ IP address

Type Example value IPv4 address 192.0.2.3 IPv6 address 2001:db8::

​​ IP range

Type Example value Start of range End of range Number of addresses IPv4 /24 range 192.0.2.0/24 192.0.2.0 192.0.2.255 256 IPv4 /16 range 192.168.0.0/16 192.168.0.0 192.168.255.255 65,536 IPv6 /64 range 2001:db8::/64 2001:db8:: 2001:db8:0000:0000:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff 18,446,744,073,709,551,616 IPv6 /48 range 2001:db8::/48 2001:db8:: 2001:db8:0000:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff 1,208,925,819,614,629,174,706,176 IPv6 /32 range 2001:db8::/32 2001:db8:: 2001:db8:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff:ffff 79,228,162,514,264,337,593,543,950,336

You can specify a country by name or two-letter ISO-3166-1 alpha-2 codes External link icon Open external link . For example:

US

germany

CN

Cloudflare uses the following special country alpha-2 codes that are not part of the ISO:

T1 : Tor exit nodes External link icon Open external link (country name: Tor )

: (country name: ) XX : Unknown/reserved

Notes about country blocking Block by country is only available on Enterprise plans.

IP addresses globally allowed by Cloudflare will override an IP Access rule country block, but they will not override a country block via firewall rules .

​​ Autonomous System Number (ASN)